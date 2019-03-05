You are here

  • Home
  • Time to see air pollution as a human rights threat: UN
﻿

Time to see air pollution as a human rights threat: UN

South Korean policemen wearing face masks line up outside a government complex during heavily polluted weather in Seoul on March 5, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 05 March 2019
Reuters
0

Time to see air pollution as a human rights threat: UN

Updated 05 March 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Air pollution has long been an environmental and health problem — but now it should now be viewed as a human rights issue as well, according to the UN special rapporteur on human rights and the environment.
Air pollution is leading to 7 million premature deaths a year around the world, including 600,000 among children, David Boyd said.
“To put that 7 million figure in context, that’s more deaths every year than the combined total of war, murder, tuberculosis, HIV, AIDs and malaria,” the UN expert told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.
“It’s a global health crisis that really needs to be addressed. Air pollution violates the rights to life, to health, the rights of the child, and also violates the right to live in a healthy and sustainable environment,” he said.
But clear solutions to the problem exist, he said in a report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva Monday, laying out a range of steps governments can take to cut air pollution.
Though air pollution has devastating consequences on a global scale, with marginalized communities among the most affected, Boyd, a professor of law, policy and sustainability at the University of British Columbia, said the problem has been overlooked in many places.
That’s in part because the most visible air pollution often has been cleaned up, leaving behind pollution that is harder to see and so easier to ignore.
“We’ve addressed some types of air pollution in some places, and so a lot of the air pollution that we’re dealing with today you can’t really smell it, you can’t see it. It’s these really microscopic particles that people are inhaling into their lungs,” he said.
But in the past 15 years, doctors and scientists have made strides in discovering how harmful air pollution can be to health, with it leading to problems from heart diseases and lung cancer to neurological disorders including Alzheimers.

ENDING COAL POWER
Because different countries have different sources of pollution — coal-burning power plants in some, dirty transport or smoky cooking fires in others — solutions to address the threat need to vary from place to place but “we know what those solutions are,” Boyd said.
One crucial one is ending the use of coal-fired power plants, something rich countries should be able to do by 2030, he said. Nations from Canada to Britain have already agreed to make that change, he said.
In his report, Boyd outlined steps member states are obligated to take “to fulfill their human rights obligations by reducing air pollution to acceptable levels”.
They include monitoring air quality, identifying the main sources of air pollution, educating and engaging the public about air pollution, and enacting legislation, regulations and standards that can be enforced to limit pollution.
Countries should also develop national air quality action plans, he said.
“The power of approaching it through a human rights lens — that can really serve as a catalyst to action,” Boyd said.
Rather than letting countries decide if they’d like to deal with the problem, it makes clear “they absolutely have legal obligations to deal with air pollution,” he said.
“Making it a human right can really empower the billions of people around the world who have been fighting for their right to breathe clean air.”
If governments act on air pollution they can not only save lives immediately but also effectively act to curb climate change, he said.
“Air pollution and climate change are very closely related. Taking steps to address to air pollution, if it’s done right, can also address climate change,” he said.
Katharina Rall, a researcher with Human Rights Watch’s environment and human rights division, said some governments already have faced human rights lawsuits over air pollution, and been forced to take action as a result.
But a stronger focus on human rights threats from air pollution could help push governments take action before lawsuits arise, she said in an interview.
“What we want governments to do is take preventative action, not just act once they’ve been sued in court or once people are getting sick,” she said.

Topics: Air pollution

Related

0
World
South Korea’s first airborne fight against ‘Chinese’ pollution fails
Special 0
World
Air pollution becomes Afghanistan’s silent killer

Second Canadian minister quits over scandal, Trudeau taking it ‘seriously’

Updated 35 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
0

Second Canadian minister quits over scandal, Trudeau taking it ‘seriously’

  • The departure of Jane Philpott deprives Trudeau of another powerful female Cabinet minister
  • Philpott, 58, was widely regarded as one of the best of Trudeau’s Cabinet ministers
Updated 35 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
0

OTTAWA: In a serious blow to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a second member of his Cabinet resigned on Monday, saying she had lost confidence in how the government had dealt with an escalating political scandal.
The departure of recently appointed Treasury Board President Jane Philpott, who was in overall charge of government spending, deprives Trudeau of another powerful female Cabinet minister just months ahead of an election that polls show he could lose.
Philpott expressed unhappiness about the government’s response to allegations that officials inappropriately pressured former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould last year to help major construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. avoid a corruption trial.
“Sadly, I have lost confidence in how the government has dealt with this matter and in how it has responded to the issues raised,” Philpott said in a statement.
Trudeau told a Liberal Party rally in Toronto that he was disappointed but understood why she had left.
“Concerns of this nature must be taken seriously and I can ensure you that I am,” said Trudeau, who did not specifically address Philpott’s stated reasons for leaving. He also thanked her for serving in his Cabinet — something he notably did not do when Wilson-Raybould quit.
Philpott is a close friend of Wilson-Raybould, who resigned on Feb. 12 after she was unexpectedly demoted in January. Wilson-Raybould said last week she was convinced her refusal to help SNC-Lavalin was behind the demotion.
Andrew Scheer, head of the official opposition Conservative Party, repeated calls for Trudeau to quit amid the “ethical rot” he said was undermining the rule of law.
The departure of Philpott, who was appointed on Jan. 14, is another setback for a prime minister who came to power in November 2015 promising “sunny ways,” more accountability in politics and a greater number of women ministers.
“What should be worrisome for the Trudeau Liberals is that the two Cabinet resignations have been on issues of principle and ethics,” said Nanos Research pollster Nik Nanos.
“The second resignation begs the question – what did happen and could there be more resignations,” he said by email.
Signs of strain
Other members of the government, including Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, said they would stay in the Cabinet.
Philpott said evidence of efforts by politicians and officials to pressure Wilson-Raybould had raised serious concerns. Wilson-Raybould tweeted to Philpott that “you are a leader of vision and strength and I look forward to continuing to work alongside you.”
Philpott, 58, was widely regarded as one of the best of Trudeau’s Cabinet ministers. She previously served as minister of health and minister of indigenous services.
Most Liberal members of parliament have so far backed Trudeau but there are signs of strain.
Legislator Wayne Long said he was “deeply troubled” by Philpott’s departure and called for a full public inquiry into the matter, something Trudeau has rejected.
Celina Caesar-Chavannes, a parliamentarian who is not seeking re-election, tweeted that “when you add women, please do not expect the status quo. Expect us to make correct decisions, stand for what is right and exit when values are compromised.”
Gerald Butts, who quit as Trudeau’s principal secretary last month over the SNC-Lavalin affair, will testify to the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday.
In her testimony to the committee last week, Wilson-Raybould singled out Butts as one official who tried particularly hard to change her mind. Under questioning, she said she did not consider officials had broken any laws.

Topics: Justin Trudeau Canada jane philpott

Related

0
World
Leading minister resigns over scandal that threatens Trudeau
0
World
Trudeau cabinet minister resigns amid controversy

Latest updates

Libya’s national oil company to reopen major oil field
0
Second Canadian minister quits over scandal, Trudeau taking it ‘seriously’
0
Syrian army attacks Daesh targets in desert
0
Pakistan navy stops Indian submarine from entering its waters
0
Amnesty raises alarm for detained Mozambique journalist
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.