Airport passenger satisfaction grows in Saudi Arabia

Passengers were asked about cleanliness, airport services and travel and ground services procedures. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA
Airport passenger satisfaction grows in Saudi Arabia

  • The satisfaction rate at Madinah airport rose to 78 percent, an increase of 1 percent from January
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: Passenger satisfaction rose last month by 1 percent at Saudi Arabia’s international airports, up from 73 percent in January, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Tuesday.
GACA surveyed 400,000 passengers in February at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, and Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah.
Passenger satisfaction with services at Riyadh airport increased by 3 percent in February, from 73 percent in January, while the satisfaction rate at Jeddah and Dammam airports remained flat at 59 percent and 76 percent.
The satisfaction rate at Madinah airport rose to 78 percent, an increase of 1 percent from January.
Passengers were asked about cleanliness, airport services and travel and ground services procedures. More than 600,000 people were surveyed in January.

Topics: Saudi airports Jeddah airport Madinah airport Riyadh airport

Saudi Arabia pledges $500 million in support for UN humanitarian plan for Yemen  

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Saudi Press Agency
Saudi Arabia pledges $500 million in support for UN humanitarian plan for Yemen  

  • The donation is an addition to the $500 million declared earlier this year for a food aid programme for Yemen called 'Imdad'
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Saudi Press Agency
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has pledged $500 million to finance the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen, it was announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during a Saudi cabinet meeting headed by King Salman. 

Following the meeting, Information Minister Turki Abdullah Al-Shabana said in a statement that the Kingdom's donation was in addition to the $500 million declared earlier this year for a food aid programme for Yemen called the 'Imdad' initiative. 

The step, Al-Shabana said, symbolized Saudi Arabia’s commitment toward the people of Yemen and its efforts in seeking to support the humanitarian and economic aspects, which will reflect on Yemen’s security and stability. The Kingdom has contributed in supporting the brotherly people of Yemen in all fields, he said. 

During the cabinet meeting, King Salman also went over his royal highness’ meeting with the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, at Al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. 

The king also discussed the content of the message received from President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cabinet meeting Yemen

