Jakarta’s zero tariff move to lift Palestinian imports

JAKARTA: The Indonesian market could be a testing ground for Palestinian exports’ competitiveness following the introduction of a zero tariff policy.

An agreement with Indonesia on import tariff waivers for Palestinian products came into effect in mid-February following six years of negotiations between the two countries.

The initial waiver will apply to fresh and dried dates, and virgin olive oil. Palestine has asked for about 20 export products to be included in the policy.

Tariffs previously were set at 5 percent.

Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono, director of foreign trade analysis and trade center at the Ministry of Trade, said the agreement offers preferential treatment for Palestinian imports, but it will be up to the business community to show its willingness to buy the products.

“Palestine may have to compete with similar products imported from other countries. If the supply and product continuity is reliable, importers will eventually buy from them,” he told Arab News.

“The tariff exemption is significant and should be reflected in the products’ pricing in the market. Eventually it will boost the competitiveness of Palestinian products in Indonesia.” Witjaksono said.

Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, vice chairwoman of international relations at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the zero tariff policy will boost trade between the two countries.

“Now we have to look at the market opportunity to identify the goods from Indonesia we can export and vice versa. It looks like there is a market there for our food and beverage products,” she said.

Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita said the elimination of Indonesian tariffs on Palestinian dates and olive oil began on Feb. 21, when Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to Palestine.

Zuhair Al-Shun, Palestine’s ambassador to Indonesia, was also told about the tariff move in a meeting with Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Feb. 28.

“We hope we will be able to enjoy Palestinian dates in the upcoming Ramadan,” Lukita said.

Both countries are considering expanding the policy to create a preferential trading agreement, the trade minister said.

Al-Shun said Palestine has provided a list of products to be considered for preferential treatment by Indonesia.

“The list is being reviewed by the Indonesian government. We also welcome Indonesian products that will be exported to Palestine,” Al-Shun said.

Lukita said the trade agreement is part of Indonesia’s unwavering support for Palestine.

Trade between Indonesia and Palestine was worth $3.5 million in 2018. Indonesian exports to Palestine include coffee, tea, bread and other foodstuffs, while dates and olive oil make up the bulk of its imports.

The zero tariff policy is expected to boost date imports by 11.62 percent within a year.
 

Barclays investors would have gone ‘completely nuts’ over secret Qatar fees, court hears

Updated 04 March 2019
Arab News
0

Barclays investors would have gone ‘completely nuts’ over secret Qatar fees, court hears

  • Banker opposed side-deal with Doha, London court hears
  • Qatari investors must be as dishonest as those on trial if prosecution is correct, judge said
Updated 04 March 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Fellow investors in Barclays bank would have gone “completely nuts” if they knew about secret payments made to Qatar in its multibillion-dollar bailout of the UK lender, a London court heard on Monday.

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alleges that four bankers agreed to pay £322 million ($425 million) in fees to Qatar in exchange for investment during the 2008 financial crisis.

The SFO alleges that this was done through “sham” advisory services agreements.

Former Barclays banker Richard Boath, one of the four defendants in the historic fraud case, opposed the side-deal with Doha because he believed it was not right to pay one set of investors more than others, Bloomberg reported.

Boath told this to SFO investigators in 2014, it emerged in court on Monday.

When someone on Boath’s team came up with the idea of channeling extra payments via advisory agreements to meet Qatar’s demands for extra commission, Barclays ex-Middle East head Roger Jenkins reportedly wanted to move ahead with the plan.

But Boath told SFO investigators he objected to this arrangement, according to a tape played to a London jury Monday.

“I said, ‘hang on, Roger,’” Boath said on the tape, according to Bloomberg.

“We can’t do a transaction in which we give one set of fees to the market or to one set of economics for one group of investors and we have a different set of economics for another set ... because if they found out they’ll go completely nuts. You can’t do that. We can’t do that.’ I was quite vigorous, because I felt it quite strongly.”

Jenkins agreed that it wasn’t worth the risk, Boath told the SFO, according to the taped interview with investigators.

“‘Well **** that,’” Jenkins replied, according to Boath.

Boath said neither he nor Jenkins felt it was worth doing the deal to protect former CEO John Varley, a co-defendant, and ex-investment bank head Bob Diamond, who is not accused of wrongdoing.

“I’m not taking a hit to save John and Bob’s job,” Boath recalled Jenkins saying, Bloomberg reported. “**** that.”

The secret fees were said to be paid to ensure Qatar would make an investment of £4 billion to help Barclays avoid a state bailout.

The SFO alleges that the four defendants — whom also include former wealth boss Tom Kalaris — lied to investors about the fees.

The four deny the charges, which carry a maximum 10-year sentence.

Qatar’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim and the state of Qatar are not part of the fraud trial.

But Judge Robert Jay, who is presiding over the trial, earlier told jurors that Qatari investors must be just as dishonest as the bankers on trial if the prosecution’s argument is correct, according to The Telegraph.

The judge said a “contract needs two parts,” and that if the prosecution’s case is correct, it must mean that “one or more individuals comprising or connected with the Qatari entity was equally dishonest in the criminal sense. There is no getting around that,” he was reported as saying in January.

The trial continues.

