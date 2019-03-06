Saudi Arabia’s aid agency takes steps to improve rehab projects

You are here

The vision of KSRelief seeks to make the center an international pioneering center to spread these values throughout the world. (SPA)
Updated 07 March 2019
SPA
  The vision of KSRelief seeks to make the center an international pioneering center to spread these values throughout the world
Updated 07 March 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) organized on Wednesday the first “Developing the rehabilitation project of recruited and war-affected children in Yemen” workshop at King Saud University in Riyadh.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSRelief, said: “The center has made sure to organize a series of workshops aiming at improving the quality of relief projects and programs in accordance with the best practices and highlighting the critical role of the Kingdom in the international humanitarian work.”
“The vision of KSRelief seeks to make the center an international pioneering center to spread these values throughout the world, where the Kingdom plays an influencing role in alleviating the suffering of all people around the world to give them a chance at a decent life, based on the principles of tolerance, compassion and peace. ”
The center was chosen by the UN as a member to form an international team to cooperate in rehabilitating children. The team is formed by 16 specialists who have enough experience to deal with the issue of recruited children, he said.
Al-Rabeeah said: “The importance of this project at the international humanitarian level has led us to communicate with specialists, consultants and relevant people in Saudi Arabia and brotherly Yemen.”
He said that he strongly believed that their opinions would develop and enrich the project with a sustainable scientific approach, based on building and empowering capacities in Yemen to become an international humanitarian role model.
“There is no limit to the Saudi initiatives, where they come from the Kingdom’s moral commitment to support humans and societies in crisis situations and give them a decent life, especially women and children who are considered among the most severely affected groups by disasters and conflicts. This is what stresses the pioneering role the Kingdom has taken upon itself toward the world’s countries to meet the continuously increasing humanitarian needs, which is a serious challenge for humanitarian organizations to achieve peace and stability in the world,” he said.
The opening of the workshop was attended by Yemen’s Minister of Human Rights Mohammed Askar, officials from the King Saud University, and academic experts and specialists in the humanitarian field.

Saudi woman the first in the Middle East with a PhD in AI

Dr. Fatmah Baothman with colleagues. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 07 March 2019
Caline Malek
Saudi woman the first in the Middle East with a PhD in AI

  • AI “It’s a never-ending science,” says Dr. Fatmah Baothman
  • The Saudi worked tirelessly to contribute to the AI community
Updated 07 March 2019
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Dr. Fatmah Baothman is no ordinary Saudi woman. She embodies women’s empowerment in the Kingdom, as the first woman in the Middle East with a PhD in Modern Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Her AI journey started when she was a student at the University of Arizona studying the English language. She was introduced to computer systems that help and assist non-native English speakers. 

“I was fascinated by the level of machine communication and interaction,” Dr Baothman explained. “Once I started studying programing and understanding more about the Turing Test, which is a test that’s been designed to test the intelligence of machines, I became fascinated.” 

In 2003, she graduated from the School of Computing and Engineering at the University of Huddesfield in the UK, where she earned a PhD in “Phonology-Based Automatic Speech Recognition for Arabic.” Her work was primarily focused on AI and she was exposed to forecasting, pattern recognition, phonology and phonetics, acoustics, machine learning and mathematics.

Such work can be used to connect humans to machines in speech, as well as machines to machines, and raising intelligence in robotics. “We worked with a robot and we were able to increase its intelligence from four to seven years,” she noted. “Speech is a very important tool in different applications that could be used in smart cities, smart cars and smartphones — it’s about connecting machines and people, and machines to machines, even if they don’t speak our language, they find a way of communicating in which they can interact with each other.”

Dr Baothman spoke of her fascination with machine communication. “I spent hours trying to figure out how it worked,” she said. “Once I started studying it, I started realizing and building an emotional interest towards the topic. I always had a wish to be a part of the AI community and contribute to such an important discipline.”

She became “emotionally attached” to AI, yearning to learn more. “It’s a never-ending science,” she added. “AI, generally speaking, is a growing science, and it could bring the best benefits to humanity by solving their complex problems, so it’s of interest to me.” 

Her hope is to eventually tackle different fields with AI, such as the economy, by bringing new solutions that would help solve fluctuation issues, like crises and poverty. “I believe that, very soon, AI will play an important role in that,” she noted. “I’m interested in it and I’ve already started forming a group to work on it.”

She mentioned the financial sector in Saudi Arabia, which is slowly moving towards implementing AI at different levels. “It’s very important,” she said. “I hope to see a unified strategy for AI and I also hope to contribute to it.”

Her determination is what made her reach her goals. “I was working day and night, hours on end,” she said. “My thinking was how can I contribute and add to the community in AI, how can I transfer this technology and make use of it in my country and how can I assist the new graduates, make their path easier and their learning experience better and much more improved than what I had to go through.”

The Jeddah-born woman started working as an advisor with MMG (MedLab Media Group), a Spanish technology start-up focused on improving daily clinical practice and decision-making, which signed an agreement a couple of weeks ago with Advanced AI LLC, a Saudi company specialized in AI technology and products. 

“It makes me feel very excited to be the first woman with a PhD in Modern AI,” she explained. “(We) are planning to establish an AI lab in Jeddah very soon to work in blockchain technology, AI projects and other areas, directed towards healthcare.” 

She has also been working at the King Abdulaziz University for more than 25 years as an assistant professor in computing and information technology. Although she started off her career at a managerial level, she eventually played a vital role in establishing the university’s computer science department for women and became the first appointed teaching assistant in the department. 

“It was very difficult at first and communication between men and women was hard,” Dr. Baothman said. “The internet wasn’t as it is now, and acquiring knowledge at that time was based on books only.”

