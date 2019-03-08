Search form

Thousands of protesters out on streets of Algiers

Demonstrators march with Algerian national flags during a protest to denounce President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term in Algiers, Algeria, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (File/AP/Fateh Guidoum )
  • The president has not spoken in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, and is currently in hospital in Geneva
  • Algerians have been urged to stage a “March of 20 Million” by an anonymous party on social media
ALGIERS: Thousands of protesters gathered Friday in the centre of the Algerian capital chanting slogans against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's re-election bid, AFP journalists said.
Waving Algeria's green-white-red flag, waves of men and women converged on the city's landmark Grand Post Office square, as youths staged a peaceful march. 

Earlier, Algerian authorities halted train and metro services in the capital Algiers amid heavy security ahead of expected protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Mass demonstrations now entering their third week have posed the biggest challenge to the ailing 82-year-old president, who has ruled for 20 years and is standing for re-election on April 18.
Tens of thousands of Algerians, tired of the dominance of elderly veterans of the 1954-1962 war of independence against France, have been demanding that Bouteflika step down, but despite ill health, he has submitted his candidacy papers.
Mass protests are expected to start in the afternoon.
On Thursday, Bouteflika issued his first warning to protesters, saying the unrest — the biggest since the 2011 “Arab Spring” — could destabilize Algeria, a major oil and gas producer.
The president has not spoken in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, and is currently in hospital in Geneva.
Algerians have been urged to stage a “March of 20 Million” by an anonymous party on social media, and hundreds of protesters gathered in Algiers ahead of what could be the biggest demonstrations yet in the capital and other cities.
Riot police have been deployed in growing numbers in recent days, but the military has so far stayed in its barracks.
“Today will be a decisive day,” said Mohamed, a teacher in Algiers.

Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City blast ‘false accusations’ as UEFA open FPP spending probe

LONDON: UEFA on Thursday announced they were opening an investigation into whether or not Manchester City broke Financial Fair Play rules, a breach that could lead to a devastating Champions League ban.
However, the Abu Dhabi-owned club insisted the accusations against them are false and that they welcomed the opportunity to clear their name.
A statement was released immediately by the club, in which City said they had nothing to hide.
“The accusation of financial irregularities is entirely false.
“Manchester City welcomes the opening of a formal UEFA investigation as an opportunity to bring to an end the speculation resulting from the illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails,” it said.
“The club’s published accounts are full and complete and a matter of legal and regulatory record.”
German magazine Der Spiegel, using material purportedly obtained from the whistleblowing outlet Football Leaks, alleged in November that City had set up sponsorship deals to circumvent regulations limiting how much money owners can put into a club.
“The Investigatory Chamber of the independent UEFA Club Financial Control Body has today opened a formal investigation into Manchester City FC for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations,” said a UEFA statement on Thursday.
“The investigation will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets.”
City had earlier responded to Der Spiegel’s claims by saying there had been an “organized and clear” attempt to damage the club’s reputation.
A ban from UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, is a potential punishment if City are found guilty of FFP breaches.
City were fined €60 million ($67.3 million) and subjected to squad, wage and spending caps in a 2014 settlement agreed with UEFA following a previous breach of the rules.
City coach Pep Guardiola has always insisted that City would accept a ban but does not believe it is likely after discussions with the club’s UAE owners.
“We will not be banned, no. That’s what I think because I trust in my chairman, with my CEO, what they have explained to me,” he said.
“If it happens, because UEFA decide that, we will accept it and move forward.”
City are not the only European heavyweight to be caught up in claims of breaking financial fair play rules.
French champions Paris Saint-Germain quashed reports they could be forced to sell either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar in a bid to circumvent eventual FFP sanctions.
Qatar-owned PSG splashed a combined total of more than €400 million in 2017 for Brazil star Neymar and France World Cup winner Mbappe, which raised eyebrows across the footballing world.
Former European champions AC Milan were warned in December that they risk being excluded from European competition if they fail to “break even.”
Milan had already been banned for a year from the Europa League due to breaching FFP regulations before winning an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last year.
But UEFA said the former seven-time European champions again face suspension from continental competition in future seasons “should the club not be break-even compliant at 30 June 2021.”

