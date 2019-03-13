UAE regrets inclusion on EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes

DUBAI: The UAE said it regretted the European Union’s decision to include it on a list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, according to Emirati state-news agency WAM.

“This inclusion was made despite the UAE’s close cooperation with the EU on this issue and ongoing efforts to fulfill all the EU’s requirements,” a statement read, adding that “the UAE remains firmly committed to its long-standing policy of meeting the highest international standards on taxation, including the OECD’s (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) requirements, and will continue to update its domestic legislative framework in this regard.”

The UAE said it has shared a detailed timeline of actions that are currently being implemented in accordance with its sovereign legal process and constitutional requirements.