How Facebook stands to profit from its ‘privacy’ push

In this April 11, 2018, photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question as he testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election and data privacy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Updated 09 March 2019
FRANK BAJAK | AP
At first glance, Mark Zuckerberg’s new “privacy-focused vision ” for Facebook looks like a transformative mission statement from a CEO under pressure to reverse years of battering over its surveillance practices and privacy failures.
But critics say the announcement obscures Facebook’s deeper motivations: To expand lucrative new commercial services, continue monopolizing the attention of users, develop new data sources to track people and frustrate regulators who might be eyeing a breakup of the social-media behemoth.
Facebook “wants to be the operating system of our lives,” said Siva Vaidhyanathan, director of media studies at the University of Virginia.
Zuckerberg’s plan, outlined Wednesday, expands Facebook’s commitment to private messaging, in sharp contrast with his traditional focus on public sharing. Facebook would combine its instant-messaging services WhatsApp and Instagram Direct with its core Messenger app so that users of one could message people on the others, and would expand the use of encrypted messaging to keep outsiders — including Facebook — from reading the messages.
The plan also calls for using those messaging services to expand Facebook’s role in e-commerce and payments. A Facebook spokesperson later said it was too early to answer detailed questions about the company’s messaging plans.
Vaidhyanathan said Zuckerberg wants people to abandon competing, person-to-person forms of communication such as email, texting and Apple’s iMessage in order to “do everything through a Facebook product.” The end goal could be transform Facebook into a service like the Chinese app WeChat , which has 1.1 billion users and includes the world’s most popular person-to-person online payment system.
In some respects, Facebook was already headed in this direction. It has dabbled with shopping features in its Messenger app for a few years, although without much effect. And WhatsApp, which Facebook acquired for $22 billion in 2014, embraced a strong privacy technology known as “end-to-end encryption” nearly three years ago. Messages protected this way are shielded from snooping, even by the services who deliver them.
But Zuckerberg said nothing in the Wednesday blog post about reforming privacy practices in its core business, which remains hungry for data. A recent Wall Street Journal report found that Facebook was still collecting personal information from apps such as user heart rates and when women ovulate .
Facebook, which perfected what critics call “surveillance capitalism,” knows it has serious credibility issues. Those go beyond repeated privacy lapses to include serious abuses by Russian agents, hate groups and disinformation mongers, which Zuckerberg acknowledged only belatedly.
“Until Facebook actually fixes its core privacy issues — and especially given their history — it’s difficult to take the pivot to privacy seriously,” said Justin Brookman, who was a research director at the Federal Trade Commission before joining Consumers Union as privacy and technology chief in 2017.
Combining the three messaging services could allow Facebook — which today has 15 million fewer US users than in 2017, according to Edison Research — build more complete data profiles on all its users.
The merged messaging services should generate new profits from the metadata they collect, including information on who you message, when you do it, from where and for how long, said Frederike Kaltheuner of the advocacy group Privacy International. That is the information that users leave behind when they message each other or conduct retail, travel or financial business, she added.
And Facebook doesn’t just use people’s information and activity on its platform, dissecting it to target people with tailored ads. It also tracks people who don’t even use the platform via small pieces of software embedded in third-party apps.
Privacy International published research in December showing that popular Android apps including KAYAK and Yelp were automatically sending user data directly to Facebook the moment they were opened. KAYAK, which was sending flight search results, halted the practice and said the transmission was inadvertent. Yelp continues to send unique identifiers known as “advertising IDs” that link to specific smartphones.
Facebook also has trackers that harvest data on people’s online behavior on about 30 percent of the world’s websites , said Jeremy Tillman of Ghostery, a popular ad-blocker and anti-tracking software.
“When they say they are building a private messaging platform there is nothing in there that suggests they are going to stop their data collection and ad-targeting business model,” he said.
In a Wednesday interview with The Associated Press, Zuckerberg offered no specifics on new revenue sources. But “the overall opportunity here is a lot larger than what we have built in terms of Facebook and Instagram,” he said.
Privacy advocates, however, do admire one key element of Zuckerberg’s announcement.
“In the last year, I’ve spoken with dissidents who’ve told me encryption is the reason they are free, or even alive,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Facebook’s privacy move: major pivot or headfake?

