Saudi Arabia’s aid agency takes steps to improve rehab projects

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) organized on Wednesday the first “Developing the rehabilitation project of recruited and war-affected children in Yemen” workshop at King Saud University in Riyadh.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSRelief, said: “The center has made sure to organize a series of workshops aiming at improving the quality of relief projects and programs in accordance with the best practices and highlighting the critical role of the Kingdom in the international humanitarian work.”
“The vision of KSRelief seeks to make the center an international pioneering center to spread these values throughout the world, where the Kingdom plays an influencing role in alleviating the suffering of all people around the world to give them a chance at a decent life, based on the principles of tolerance, compassion and peace. ”
The center was chosen by the UN as a member to form an international team to cooperate in rehabilitating children. The team is formed by 16 specialists who have enough experience to deal with the issue of recruited children, he said.
Al-Rabeeah said: “The importance of this project at the international humanitarian level has led us to communicate with specialists, consultants and relevant people in Saudi Arabia and brotherly Yemen.”
He said that he strongly believed that their opinions would develop and enrich the project with a sustainable scientific approach, based on building and empowering capacities in Yemen to become an international humanitarian role model.
“There is no limit to the Saudi initiatives, where they come from the Kingdom’s moral commitment to support humans and societies in crisis situations and give them a decent life, especially women and children who are considered among the most severely affected groups by disasters and conflicts. This is what stresses the pioneering role the Kingdom has taken upon itself toward the world’s countries to meet the continuously increasing humanitarian needs, which is a serious challenge for humanitarian organizations to achieve peace and stability in the world,” he said.
The opening of the workshop was attended by Yemen’s Minister of Human Rights Mohammed Askar, officials from the King Saud University, and academic experts and specialists in the humanitarian field.
