Saudi Arabia to launch plan for multibillion infrastructure projects in Asir

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching a plan to complete several infrastructure development projects worth billions of riyals in Asir region.
The governor of Asir, Prince Turki Bin Talal, was set to patronize a plan on Sunday to complete the upcoming projects, signaling an important milestone for the region's people.
Prince Turki was quoted saying the projects cover sectors such as health, transport, and municipal services.
The projects are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and efforts to diversify its economy as well as reaching untapped resources in the Kingdom’s many regions.
“These projects represent an important step forward for the region’s sons and daughters who have long been looking forward to them. The diversity of the projects represent the health, transportation and municipalities sectors within a large system of projects, not only in the region but at a Kingdom-wide level,” said an official statement issued earlier.