  • Zuckerberg’s announcement also prompted considerable head-scratching on the implications for Facebook’s ad-supported business model
  • Zuckerberg told Wired magazine in an interview Wednesday the details of the business model are not yet worked out
WASHINGTON: After building the world’s biggest and most powerful social network in history, Mark Zuckerberg says the future of Facebook is something else.
The strategic shift announced this week by Zuckerberg suggests Facebook no longer wants to be a “digital town square,” but a “digital living room” for secure, private communications, in what could be a major transformation on privacy.
But Zuckerberg’s announcement also prompted considerable head-scratching on the implications for Facebook’s ad-supported business model, and on the growing pressure to weed out nefarious content and misinformation.
“Should this ambition be realized, it is nothing less than an epochal shift in Facebook’s business model,” Henry Farrell, a George Washington University professor, wrote in the Washington Post.
Farrell noted that Facebook’s pivot comes amid pressure from governments to weed out “hate speech” and other inappropriate content, and in some cases use the social network to spy on its population.
By making more communications private and encrypted, “it makes some kinds of political manipulation harder to carry off at a wide scale,” Farrell wrote. “However, it also means, obviously, that government authorities will not be able to see what people are saying to one another.”
Farrell argued that Zuckerberg “isn’t just changing course because he was pushed. He is also being pulled by new opportunities, which might provide a more politically sustainable business model.”
Somewhat overlooked in Zuckerberg’s announcement was his plan to offer new services on a privacy-focused platform. He proposed to “build more ways for people to interact” with “video chats, groups, stories, businesses, payments, commerce, and ultimately a platform for many other kinds of private services.”
Fred Wilson, a venture investor who blogs on the tech sector, called Zuckerberg’s announcement a bold effort to “completely reboot the company’s business model to position itself to win the next wave in tech.”
Zuckerberg told Wired magazine in an interview Wednesday the details of the business model are not yet worked out, while acknowledging that Facebook will collect and store less user data.
“I’m optimistic that we’ll build systems that can basically deliver most of the value with a fraction of the amount of data,” Zuckerberg said.
Laura Martin, analyst with the financial firm Needham & Co., said Zuckerberg’s move is smart because it brings Facebook new revenue streams while limiting its exposure to regulation.
Zuckerberg “sees the writing on the wall that Facebook will be regulated” and as a result is “carving out these apps to take them out of the regulatory purview,” Martin told AFP.
Moving into e-commerce and payments, Martin said, “represents revenue diversification, and Wall Street vastly prefers multiple revenue streams.”
Some analysts argue that Facebook’s move is a headfake designed to deflect attention away from its growing influence over public discourse.
“Underneath it all, very little is going to change,” said Richard Windsor, a technology analyst who writes the Radio Free Mobile blog, describing the shift as a “smokescreen.”
“This is because a pivot toward becoming a fully private and encrypted communication system looks like suicide as with no data Facebook would have no advertising to sell.”
Alex Stamos, a former Facebook chief security officer who is now on the Stanford University faculty, meanwhile called Zuckerberg’s announcement a “judo move” which addresses several challenges for the social network.
“Right now FB gets crap (from the same people) for both invading people’s privacy and not policing communications enough,” Stamos tweeted.
“In a world where everything is encrypted and doesn’t last long, entire classes of scandal are invisible to the media.”
Facebook’s move comes with US lawmakers mulling new regulations for Internet platforms which could end the liability protections for content posted by third parties, and with tough data protection regulations in Europe which in some cases require removal of inappropriate content within hours.
To comply with these requirements, Facebook has hired some 20,000 moderators around the world, but still faces a daunting task in removing content from billions of users in dozens of languages.
The new focus “could privilege privacy but undercut things like content moderation,” said Daniel Kreiss, a University of North Carolina professor of communication.
“A move in this direction would let them entirely wash their hands of any editorial or role for content... fake news, hate speech, defamation.”
Tech analyst and blogger Ben Thompson said the shift “makes perfect sense for Facebook: this is a privacy cake that Facebook can have — and eat it too.”
Thompson said Facebook is likely to keep its data collection and advertising business in place while moving into the new private communications space as it moves against rivals like Snapchat.
“This is a valuable space to own for all of the reasons that Snapchat succeeded in the first place,” he said in his Stratechery blog.
“Facebook has changed nothing about its core service or data collection policies, yet the assumption is that the company is pivoting and the only debate is whether to believe them or not.”

