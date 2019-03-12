You are here

Hajj and Umrah e-visas to be issued in minutes

The electronic platform will include new services that will give non-Saudis access to the e-portal, where they can review service packages, choose a package and apply for visas electronically. (AFP/ File photo)
Updated 12 March 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
  • New service to boost number of pilgrims, says official
  • e-portal will allow pilgrims to review service packages and apply for visas electronically
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
RIYADH: Electronic visas for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims will be issued within minutes for various Hajj/Umrah campaigns and companies under plans by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“Pilgrims who are coming from outside the Kingdom are tied to Hajj and Umrah service-providing companies and agents in order to obtain a visa. The electronic visas will be issued to these entities who will be licensed to facilitate Hajj and Umrah in these countries,” Abdulrahman Shams, an adviser to the minister of Hajj and Umrah and general supervisor of Hajj and Umrah’s electronic platform, said on MBC.

Shams said the electronic platform will include new services that will give non-Saudis access to the e-portal, where they can review service packages, choose a package and apply for visas electronically.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior to issue visas electronically, within minutes of completing the required forms, and without the need for passports to go through embassies,” he said.

The move will help encourage greater numbers of pilgrims, he added. Saudi Arabia has issued over 4.33 million Umrah visas this year. The ministry’s move helps facilitate pilgrims’ journeys and minimizes pre-planning. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom hopes to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims and provide them with top-class services.

In January, the ministry updated its online portal to support foreign pilgrims. Almost 1.1 million Muslims used the Maqam online portal in its trial phase last year, allowing them to choose between more than 30 companies providing travel and accommodations for trips to Makkah and Madinah.

The ministry has been discussing incorporating e-services since November 2018.

Abdulaziz Al-Wazzan, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, said the initiative aims to make visas more accessible to pilgrims, while also contributing to an increase in pilgrim numbers.

US mother Bethany Vierra refutes media claims she is trapped in Saudi Arabia, says her residency issues were resolved promptly

Rawan Radwan
  • Vierra, who has lived in Riyadh since 2011 and runs her own business, says Saudi authorities have resolved her residency issue 
  • She believes a custody dispute between her and her estranged husband over their daughter may have led to a misunderstanding
Rawan Radwan
RIYADH: An American woman estranged from her Saudi husband has denied claims that she is trapped in the Kingdom by Saudi guardianship laws.

“This is my home,” Bethany Vierra, 31, told Arab News. “I’ve worked hard in building a community, a company here and a home for my daughter and me. I am here to stay in Saudi Arabia.”

Reports in some Western media suggested that Vierra was being forced to remain in the Kingdom because her estranged husband had failed to renew her residency. In fact, as the mother of Zaina, 4 — a Saudi citizen — Vierra has a legal right of permanent residency without a sponsor.

Not only that, she has no wish to leave. “I was never trying to escape Saudi Arabia,” she said. “I have dedicated my life’s work to this country and being a part of its growth, development, and vision for its future.”

A law issued in 2013 by then Crown Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz states that the non-Saudi mother of Saudi children is to be granted permanent residence in the Kingdom without the need for a sponsor.  It added that the State shall bear the fees for her residence and she would be allowed to work in the private sector, and she shall be included within Saudization ratios.

Vierra, who has lived in Riyadh since 2011 and runs her own business, believes that a custody dispute over Zaina between her and her estranged husband may have led to a misunderstanding over her situation.

“I’m not trying to politicize my divorce; this is not a guardian issue,” she said. “As soon as the Saudi authorities were aware of my situation, they intervened and within hours my residency issue was solved. I commend the Saudi authorities for addressing our issue so promptly, and to everyone in my community here that has so graciously helped my daughter and myself along the way.”

Vierra is also keen for her daughter to grow up in Saudi Arabia, and to have regular contact with her father and his family. “I want her to know and understand that she is a Saudi.” 

Here’s a full statement Ms. Vierra issued through her lawyer, Hazim Madani:

“I would like it to be made clear that I was never trying to escape Saudi Arabia. I have dedicated my life’s work to this country and being a part of its growth, development, and vision for its future. I am proud to have worked hard to build a community, a business and a life here for my daughter and myself. 

“As soon as the Saudi authorities were aware of my situation, they intervened and within hours my residency issue was solved. I commend the Saudi authorities for addressing our issue so promptly, and to everyone in my community here that has so graciously helped my daughter and myself along the way. 

“I filed my cases in the Saudi court system because I have faith that justice will be provided there. Despite the fact that it may take some time to get those cases resolved (as in any other Country in the world) eventually I do believe I have a good chance to reach to my goal. As my court cases are still ongoing, I ask that the privacy of my family is respected during this very sensitive time.”

