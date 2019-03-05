You are here

Army chief of staff vows to secure Algeria, prevent bloodshed

Algerians have been protesting over the announcement that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was proposing to run for a fifth term. (File/AFP)
TUNIS: Algeria’s army will guarantee security and not allow a return to an era of bloodshed, its chief of staff said on Tuesday.

Gaed Salah said there were some parties he did not name which wanted Algeria to return to the “years of pain,” referring civil war in the 90s.

Thousands of Algerian students, meanwhile, marched in protest at ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s determination to stand for re-election, brushing aside his pledge not to serve a full fifth term.

Following mass demonstrations, the veteran leader promised that if he wins the April poll he will organize a “national conference” to set a date for further elections which he would not contest.

But his pledge, made in a letter read out late on Sunday on state television, has been angrily dismissed as an insult by Algerians weary of his two-decade-old rule.

Rallies demanding the 82-year-old resign have rocked Algeria since Feb. 22, with protesters mobilized by calls on social media, in a country where half the population is under 30 and many young people struggle to find jobs.

On Tuesday thousands of university students from campuses across Algiers marched in the capital, many carrying their country’s flag.

Abderahman, a 21-year-old student, said Bouteflika “wants an extra year” in power.  “We don’t want him to stay even an extra second. He should leave now,” he said.

Police deployed across the centre of the capital where protests have been banned since 2001.

The TSA news website reported similar protests in Algeria’s second and third cities, Oran and Constantine, as well as in other towns and cities.

“Hey Bouteflika, there won’t be a fifth term,” the students chanted in central Algiers, a reporter said.

Onlookers applauded them and motorists honked their horns in a show of support.

And in a sign they will not back down from protests calling on the president to resign, the students chanted “bring on the army commandos and the BRI (police rapid response squad).”

“Game over” read one poster. “System - go away”, said another.

The protests appear to lack leadership and organization in a country still dominated by veterans of the 1954-1962 independence war against France, including Bouteflika.

But the unrest still poses the biggest challenge to the ailing leader and the ruling elite made up of the ruling party, businessmen, the military and security services.

Young Algerians who are at the forefront of the protests want a new generation of leaders and have few attachments to the old guard.

After a decade-long insurgency that Bouteflika crushed early in his rule, Algerians generally tolerated a political system that left little room for dissent as a price to pay for relative peace and stability.

But Algeria’s mostly young population are agitating for jobs, better services and an end to rampant corruption in a country that is one of Africa’s largest oil producers.

Bouteflika suffered a stroke in 2013 and is rarely seen in public.

He formally submitted his candidacy for the April 18 poll just before a midnight deadline on Sunday. It was handed in by his campaign manager Abdelghani Zaalane as the president has been in Switzerland since Feb. 24 for what the presidency has described as “routine medical tests.”

In Sunday’s message he said that his pledge not to serve a full term if re-elected “will ensure I am succeeded in undeniable conditions of serenity, freedom and transparency.”

He acknowledged the mostly peaceful protests against him.

“I listened and heard the cry from the hearts of protesters and in particular the thousands of young people who questioned me about the future of our homeland.”

But his words have failed to end the protests against him which first erupted on Feb. 22 and have continued daily, drawing Algerians from all walks of life, including students, lawyers and journalists.

Tuesday’s rallies came in response to calls on social media for students to gather outside the iconic building housing Algiers’ main post office.

“No means no! Hasn’t he understood the message of the people?” asked Selma, who studies mathematics.

“Today we will make it clear for him, and again on Friday,” which has been the main day for protests, she said.

A sign held up by protesters read: “No studies, no teaching until the system (regime) falls,” as students were reportedly considering going on strike.

The sprawling Bab Ezzouar campus of the University of Algiers, just outside the capital, was deserted.

“There is a massive strike by students... I’ve never seen anything like it since the 1980 Berber Spring,” a professor said.

She was referring to a weeks-long uprising demanding cultural rights for Algeria’s Berber community, who long fought for greater recognition for their customs and ancient language overshadowed by Arabic culture.

University professors were meeting to decide if they too should go on strike

And the bar association of lawyers in the city of Bejaia, 180 km east of Algiers, called on its members to follow in the footsteps of their colleagues in Constantine and go on strike.

Sudan opposition leader held in protest crackdown freed: party

KHARTOUM: Sudanese authorities have released a senior opposition leader who had been detained since December in connection with demonstrations against President Omar Al-Bashir’s rule, his party said on Tuesday.
Omar el-Digeir, the chief of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party, was arrested and jailed days following protests that erupted on December 19 after a government decision to triple the price of bread.
The authorities launched a widespread crackdown to curb the protests as they mushroomed into nationwide demonstrations against Bashir, who swept to power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989.
“The chief of our party, Omar el-Digeir has been released after two months in detention,” the Sudanese Congress Party said in a statement, without specifying when he was set free.
“But 40 other party leaders are still in detention,” it said.
On Tuesday, Digeir vowed to push on with protests against Bashir’s rule.
“We assure our people that our party is fully committed to continue with the peaceful struggle until we achieve success,” he wrote on Twitter.
British ambassador to Khartoum, Irfan Siddiq, who met Digeir on Tuesday after his release said the opposition leader had been in detention for 67 days without charge.
“All remaining political detainees should be released immediately,” Siddiq wrote on Twitter.
“No political consensus can be reached in Sudan without a conducive political environment.”
Over the past decade, the Sudanese Congress Party has emerged as an active opposition group which regularly stages demonstrations and rallies against the authorities.
Most of its supporters are youths, mainly university students and graduates.
Deadly clashes between protesters and security forces have left 31 people dead, officials say, while Human Rights Watch says at least 51 have been killed including medics and children.
On February 22, Bashir declared a year-long state of emergency to quell the protests after the crackdown failed to suppress the movement.
He also dissolved the federal and provincial governments, and appointed 16 army officers and two security officers from the feared National Intelligence and Security Service as governors of the country’s 18 provinces.
Protesters accuse Bashir’s administration of mismanaging the country’s economy and have called on the 75-year-old president to step down.
Although protests erupted after the bread price hike, anger had been mounting across Sudan for years amid an ongoing economic crisis led by soaring inflation and shortage of foreign currency.
Bashir has remained defiant, banning unauthorized rallies and setting up special emergency courts to investigate violations during the state of emergency.
Protests have dwindled since the state of emergency came into effect but on Thursday several demonstrations took place in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman.
Hundreds of protesters were arrested and put on trial at emergency courts.
Eight demonstrators were sentenced to jail — in the first such rulings by emergency courts — with four handed five-year prison terms each, the official SUNA news agency said.
Three others were sentenced to three years in jail each and one received a six-month prison sentence, said SUNA, adding they had all violating the ban on protests.
The protests that have rocked Sudan since December were led by the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group of unions of teachers, doctors and engineers.
But several opposition political groups have since joined the SPA to form an umbrella group called the Alliance for Freedom and Change.

