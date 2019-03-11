You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinians in Gaza receive new Qatari aid
﻿

Palestinians in Gaza receive new Qatari aid

Gaza is home to around two million Palestinians. (AFP/File)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
0

Palestinians in Gaza receive new Qatari aid

  • The $100 payments will be given to 55,000 families in the city
  • Qatar has earlier promised to send $15 million a month for six month to Hamas
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
0

GAZA: Tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza began receiving $100 payouts from Qatar on Monday, the latest tranche of funds under an informal deal between the territory’s Islamist rulers Hamas and Israel.
A flare-up of violence along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip this month has threatened another escalation between the two sides, but the Qatari cash could help ease tensions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned Hamas he would not hesitate to launch a “large-scale operation” in Gaza.
Many analysts however believe he wants to avoid a conflict with unpredictable results while campaigning for re-election in Israel’s April 9 polls.
The Qatari Gaza Reconstruction Committee, in a statement, said “disbursement began Monday of the fourth payment of cash assistance to poor families in the Gaza Strip.”
In total 55,000 families in the strip would receive payments of $100 each.
Thousands of Palestinians could be seen queueing early at post offices across Gaza.
“I am here to receive $100, but $100 does not solve the crisis,” said Bassam Khalil Jaber, 40. “We need permanent solutions, and this grant is a temporary solution.”
In November, the Gulf state, which is a longtime Hamas ally, committed to around $15 million a month in aid over six months.
In exchange, Hamas committed to relative calm along the Israeli border, which has been rocked by often violent Hamas-backed protests since March 2018.
But the deal became a major bone of political contention in Israel — whose territory was used for delivery of the cash — and also in Gaza.
Part of the funds were originally used to pay salaries of Hamas employees, but this was stopped after political criticism in Israel.
Instead much of the money will be funneled into cash for work programs with the United Nations.
The impoverished strip, which has a population of around two million, has been under a crippling Israeli blockade for more than a decade.
Israel says it is necessary to isolate Hamas but critics say it amounts to collective punishment of residents of the densely-populated coastal territory.
The two sides have fought three wars since 2008.

Topics: Qatar Israel Palestine

Related

0
Middle-East
Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza over rocket: army
0
Middle-East
Palestinian wounded in Israel border clashes dies: Gaza ministry

Turkish activists reject ‘irrational’ indictment against top businessman

Updated 46 min 30 sec ago
AFP
0

Turkish activists reject ‘irrational’ indictment against top businessman

  • The businessman faces a life sentence if convicted
  • A series of national protests erupted after the Gezi Park protests in 2013
Updated 46 min 30 sec ago
AFP
0

ISTANBUL: Turkish activists behind mass 2013 anti-government protests on Monday rejected as “irrational” and “illegal” an indictment against prominent Turkish businessman Osman Kavala on charges he sought to overthrow the state.
Kavala, in pre-trial detention since 2017, is accused of ties to the protests which erupted over development plans for an Istanbul park and grew into a major challenge to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was premier at the time and is now president.
Turkish prosecutors are demanding life imprisonment for Kavala and 15 others on charges of attempting to topple the government. Erdogan accuses the philanthropist of financing “the terrorists.”
“This irrational and unlawful bill of indictment must be withdrawn immediately,” Mucella Yapici, spokeswoman for the Taksim Solidarity activist group, told a press conference in Istanbul.
She said the suspects “must be released immediately.”
Western governments accuse Erdogan’s government of eroding rights especially since a 2016 failed coup and the mass arrests and purge of tens of thousands of people from the public sector that followed.
The so-called Gezi Park rallies constituted the biggest challenge against Erdogan’s government, and snowballed into nationwide protests against the country’s rulers.
The police response drew criticism from Turkey’s Western allies.
In 2015, a Turkish court acquitted 26 defendants on trial for their involvement in the Gezi protests — most of them were members of the Taksim Solidarity Platform.
“We reject your futile efforts to smear Gezi!” said Yapici. “Gezi is this land’s hope for equality, freedom and justice.”
“We will never allow you to recast the Gezi resistance as an action associated with crime, terror, coups or insurrections.”
The trial of Kavala and 15 others will begin on June 24.
A respected figure in intellectual circles in Turkey and abroad, Kavala is chairman of the Anadolu Kultur (Anatolian Culture) foundation.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Osman Kavala

Related

0
Business & Economy
Turkey’s economy tumbles into recession since 2009 as polls loom
0
Media
Turkey lambasted over treatment of journalists

Latest updates

Palestinians in Gaza receive new Qatari aid
0
Saudi and Emirati teams test skills in basketball tournament
0
FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED: Prolific Poles, Ace Ajax and Super Mario Balotelli
0
WHO launches strategy to fight ‘inevitable’ flu pandemics
0
Turkish activists reject ‘irrational’ indictment against top businessman
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.