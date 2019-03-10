Newspaper accuses Qatar of offering $880m to Fifa

DUBAI: New allegations of corruption surrounding Qatar’s 2022 World Cup bid have come to light suggesting it offered Fifa $400m 21 days before they were offered the tournament, British national The Sunday Times reported, citing leaked files.

The documents, seen by The Sunday Times, appear to reveal that executives from the Qatari state-run broadcaster Al Jazeera made the offer in a television contract which included a $100m “success fee” that would only be paid if Qatar’s bid was successful.

The Sunday Times report said it had seen documents that read: “In the event that the 2022 competition is awarded to the state of Qatar, Al Jazeera shall, in addition to the . . . rights fee, pay to Fifa into the designated account the monetary amount of $100m.”

It is also claimed in the report that a further $480 mln was offered three years after the original payment – pushing the amount Fifa was offered by Qatar officials to $880 mln in a bid to host and retain the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

The contract now forms part of a bribery inquiry by Swiss police according to the The Sunday Times report.

On Saturday evening, Damian Collins, chairman of the digital, culture and media committee, said Fifa must freeze the All-Jazeera payments and launch an investigation into the contract "that appears to be in clear breach of the rules," the paper reported.

It has long been claimed that Qatar offered bribes to Fifa when it submitted its bid to host the 2022 – this latest report will likely fuel further suspicion that Qatar effectively bought the right to host the World Cup tournament.

The Sunday Times said Fifa refused to comment.