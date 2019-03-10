Saudi digital solutions company Elm invests in Syarah

You are here

Saudi digital solutions company Elm participated in the series A+ round of financing for Syarah, a digital platform for buying and selling cars in Saudi Arabia.
Majid bin Saad Alarifi, vice president of marketing at Elm, said: “This investment is in line with the company’s strategy to invest in pioneering and financially rewarding companies through our investment entity at Elm; we aim to support the technical companies and entrepreneurs in their early stages of expanding their business.”
Alarifi said that Elm will participate in equity capital and offer technical and practical expertise to Syarah.
He said that Elm will continue to encourage innovation by investing in entrepreneurs, which in turn will contribute to Elm’s growth in the market.
Founders of Syarah Salah Sharef and Fayez Alenazi said the digital platform aims to revolutionize the concept of buying and selling cars in the Kingdom by making the process easier and safer. The partnership with Elm, they said, would significantly improve Syarah’s products and services.
Syarah offers an integrated website and smartphone application for the sale and purchase of cars in Saudi Arabia. It also provides information on the latest offers on new and pre-used cars from auctions and car exhibitions in the Kingdom. The app provides contact information of car showrooms and exhibitions so that prospective buyers can directly contact them.
Syarah attracts more than 2 million visitors per month, making it the largest electronic car market in the Middle East that ranks 15th in the world.
Elm is a joint-stock company owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). It specializes in the development of customer-centric solutions through omni-channel platforms that include digital services, training, consulting solutions, IT solutions, in addition to providing support services to various organizations.

RIYADH: Boeing Saudi Arabia is a sponsor of the first Saudi International Airshow that will be held at the Thumamah Airport in Riyadh from March 12-14.
The sponsorship is an affirmation of Boeing’s long-term relationship with the Kingdom and underscores its partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 with a range of programs and support of the local industry, said Ahmed Jazzar, president of Boeing in Saudi Arabia.
“Boeing’s participation in this important and exciting exhibition reflects the fortitude of the Saudi Arabian aerospace industry,” said Jazzar. “We at Boeing are proud to have been a strategic partner with Saudi Arabia for the last 74 years, and we continue this partnership to achieve the goals of the National Transformation Program and Vision 2030 to develop the Kingdom’s aerospace ecosystem.”
Over the years, Boeing has launched a range of economic offset programs such as: Al-Salam Aerospace Industries, Advanced Electronics Company, Aircraft Accessories and Components Company and International Systems Engineering Company. Boeing continues to contribute to the expansion of the technical base of many local institutions in both the civil and military fields.
Boeing, Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries and Al-Salam Aerospace Industries established the Saudi Rotorcraft Support Company, which focuses on providing sustainable employment opportunities for Saudi youth, helping to develop technical skills, and supporting national talent in the vertical aviation industry.
In March 2018, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and following the announcement by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to localize 50 percent of the total military spending by 2030, Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) signed an agreement with Boeing to develop the local defense industry.
In January this year, Boeing signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), the Saudi Industrial Investments Company (Dussur) and Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) to support the Saudi aerospace industry under the umbrella of Vision 2030. This MoU will contribute to the support and development of the local aerospace aluminum industry.
Boeing enjoys a strong and long-standing relationship with the Kingdom. The partnership began on Feb. 14, 1945, when US President Franklin D. Roosevelt presented a twin-engine DC-3 Dakota airplane to King Abdul Aziz Al-Saud. This event marked both the beginning of Boeing’s relationship with Saudi Arabia and the birth of commercial air travel in the Kingdom. Since then, Boeing has developed and expanded relationships with the Saudi civilian and defense sectors as well as with the private sectors.

