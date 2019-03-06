Airport passenger satisfaction grows in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia pledges $500 million in support for UN humanitarian plan for Yemen

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has pledged $500 million to finance the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen, it was announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during a Saudi cabinet meeting headed by King Salman.

Following the meeting, Information Minister Turki Abdullah Al-Shabana said in a statement that the Kingdom's donation was in addition to the $500 million declared earlier this year for a food aid programme for Yemen called the 'Imdad' initiative.

The step, Al-Shabana said, symbolized Saudi Arabia’s commitment toward the people of Yemen and its efforts in seeking to support the humanitarian and economic aspects, which will reflect on Yemen’s security and stability. The Kingdom has contributed in supporting the brotherly people of Yemen in all fields, he said.

During the cabinet meeting, King Salman also went over his royal highness’ meeting with the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, at Al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The king also discussed the content of the message received from President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania.