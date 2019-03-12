You are here

ECHR orders Turkey to compensate owner of closed Kurdish newspaper

The paper focused on the conflict between Kurdish militants and Turkish security forces in the country’s mainly Kurdish southeast. (File/Reuters)
Reuters
Reuters
ANKARA: The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered Turkey on Tuesday to compensate the owner of a Kurdish newspaper that was shut down in 2016, after finding that criminal proceedings had been “systematically opened” against it.
The closure of daily Ozgur Gundem, for what the Turkish court that ordered it said was spreading propaganda in favor of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), came shortly after the abortive coup in Turkey in July 2016.
The paper, which focused on the conflict between Kurdish militants and Turkish security forces in the country’s mainly Kurdish southeast, has faced dozens of investigations, fines and the arrest of its correspondents since 2014.
In its ruling published on Tuesday, the ECHR said criminal proceedings against the paper had been “systematically opened, regardless of the actual content of the articles.”
The ECHR said the lawsuits had led the paper’s owner Ali Gurbuz to self-censor for fear of conviction and ordered the Turkish government to pay him 3,500 euros ($3,950).
Turkey has the right to appeal the ruling.
The ECHR said the criminal proceedings could be seen as the authorities trying to suppress publication of statements by terrorist organizations “even though they could be regarded as contributing to a public debate.” Some articles cited contained “insignificant messages,” such as Christmas wishes, and did not constitute calls for violence or hate speech, it said.
The PKK is deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union. More than 40,000 people have been killed during its three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.
Since the failed coup attempt, Turkey has jailed more than 77,000 people pending trial, while 150,000 civil servants and military personnel have been suspended or sacked. Some 150 media outlets have been shut down and 160 journalists jailed.
Widespread arrests are still routine.
Rights groups and Turkey’s Western allies have voiced concern over the scale of the crackdown, saying President Tayyip Erdogan has used the coup as a pretext to quash dissent.

Topics: European Court of Human Rights Ozgur Gundem

Murdoch’s News Corp. calls for Google breakup

Updated 12 March 2019
AFP
0

Murdoch’s News Corp. calls for Google breakup

  • News Corp’s local subsidiary complained that “Google enjoys overwhelming market power in both online search and ad tech services”
  • News organizations accuse the tech giants of gaining huge commercial benefit from expensive to create content
Updated 12 March 2019
AFP
0

SYDNEY: Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. has called for Google to be broken up in Australia, the latest salvo in a battle between the corporate media giants.
In a petition to Australian regulators, News Corp’s local subsidiary complained that “Google enjoys overwhelming market power in both online search and ad tech services.”
Going a step further, the company accused Google of “abusing its dominant position to the detriment of consumers, advertisers and publishers.”
Earlier this week US presidential hopeful — and former federal consumer watchdog — Elizabeth Warren became the latest in a line of commentators to argue that firms such as Amazon, Google and Facebook hold ” too much power” in society.
News Corp. echoed her argument that Google’s businesses should be split, or failing that, search and advertising businesses should be firewalled off from each other.
“While News Corp. Australia recognizes that divestment is a very serious step ... divestment is necessary in the case of Google, due to the unparalleled power that it currently exerts over news publishers and advertisers alike.”
Australian watchdogs are seen as unlikely to recommend that Google be split, but the petition represents an intensification of the worldwide fight between Australian-born Murdoch and Google and Facebook.
News organizations accuse the tech giants of gaining huge commercial benefit from expensive to create content, while paying nothing and syphoning off advertising.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is one of several regulators across the world investigating the effect that digital platforms have on competition in the media, advertising and advertising services markets.
News organizations in Australia have struggled in recent years with falling revenue and shrinking staff, as giants like Google and Facebook dominate the digital economy.
The downturn has prompted a string of mergers that have left the market with only three or four major media companies.
Local newspapers, once the lifeblood of communities across this vast country, run on a skeletal staff or have been forced to close.
Among them Murdoch’s News Corp. is a dominant player, owning a slew of newspapers, television channels and the country’s only major cable television network.
Murdoch’s vast political influence has frequently come underfire from former prime ministers on both sides of Australian politics and is widely seen as pushing the tone of public debate to the right.
News Corp. Australia is a subsidiary of News Corp, which owns 21st Century Fox, the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, and a raft of papers and TV platforms in Britain.

Topics: News Corp Google rupert murdoch

