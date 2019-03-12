You are here

  • Home
  • Web inventor urges users to seek ‘complete control’ of data
﻿

Web inventor urges users to seek ‘complete control’ of data

World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee takes part in a session entitled: "Thirty Years On: Let the Web Serve Humanity" at the 17th International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH) on March 11, 2019 in Geneva. (AFP)
Updated 12 March 2019
AFP
0

Web inventor urges users to seek ‘complete control’ of data

  • Berners-Lee told a Washington Post event last week that he launched the Solid projet in response to concerns about personal data being bought and sold without the consent of users
Updated 12 March 2019
AFP
0

GENEVA: World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee on Monday slammed the increasing commodification of personal information and appealed for Internet users to strive to maintain “complete control” of their data.
Berners-Lee, credited with creating the web in 1989, is on a mission to save his invention from a range of problems increasingly dominating online life, including misinformation and a lack of data protection.
“You should have complete control of your data. It’s not oil. It’s not a commodity,” he told a small group of journalists gathered at Europe’s physics lab CERN, where he first came up with the idea for the web 30 years ago.
When it comes to personal data, “you should not be able to sell it for money,” he said, “because it’s a right.”
Berners-Lee, who last year launched a development platform called “Solid” aimed at giving users control of their data, described a frightening future if we do not rise to the challenge of privacy protection.
“There is a possible future you can imagine (in which) your browser keeps track of everything that you buy,” he said.
In this scenario, “your browser actually has more information then Amazon does,” he said, warning against complacency in expecting no harm will come from this loss of control over one’s own data.
“We shouldn’t assume that the world is going to stay like it is,” he said.
People needed to do more to protect themselves and their data and not to simply expect that governments will look out for their best interests, he argued.
Berners-Lee told a Washington Post event last week that he launched the Solid projet in response to concerns about personal data being bought and sold without the consent of users.
The platform aimed “to separate the apps from the data storage” so users could decide where and how they would share their personal information, he said.
He acknowledged Monday that enforcible laws would be needed to protect the most sensitive personal data.
“Sometimes it has to be legislation which says personal data, you know, genetic data, should never be used,” he said.
In addition to his work advocating for data protection, Berners-Lee has launched a “Contract for the Web,” aimed at ensuring the integrity of online information.
In a letter published Monday, he hailed the opportunities the web had created, giving marginalized groups a voice and making daily life easier.
But he warned, “it has also created opportunity for scammers, given a voice to those who spread hatred, and made all kinds of crimes easier to commit.”
He was nevertheless optimistic that the problems could be fixed.
“Given how much the web has changed in the past 30 years, it would be defeatist and unimaginative to assume that the web as we know it can’t be changed for the better in the next 30,” he wrote.
“If we give up on building a better web now, then the web will not have failed us. We will have failed the web.”

Topics: Tim Berners-Lee World Wide Web Internet

Related

Special 0
Lifestyle
Tim Berners-Lee invented the web — now he has an idea to rein it back

California man learns he’s dying from doctor on robot video

Updated 09 March 2019
AP
0

California man learns he’s dying from doctor on robot video

  • Hospital exec calls the situation highly unusual and said officials “regret falling short” of the patient’s expectations
  • But the hospital also defended its use of telemedicine and said its policy is to have a nurse or doctor in the room at the time of remote consultations
Updated 09 March 2019
AP
0

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Ernest Quintana’s family knew he was dying of chronic lung disease when he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, unable to breathe.
But they were devastated when a robot machine rolled into his room in the intensive care unit that night and a doctor told the 78-year-old patient by video call he would likely die within days.
“If you’re coming to tell us normal news, that’s fine, but if you’re coming to tell us there’s no lung left and we want to put you on a morphine drip until you die, it should be done by a human being and not a machine,” his daughter Catherine Quintana said Friday.
Ernest Quintana died Tuesday, two days after being taken to the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center emergency department in Fremont.
Michelle Gaskill-Hames, senior vice president of Kaiser Permanente Greater Southern Alameda County, called the situation highly unusual and said officials “regret falling short” of the patient’s expectations.
But the hospital also defended its use of telemedicine and said its policy is to have a nurse or doctor in the room at the time of remote consultations.
“The evening video tele-visit was a follow-up to earlier physician visits,” Gaskill-Hames said in a written response. “It did not replace previous conversations with patient and family members and was not used in the delivery of the initial diagnosis.”
Hospital officials say the technology doesn’t replace in-person conversations with the patient and loved ones.
Granddaughter Annalisia Wilharm, 33, was alone with Quintana when a nurse popped in to say a doctor would be making his rounds. A robot rolled in and a doctor appeared on the video screen.
Wilharm figured the visit was routine. She was astonished by what the doctor started saying.
“This guy cannot breathe, and he’s got this robot trying to talk to him,” she said. “Meanwhile, this guy is telling him, ‘So we’ve got your results back, and there’s no lung left. There’s no lung to work with.’“
Wilharm said she had to repeat what the doctor said to her grandfather, because he was hard of hearing in his right ear and the machine couldn’t get to the other side of the bed.
“So he’s saying that maybe your next step is going to hospice at home,” Wilharm is heard saying in a video she recorded of the visit. “Right?“
“You know, I don’t know if he’s going to get home,” the doctor says.
Steve Pantilat, chief of the palliative medicine division at University of California, San Francisco, said he doesn’t know the details in the case but that the robot technology has done wonders for patients and their families, some of whom are too far away for in-person visits.
The video meetings are warm and intimate, he said, adding that not all in-person discussions have empathy and compassion.
“No matter how well we deliver very difficult news, it’s sad and it’s hard to hear,” he said.
Wilharm said her grandfather, a family man who kept every childhood drawing he ever gave her, deserved better. She said that after the visit, he gave her instructions on who should get what and made her promise to look after her grandmother.
“He was such a sweet guy,” she said.

Topics: robotics Ernest Quintana telemedicine

Related

0
Business & Economy
US companies put record number of robots to work in 2018
0
Saudi Arabia
Syrian boy’s ‘Doctor Robot’ wins global technology challenge

Latest updates

Senators ask US border agency about reported tracking of journalists
0
US to withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuela
0
Oil prices rise amid broad market rally, OPEC supply cuts
0
Sex abuse convictions of Australia cardinal prove polarizing
0
YouTuber’s quest to visit Taiwan’s dwindling allies
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.