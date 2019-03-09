Daesh attack on US-led coalition wounds Syria fighters

You are here

BEIRUT: A suicide car bomb targeting US forces in northern Syria wounded at least two allied fighters Saturday, a monitor said, with Daesh claiming the attack.
A terrorist “driving a car bomb” hit a convoy that included a US armored vehicle from the international anti-Daesh coalition and Kurdish fighters in the city of Manbij, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The two wounded fighters were from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Britain-based monitor said.
“No US soldiers were injured or killed today,” coalition spokesman Sean Ryan told AFP.
Daesh claimed the attack by an “explosive-laden vehicle” via its Amaq propaganda arm.
The attack is the third in the past two months targeting the US-led coalition and its allies in northern Syria.
On January 16, four Americans were among 19 people killed in a suicide attack in the city claimed by Daesh.
Manbij is a former Daesh stronghold that is now held by a military council affiliated to the SDF.
The city constitutes a major point of contention between Syria’s Kurdish minority, which maintains de facto autonomy in parts of northern and northeastern Syria, and neighboring Turkey.
The extremist attacks followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement in December that he would withdraw American troops from Syria, as he declared Daesh had been defeated.
The White House later said around 200 American “peacekeeping” soldiers would remain in northern Syria.
The SDF is currently battling to wipe out the final scrap of Daesh territory close to Syria’s border with Iraq.
After a lightning offensive that saw it seize large swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, Daesh’s self-declared “caliphate” has crumbled under pressure from multiple offensives, but the terrorists remain able to launch deadly attacks.
Syria’s multi-fronted war has killed more than 360,000 people since it began in 2011 with President Bashar Assad’s regime bloodily suppressing protests.

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Friday called on its supporters to donate money as it comes under increasing pressure from Western sanctions intended to isolate it financially.
The US deems all parts of Hezbollah a terrorist organization and has been steadily increasing financial sanctions against the Iran-backed movement.
“I announce today that the resistance is in need of its (popular base),” Hezbollah’s Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said, adding that donations were needed to support the group’s activities.
Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese government. It is also heavily armed and has sent militants to the conflict in neighboring Syria.
Britain last month said it would list all elements of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization for destabilizing the Middle East, breaking with the rest of the EU which proscribes only its military wing.
In a televised speech, Nasrallah said other nations may follow Britain’s example.
“The sanctions and the terror lists are a form of war ... we should deal with them as if they are a war,” he said.
He called on Hezbollah supporters to remain steadfast in the face of these pressures and said the group’s enemies would be “disappointed.”
“Their actions will not be able to make us poor, hungry or isolated. Those that support us will continue in their support — be they countries, people or our people and the people of resistance in Lebanon,” Nasrallah said.
Hezbollah was founded in 1982 by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Its influence has expanded at home in Lebanon and in the region.
The group controls three of 30 ministries in the Lebanese government led by Western-backed Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, the largest number ever. It does not acknowledge having separate political and military wings.
Hezbollah and political allies that view its arsenal as an asset to Lebanon won more than 70 of Parliament’s 128 seats in an election last year, a major blow to Lebanese parties that oppose its possession of weapons like the Christian Lebanese Forces, which enjoys close ties to US-allied Gulf states.

