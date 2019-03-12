You are here

KSA’s traffic accident deaths, injuries decrease in 2018

Road accidents have been blamed largely on reckless driving and use of cellular phones while driving. (AN file photo)
Updated 12 March 2019
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The number of deaths and injuries caused by traffic accidents in Saudi Arabia fell between 2017 and 2018, the Ministry of the Interior (MoI) said on Monday.

At a presentation to the 2019 Traffic Safety Conference in Riyadh, the MoI revealed the number of deaths in the Kingdom had dropped from over 7,000 in 2017 to 6,025 in 2018, with traffic-related injuries down almost 10 percent to around 30,000.

Traffic safety experts from all over the world are taking part in the three-day conference, including from the US, Europe, Japan and South Korea.

Dr. Nhan Tran, Unintentional Injury Prevention coordinator at the World Health Organization, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia actually has one of the highest rates of road deaths in the world, with 28 people dying for every 100,000,” he added, recommending stronger speeding restrictions and more public transport to solve the problem. 

Mike Dreznes, the executive vice president of the International Road Federation, told Arab News that the main cause of accidents in the Kingdom was reckless driving, and that education in this area was essential to avoid unnecessary tragedies.

He added that the country needed to emulate the safest nations in the world, like Sweden, the UK and the Netherlands, where greater driver scrutiny and awareness meant road deaths were only around three per 100,000 people.

The MoI has set a target to reduce road-related fatalities to eight per 100,000 as part of the government’s Vision 2030 program.

 

Hajj and Umrah e-visas to be issued in minutes

Updated 12 March 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
Hajj and Umrah e-visas to be issued in minutes

  • New service to boost number of pilgrims, says official
  • e-portal will allow pilgrims to review service packages and apply for visas electronically
Updated 12 March 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
RIYADH: Electronic visas for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims will be issued within minutes for various Hajj/Umrah campaigns and companies under plans by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“Pilgrims who are coming from outside the Kingdom are tied to Hajj and Umrah service-providing companies and agents in order to obtain a visa. The electronic visas will be issued to these entities who will be licensed to facilitate Hajj and Umrah in these countries,” Abdulrahman Shams, an adviser to the minister of Hajj and Umrah and general supervisor of Hajj and Umrah’s electronic platform, said on MBC.

Shams said the electronic platform will include new services that will give non-Saudis access to the e-portal, where they can review service packages, choose a package and apply for visas electronically.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior to issue visas electronically, within minutes of completing the required forms, and without the need for passports to go through embassies,” he said.

The move will help encourage greater numbers of pilgrims, he added. Saudi Arabia has issued over 4.33 million Umrah visas this year. The ministry’s move helps facilitate pilgrims’ journeys and minimizes pre-planning. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom hopes to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims and provide them with top-class services.

In January, the ministry updated its online portal to support foreign pilgrims. Almost 1.1 million Muslims used the Maqam online portal in its trial phase last year, allowing them to choose between more than 30 companies providing travel and accommodations for trips to Makkah and Madinah.

The ministry has been discussing incorporating e-services since November 2018.

Abdulaziz Al-Wazzan, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, said the initiative aims to make visas more accessible to pilgrims, while also contributing to an increase in pilgrim numbers.

