China cuts taxes, sees ‘tough struggle’ as growth slows

China will cut company taxes and employer social insurance contributions paid on behalf of workers by nearly 2 trillion yuan. (AFP)
Updated 05 March 2019
AFP
BEIJING: China’s premier warned Tuesday that the country faces a “tough struggle” as he unveiled tax cuts and other measures to prop up an economy expected to slow further this year.
Premier Li Keqiang told the opening session of China’s annual National People’s Congress that the government is targeting growth of 6.0 to 6.5 percent this year for the world’s second-largest economy, lowering its range from 2018.
The slowdown and trade war have become major challenges for President Xi Jinping, one year after the NPC boosted his status as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong by abolishing term limits and etching his name into China’s constitution.
Nearly 3,000 delegates from across the country gathered under smoggy skies and tight security for the two-week session, with legislation aimed at improving conditions for foreign investors topping the agenda.
“In pursuing development this year, we will face a graver and more complicated environment as well as risks and challenges ... that are greater in number and size,” Li said in his speech.
“We must be fully prepared for a tough struggle,” he said.
The government had set a target of around 6.5 percent in 2018 and eventually recorded official growth of 6.6 percent — the slowest pace in nearly three decades.
Three-quarters of provinces have already lowered their annual growth targets this year.
“We have made a moderate adjustment to our projection on the basis of a thorough assessment of destabilizing factors and uncertainties affecting the economic performance,” Li said.
To combat slowing growth, policy-makers have said they will lower taxes, reduce fees, and streamline red tape.
China will cut company taxes and employer social insurance contributions paid on behalf of workers by nearly 2 trillion yuan ($298 billion), Li said.
The value-added tax for manufacturers will be lowered to 13 percent from 16 percent and drop one percent for transportation and construction industries.
Beijing will also pick up spending, with China’s targeted fiscal deficit set to increase to 2.8 percent of GDP, from 2.6 percent last year.
Fiscal policy will be “proactive,” while monetary policy will remain “prudent,” Li said, outlining cuts to the reserve ratios at medium and small banks to unleash more funds into the economy.
To combat problems facing small business, Beijing will raise the VAT threshold to 100,000 yuan ($15,000) in monthly sales, from 30,000 yuan ($4,500) and direct large state banks to lend 30 percent more to small firms this year.
Beijing is determined to achieve above six percent growth for the next two years to “meet its promise” of doubling GDP for the decade ending 2020, said Lu Ting, an analyst at Nomura bank.
As the economy slows, the government has unveiled a military budget increase of 7.5 percent to 1.2 trillion yuan ($177.6 billion), lower than last year’s 8.1 percent hike.
Recent economic data point to the difficulties China faces, with growth in the last three months of 2018 clocking in at 6.4 percent.
In January, an important barometer of prices in the country’s industrial sector eased further, nearing contraction territory and potentially denting corporate profits. China’s imports also fell at the start of the year.
Manufacturing activity has shrunk for three straight months, recording its worst performance in three years in February.
But the country’s roller-coaster stock market has recently turned into a bright spot, hitting its highest point in more than eight months on Monday amid renewed optimism about a US trade deal.
Relations with the United States deteriorated sharply last year after President Donald Trump hit roughly half of Chinese imports with new tariffs in an attempt to force trade concessions.
But Trump has voiced confidence that he could soon sign a deal with Xi.
We will “continue to promote China-US trade negotiations,” Li said, and will settle “trade disputes through discussions as equals.”
Enforcement of any agreement with the US has emerged as a potential sticking point.
“We faithfully honor our commitments,” Li said.
Li said they will not jolt growth with large-scale stimulus like during the financial crisis, instead laying out policies to improve the business environment.
The legislature will next week pass a new law regulating foreign investment and barring the forced transfer of technology by foreign firms to Chinese joint venture partners, in a move that could help ease US trade tensions.
Beijing will “create a fair and impartial market environment where Chinese and foreign companies are treated as equals and engage in fair competition,” Li said.

Topics: economy China

Saudi non-oil private sector business growth at highest since December 2017

Updated 05 March 2019
Arab News
Saudi non-oil private sector business growth at highest since December 2017

  • ‘The main driver for the improvement in February was a stronger rise in new orders, despite the second consecutive decline in new export orders’
  • Saudi Arabia’s headline PMI rose modestly to 56.6 in February from 56.2 in January
Updated 05 March 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector business rose to its highest level in 14 months due to a domestically-driven rise in new orders, the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index report from Emirates NBD show.
“The main driver for the improvement in February was a stronger rise in new orders, despite the second consecutive decline in new export orders. This suggests that it is domestic demand driving order growth. The output index rose slightly last month as well,” Khatija Haque, the head of Mena research at Emirates NBD, said in the report released on Tuesday
Saudi Arabia’s headline PMI rose modestly to 56.6 in February from 56.2 in January, the highest reading since December 2017. A reading above 50 indicates that the non-oil economy is on expansionary mode, while a reading below 50 suggests a contraction.
“Businesses increased their stock of pre-production inventories at the fastest rate since September, likely reflecting both the rise in new orders as well as optimism for future order growth – more than half of firms surveyed expect their output to be higher in a year’s time,” the report said.
However, Haque said the February PMI reading was still below the series average of 57.6, which indicated that non-oil growth in the kingdom was still weaker than the long-run average.
This weakness could be relatable to the hesitance of private sector employers take in additional workers, with fewer than 1 percent of firms that were surveyed reporting an increase in hiring activities.
The employment index was the lowest in nearly five years in February, at 50.2.
“Some firms indicated that cost control efforts were behind the reluctance to hire, despite rising new orders. Indeed, there was very little evidence of wage growth in the private sector last month, with the staff costs component declining to 50.2,” the PMI report noted.
“Overall input costs eased for the second month in a row, providing some relief for firms’ margins as selling prices were broadly stable. Firms continued to report strong competitive pressures, eroding their pricing power,” it added.
Meanwhile, the UAE’s PMI fell to 53.4 in February from 56.3 in January, the lowest reading since October 2016, due to a slower growth in new orders last month as well as the steepest decline in private sector employment in the survey history.
The employment index fell to 47.5 in February, as nearly 9 percent of UAE businesses reported lower headcounts relative to January and just 1.5 percent who said staff count were raised.
“Some firms reported operating with the minimum level of staffing in a bid to keep costs down. Staff costs were broadly unchanged last month, again reflecting a relatively soft job market,” the UAE PMI report said.
For Egypt, the non-oil private sector fell to a 17-month low of 48.2 in February, from 48.5 the previous month.
“The index has remained stubbornly in sub-50.0, contractionary territory for six months now, and while we continue to expect an improvement in conditions over the course of 2019, Egyptian firms clearly remain under pressure,” the Emirates NBD PMI report said.
“Output also fell at the fastest rate since September 2017, with survey respondents attributing this to cash flow issues and poor weather conditions – Egypt has been troubled by sandstorms which have disrupted transport.”

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt PMI Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)

