Lebanese family grieves loss of promising son, stabbed to death in Manchester

DUBAI: The family of a Lebanese student, who was killed in the UK’s northern city of Manchester, said they were expecting him home for tea when they got the knock at the door from police to tell them their son had been stabbed to death.

Youssef Makki, 17, who was a student at Manchester Grammar School when he was stabbed in the chest on Saturday night, British national daily The Telegraph reported.

Two unnamed 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged with his murder – it is thought they were known to the victim.

Now the victim’s family have released an emotional statement expressing their grief.

“Yousef was a loving and caring son and brother and he meant the world to his family,” the joint statement read.

“He was a sporty young man, a dedicated student and so bright. He had everything to look forward to.”

Makki lived with his mother Deborah, 54, and 15-year-old brother Mazen - his father Ghaleb is thought to be in Lebanon.

“We are absolutely devastated and cannot believe that our son has gone. This senseless loss has affected the whole community. Yousef had only phoned home hours earlier to say that he would be home for his tea, but the next knock at the door were officers with the tragic news, it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” the statement continued.

“We would appeal to anyone with information to contact the police and to help us find out what has happened on Saturday evening. Only recently had we talked about his promising life ahead of him and how he was looking forward to life. He was a promising student and loved by everyone,” the statement concluded.

Dr Martin Boulton, the High Master of the school, said Makki was a “young man of such promise,” and said: "It is impossible to make sense of such a senseless act.”

Makki was found conscious lying in the road after the attack by David Beckham’s former bodyguard, Paul Hughes.

“He had one stab wound to the chest. He was half lying in the road and he was conscious and one of my guys was talking to him. At first, he was responding to what my security officer was saying," Hughes said.

The UK is experiencing a significant increase in knife crime – there were 39 children and teenagers killed with knives in 2018 – there have been 10 so far in 2019.