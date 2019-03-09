You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait: Many in UN oppose Israel action on Palestinian taxes
﻿

Kuwait: Many in UN oppose Israel action on Palestinian taxes

A man helps a wounded youth, who was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, into the treatment room of Shifa hospital in Gaza City on March 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Updated 09 March 2019
AP
0

Kuwait: Many in UN oppose Israel action on Palestinian taxes

  • Israel deducts money that Palestinians transfer to the families of people killed, injured or imprisoned for attacks on Israel from their monthly tax revenue
  • Kuwait’s UN ambassador says Israel’s action was “in violation of existing bilateral agreements”
Updated 09 March 2019
AP
0

UNITED NATIONS: An “overwhelming” number of UN Security Council members oppose Israel’s decision to deduct money that Palestinians transfer to the families of people killed, injured or imprisoned for attacks on Israel from their monthly tax revenue, Kuwait’s UN ambassador said Friday.
Mansour Al-Otaibi told reporters after a closed-door council meeting that Israel’s action was “in violation of existing bilateral agreements.”
US Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt came to New York from Washington to defend close ally Israel.
He told the council that the Palestinian Authority’s decision to reject the latest tax transfer was only hurting the Palestinian people because they were rejecting the 95 percent of the tax revenue that Israel is not withholding, according to a diplomat at the meeting.
Greenblatt said it was “inappropriate” to focus on Israel, which was withholding 5 percent to 7 percent of the monthly tax revenue because of the Palestinian Authority’s “abhorrent practice” of paying that money “to terrorists and their families,” the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions were private.
“The Palestinian Authority is refusing to accept over $150 million in revenue to protest the fact that $11 million is being withheld, only to make a political point,” the diplomat quoted Greenblatt as saying. “Does that sound like a governing authority that is concerned with the welfare of its people?“
Kuwait’s Mansour, who called for the Security Council consultations along with Indonesia’s UN Ambassador Dian Djani, said the Palestinians “have the right ... to do whatever they want with their money.”
He said UN Mideast envoy Nikolay Mladenov, who briefed the council by video, said “there is a need for mediation on this to solve it.”
Mansour said an “overwhelming” number of members on the 15-nation Security Council “think that this is a unilateral decision, it’s not acceptable, it’s a violation of the Oslo agreement and Paris protocol, and this is Palestinian money.”
Indonesia’s Djani said Israel’s suspension of international observers in Hebron coupled with the withholding tax revenue were making things “more and more difficult once again for the Palestinian people — so that’s why we are raising this issue, because we don’t want to continue to escalate an issue.”
The diplomat said Greenblatt told the council that members who disagree with Israel’s decision to withhold the customs revenues were free to discuss it with the Israeli government.
But in the meantime, the diplomat said, Greenblatt asked the Security Council to send a united message to the Palestinian Authority to stop “its irresponsible decision to reject the transfer of the remaining funds.”

Topics: Israel Palestinians Kuwait

Related

0
Middle-East
OIC foreign ministers condemn Israeli violations against Palestinians
0
Middle-East
Israeli troops shoot 17 Palestinians during protests

Israel hits Gaza in response to ‘projectile’: army

Updated 24 min 15 sec ago
AFP
0

Israel hits Gaza in response to ‘projectile’: army

  • Security officials in Gaza said the strikes had not caused any casualties
  • The Gaza Strip has been the scene of mass protests and clashes since late March last year
Updated 24 min 15 sec ago
AFP
0

GAZA CITY: Israeli forces said Saturday they had launched several strikes against Hamas sites in Gaza in response to a projectile launched from the besieged coastal territory the night before.
“IDF fighter jets and aircraft struck several military targets in a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza Strip and underground structures in the northern Gaza Strip,” it said in a statement.
“The strike was conducted in response to the projectile that was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory” as well as the “balloons carrying explosive devices” into Israel and attempts to damage “security infrastructure,” it said.
Security officials in Gaza said the strikes had not caused any casualties.
A Palestinian was killed and at least 45 others wounded by Israeli fire Friday in new protests and clashes along the Gaza border, the enclave’s health ministry said.
An Israeli army spokesman said around 8,400 demonstrators had gathered along a barrier between the blockaded territory and Israel, throwing explosive devices and rocks and setting fire to tires.
The Gaza Strip has been the scene of mass protests and clashes since late March last year.
Demonstrators have been calling for Palestinian refugees and their descendants to be allowed to return to former homes now inside Israel.
Israeli officials say that amounts to calling for the Jewish state’s destruction.
At least 253 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the rallies began, the majority shot during weekly border protests and others hit by tank fire or air strikes in response to violence from Gaza.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.
Israel and Hamas, which has controlled the blockaded Gaza Strip for over a decade, have fought three wars since 2008.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Related

0
Middle-East
The many firsts of Hanan Ashrawi, one of Palestine’s most notable politicians
0
Middle-East
Kuwait: Many in UN oppose Israel action on Palestinian taxes

Latest updates

Israel hits Gaza in response to ‘projectile’: army
0
Libyans fear showdown as eastern commander eyes capital
0
Human rights center records over 25,000 Houthi violations in Taiz
0
Traditional Balinese mud bath draws the crowds
0
Malaysian jailed for 10 years for insulting Islam on social media
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.