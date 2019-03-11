You are here

Saudi Arabia to launch plan for multibillion infrastructure projects in Asir

A car drives past a construction site of Riyadh Metro and the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 12, 2017. (Reuters)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching a plan to complete several infrastructure development projects worth billions of riyals in Asir region.
The governor of Asir, Prince Turki Bin Talal, was set to patronize a plan on Sunday to complete the upcoming projects, signaling an important milestone for the region's people. 
Prince Turki was quoted saying the projects cover sectors such as health, transport, and municipal services.
The projects are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and efforts to diversify its economy as well as reaching untapped resources in the Kingdom’s many regions.

“These projects represent an important step forward for the region’s sons and daughters who have long been looking forward to them. The diversity of the projects represent the health, transportation and municipalities sectors within a large system of projects, not only in the region but at a Kingdom-wide level,” said an official statement issued earlier.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection expects rain and thunderstorms to hit several regions across the Kingdom. 

The meteorology office said on Sunday that rain accompanied by dust-lifting storms are expected in Taif and Meysan and nearby areas. 

The office also issued a warning of rain and thunder storms accompanied by dust storms in Al-Baha region. 

In Jazan, the weather conditions are predicted into the night as well.

The office also forecasted thunder storms for Najran.

It urged citizens in those areas to avoid getting themselves into valleys and water pools.

