Saudi Arabia to launch plan for multibillion infrastructure projects in Asir

Meteorology office warns of thunder storms and dust across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection expects rain and thunderstorms to hit several regions across the Kingdom.

The meteorology office said on Sunday that rain accompanied by dust-lifting storms are expected in Taif and Meysan and nearby areas.

The office also issued a warning of rain and thunder storms accompanied by dust storms in Al-Baha region.

In Jazan, the weather conditions are predicted into the night as well.

The office also forecasted thunder storms for Najran.

It urged citizens in those areas to avoid getting themselves into valleys and water pools.