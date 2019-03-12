You are here

Palestinian who attempted knife attack shot dead by Israeli soldiers

Israeli soldiers shoot rubber bullets at Palestinian protesters during a demonstration in the flashpoint city of Hebron on February 22, 2019. (AFP)
Palestinian who attempted knife attack shot dead by Israeli soldiers

  • The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the death but provided no details on the incident
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian who ran at Israeli troops with a knife in the flashpoint city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday was shot dead by soldiers, Israel’s army said.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the death but provided no details on the incident, saying only the “Israeli occupation opened fire on him.”

The incident started near an Israeli military post, the army said.

“Soldiers identified a terrorist armed with a knife running toward them,” a spokeswoman said.

A physical confrontation followed, “then he ran toward a nearby building while still armed with a knife,” she said.

“The soldiers then fired toward him, thwarted the attack and he was killed.”

No soldiers were wounded, the spokeswoman said.

Palestinians have launched sporadic attacks against Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank.

Israeli forces have been accused of responding with excessive force in some instances.

Tensions run particularly high in Hebron, where several hundred Israeli settlers live in the city center under heavy army protection among around 200,000 Palestinians.

It is also the location of a key holy site known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque and to Jews as the Tomb of the Patriarchs.

Dope-dealing ring on messaging app busted in Israel

Dope-dealing ring on messaging app busted in Israel

  • The suspects traded through the encrypted messaging app Telegram
  • The suspects allegedly dealt not only in marijuana but also ecstasy and cocaine
JERUSALEM: Israeli police said Tuesday that undercover officers had broken up a drug-dealing network that used a popular messaging app and had connections in the United States, Ukraine and Germany.
“After several months of covert investigation 42 suspects were this morning detained in Israel and abroad for questioning under caution on suspicions of trafficking various types of drugs,” a police statement said.
It said the transactions amounted to “hundreds of millions” of Israeli shekels (tens of millions of dollars/euros).
The suspects, the statement added, traded through the encrypted messaging app Telegram.
Police designated the ring “Crime Organization 420” and published its organizational chart, with one person at its head and a hierarchy of executives for finance, infrastructure, security and development, among others.
The statement did not give any names and did not link the suspects to the Israeli drug marketplace Telegrass, which uses Telegram.
Israeli public radio, however, said that Telegrass founder Amos Dov Silver was among those arrested.
The radio said that the suspects allegedly dealt not only in marijuana but also ecstasy and cocaine.
It said that Silver, a dual Israel-US citizen resident in the United States, was arrested in Ukraine and Israel would request his extradition.
The Telegrass website carried a message in Hebrew on Tuesday describing it as a “black day.”
“Hope you never know how much it hurts to get up in the morning to find out that your friends have been arrested,” it said.
“That their homes were turned upside down, that they were treated worse than animals, that their little children were frightened in the middle of the night with dogs and violent shouts.”
A police spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
“Wages for staff and managers of the organization were transferred in cash, in bitcoins, or drugs, while concealing the source of the funds,” the police statement said.
Officers of the Israeli police cyber-crime unit worked with Ukrainian, US and German law enforcement, it added.

