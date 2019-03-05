You are here

  • Home
  • Oprah Winfrey makes Stella McCartney scream at Paris show
﻿

Oprah Winfrey makes Stella McCartney scream at Paris show

1 / 3
A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 4, 2019. (REUTERS)
2 / 3
A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 4, 2019. (REUTERS)
3 / 3
A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 4, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 32 sec ago
AP
0

Oprah Winfrey makes Stella McCartney scream at Paris show

Updated 32 sec ago
AP
0

PARIS: Words were almost inaudible amid the screams at the Paris Fashion Week show where Stella McCartney presented a collection that toyed with draping and upcycling.
Such exuberant outbursts would usually come from the designer’s fans. But it was McCartney herself who caused the commotion when Oprah Winfrey appeared backstage at her show on Monday.
Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2019 displays:
JUST SCREAM
Winfrey managed to utter “It was beautiful. It was fun,” amid the noise and cameras.
McCartney, a global fashion icon and the daughter of former-Beatle Paul McCartney was evidently humbled as she was jostled backstage while standing alongside Winfrey, a global entertainment icon.
“I’m dying,” exclaimed McCartney.
Winfrey, who’s rarely seen on the fashion circuit, smiled as McCartney lavished praise.
McCartney said she advised her models, including Natalia Vodianova, “Just bow down,” if you “walk past her.”
Winfrey arrived flanked by a bodyguard, race car driver Lewis Hamilton and Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s first black editor-in-chief.

A STELLA COLLECTION
Strong shoulders with draping spilling down and pops of vivid color made up the style formula for McCartney’s show at Paris’ ornate Opera Garnier.
The British-American designer said she aimed this season to project a “powerful persona.” Her chicly deployed collection succeeded in towing the line between strength and the softness that defines McCartney’s designs.
Structure was everywhere. Tight waists were cinched with on-trend belts or geometric panels.
But draping was used sensitively to break up any harsh lines.
Fall-winter was all about the shoulders, which came peaked in the style of the late-1970s or with an extraneous layer of material for a stylish Japanese feel.
A vivid red gown with a cross-over-style torso and fluttery waist tassels perfected the Asian musing. Contrasting thigh-high black boots gave the same look some spice.

GREEN FASHION
A vacuum-packed oak tree leaf was included inside invitations to eco-warrior McCartney’s show.
It was done to promote a campaign to protect the Leuser Ecosystem in Indonesia. Called “There She Grows,” the campaign invites the designer’s friends and members of the public to dedicate a tree to raise awareness.
Participants so far include Gwyneth Paltrow, Pink, Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon and Rooney Mara.
The ecological references by the designer, who uses no fur and only “vegetarian leather,” continued in the collection through lashings of greens and browns in the color palette, and the use of upcycled material to make dresses.
“We try to bring the environment into the conversation now, more and more,” McCartney told the AP.
Ecology has been a theme this season: Kenzo sent out an invite last week with tomato seeds embedded in the plantible paper.

VALLI’S SPACE SHIP
A slanted wall with trapezoid-shaped window holes and sanitized lighting evoked the mood of a spaceship for Italian designer Giambattista Valli.
Adding to the futuristic mood were powder-colored heels with shaggy fringing that evoked Chewbacca from “Star Wars.” There were also sheeny black high-waisted pants.
Aside from these references, the fall-winter collection was predictable territory.
Valli’s signature floral prints and unfurling short silk gowns were ubiquitous and mixed in with the season’s top trends.
Jabot collars and tulle neck detailing ticked the 1970s trend box.

SACAI GOES DARK
A darker and more aggressive mood than usual befell Sacai, one of Japan’s most popular luxury brands, and it was not just in the colors.
Warrior-like waists in black and gray were shown cinched with thick belts or extra layers of fabric.
Patent leather shoes sported pointed spikes and studded straps that resembled armor.
Large round shoulders created the effect of a padded silhouette, evoking the traditional layering of an Asian fighter.
The styles worked well thanks to contrasting, chic touches, such as large cream fur coat cuffs that added luxuriance.

Topics: Paris Fashion Week

Related

0
Lifestyle
Camila Coelho, Winnie Harlow flaunt Egyptian arm candy in Paris
0
Lifestyle
Saab sisters: Stars show up as Lebanese fashion house wows Paris

Camila Coelho, Winnie Harlow flaunt Egyptian arm candy in Paris

Winnie Harlow was spotted touting bags by Egyptian label Okhtein while out and about at Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images
Updated 04 March 2019
Arab News
0

Camila Coelho, Winnie Harlow flaunt Egyptian arm candy in Paris

Updated 04 March 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Brazilian fashion influencer Camila Coelho and Canadian model Winnie Harlow have both been spotted touting bags by Egyptian label Okhtein while out and about at Paris Fashion Week.

Founded by two sisters, Egyptian brand Okhtein is one of the country’s hottest exports and is known for its quirky bags and scarves.

The brand, which means “two sisters,” was launched in 2013 by Aya and Mounaz Abdelraouf and has since gone on to reach astronomical heights in its success — Beyoncé sported a bag by the brand in 2018 and since then, celebrities have been spotted with Okhtein arm candy at events around the world.

For her part, Coelho carried a small boxy bag by Okhtein to the Isabel Marant runway show in Paris, while Harlow showed off a delicately embossed silver bag called the “Felucca Minaudière.”

The Minaudiere, also known as the box clutch, comes in a variety of colors as is based on the invention of the box clutch in 1934 by French jewelry, watch, and perfume company, Van Cleef and Arpels. Charles Arpels was inspired by watching Florence Gould, the third wife of famed casino owner Franck Jay Gould, toss her personal belongings in a tin box. The small, handle-free clutch bag, which has a slinky chain, quickly became the ultimate chic statement and the sisters have put their own, decidedly unique, spin on it.

After she was photographed with the bag, Harlow walked the runway during the showcase of American designer Tommy Hilfiger’s “buy-now” collaboration with actress-singer Zendaya on Sunday.

The collection was, according to The Associated Press, more high-street than high-fashion.

Breton stripes led down to flared denim or leather pants, torso-hugging jumpsuits and a shimmering pleated silken gown with a cape the model waved dramatically.

Zendaya, 22, became the latest in a long line of celebrities to try their hand at fashion design in Paris.

The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star spoke to The Associated Press about receiving a phone call from Hilfiger to discuss a collaboration.

“I got a call from Tommy Hilfiger himself, which was pretty crazy. I was not expecting that,” she said.

Hilfiger gave her, she said, full control of the designs, which drew inspiration from “iconic women” of the late-1970s and early-1980s.

Showing deep industry knowledge, Zendaya also referenced the famous “Battle of Versailles” fashion show held in in 1973 at France’s Palace of Versailles. It pitted American designers such as Oscar de la Renta and Stephen Burrows against French designers Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Cardin and Hubert de Givenchy.

One of the models who walked in the 1973 Versailles show, Pat Cleveland, modeled for Zendaya alongside Harlow, who showed off a striped maxi dress over a mesh halter-neck top in a brown-gold color palette.

Topics: Okhtein Winnie Harlow Camila Coelho Paris Fashion Week

Latest updates

Indonesia’s Aceh whips unmarried couples after hotel raid
0
French drug suspect faces death penalty in Indonesia
0
Oprah Winfrey makes Stella McCartney scream at Paris show
0
Scientists observe low sea ice in Bering Sea off Alaska
0
Son of Liberia’s ex-president, 4 others charged over bank scandal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.