RIYADH: Passenger satisfaction rose last month by 1 percent at Saudi Arabia’s international airports, up from 73 percent in January, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Tuesday.
GACA surveyed 400,000 passengers in February at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, and Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah.
Passenger satisfaction with services at Riyadh airport increased by 3 percent in February, from 73 percent in January, while the satisfaction rate at Jeddah and Dammam airports remained flat at 59 percent and 76 percent.
The satisfaction rate at Madinah airport rose to 78 percent, an increase of 1 percent from January.
Passengers were asked about cleanliness, airport services and travel and ground services procedures. More than 600,000 people were surveyed in January.
Airport passenger satisfaction grows in Saudi Arabia
Airport passenger satisfaction grows in Saudi Arabia
- The satisfaction rate at Madinah airport rose to 78 percent, an increase of 1 percent from January
RIYADH: Passenger satisfaction rose last month by 1 percent at Saudi Arabia’s international airports, up from 73 percent in January, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Tuesday.