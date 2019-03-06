You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Racist’ candidate should be barred from Israel polls: Attorney general
﻿

‘Racist’ candidate should be barred from Israel polls: Attorney general

This combination of pictures created on February 28, 2019 shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Feb. 3, 2019 and Israeli attorney general Avichai Mandelblit attends an event at the Presidential compound in Jerusalem on July 19, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
0

‘Racist’ candidate should be barred from Israel polls: Attorney general

  • Israel’s elections committee will begin discussing petitions to bar candidates on Wednesday
Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: A candidate for an extreme-right party that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to boost ahead of April elections should be disqualified over “racist” remarks, the attorney general has said.

Israel’s elections committee will begin discussing petitions to bar candidates on Wednesday.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said late Tuesday that recent remarks by Michael Ben-Ari of the Jewish Power party amount to “incitement to racism” against Israeli Arabs, who constitute around 17.5 percent of the population.

Ben-Ari has described Israeli Arabs as “treacherous and murderous,” Mandelblit said.

A decision to disqualify him would be appealed to the country’s supreme court, which would have the final word.

“Ben-Ari is inciting on an ethnic-nationalistic basis against the Arab population” and “calling for a violent renunciation of the Arab population’s rights,” Mandelblit said.

Mandelblit’s position was submitted to the central elections committee in response to a petition to have Jewish Power candidates disqualified from taking part in the April 9 vote.

The committee will discuss requests to disqualify candidates from Wednesday to Sunday.

Ben-Ari and others are also calling for the disqualification of lists from Arab parties over their alleged lack of loyalty to Israel and support of “terror” against it.

Jewish Power are followers of late racist rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Kach movement was labelled a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and the EU.

Hoping to secure as many right-wing seats as possible in the next parliament, Netanyahu brokered a deal that saw Jewish Power join with two far-right parties to create a single electoral list.

Ben-Ari, who was a member of Parliament from 2009-2013, was given fifth place on the list.

Netanyahu has faced harsh criticism over the deal, with many accusing him of easing the path for “racists” to make it into Parliament.

There is also a bid to disqualify the second Jewish Power candidate, Itamar Ben-Gvir over “racist” comments but Mandelblit said his statements were not sufficient to bar him.

Jewish Power lashed out at Mandelblit’s recommendation against Ben-Ari, accusing him of “hypocrisy” for not recommending to disqualify the Arab lists and claiming he was attempting to “run Israel.”

Jewish Power expressed hope the committee would not accept Mandelblit’s position, saying the attorney general had been misled “with partial recordings and distortions of interviews.”

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Avichai Mandelblit Attorney General

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Prosecutor decides to indict Netanyahu on corruption charges
0
Middle-East
Top Netanyahu challengers unite for Israeli elections

Bashir names new Sudan central bank chief amid economic woes

Updated 13 min 57 sec ago
AFP
0

Bashir names new Sudan central bank chief amid economic woes

  • Protesters accuse Bashir of mismanaging the economy and have called on the 75-year-old president to step down
Updated 13 min 57 sec ago
AFP
0
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir Wednesday appointed a new central bank governor, pushing on with top level changes in his administration to quell nationwide protests triggered by a worsening economic crisis.
Hussein Yahya Jangol was named to head the central bank, a presidential decree said.
Jangol, who replaces Mohamed Khair Al-Zubair, has worked with the central bank since 1982.
The change comes as the central bank grapples with an acute shortage of foreign currency, a key factor in triggering nationwide protests against the veteran leader’s rule stretching back three decades.
Bashir has launched sweeping changes in face of the protests, including imposing a year-long state of emergency across the country and dissolving the federal and provincial governments.
He has also handed over his own powers as the chief of the ruling National Congress Party to his deputy in the party, Ahmed Harun.
Deadly protests erupted in December after a government decision to triple the price of bread but they swiftly mushroomed into nationwide demonstrations against Bashir’s rule.
Protesters accuse Bashir of mismanaging the economy and have called on the 75-year-old president to step down.
Officials say 31 people have died in protest-related violence, while Human Rights Watch has put the death toll at at least 51.
Earlier Wednesday, parliament began discussing the state of emergency Bashir imposed on February 22.
Bashir has remained defiant in the face of protests and declared the state of emergency after an initial crackdown failed to halt the demonstrations.

Latest updates

Democrats say no upcoming presidential debates on Fox News
0
Zuckerberg says Facebook’s future is privacy focused
0
Bashir names new Sudan central bank chief amid economic woes
0
Ministry: Israeli fire kills Gaza teen at border skirmishes
0
Police: Man who killed parents feared psychiatric commitment
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.