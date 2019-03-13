You are here

Luxury street fashion brand launches in Dubai

The designer launched Extremedy in Dubai. (Extremedy)
DUBAI: Ripped, embroidered and embellished — these are the trademarks of a brand new street-wear brand by Moroccan-born designer Madi Abaida, which recently launched in Dubai.

The label, named Extremedy, can be described as edgy street wear and aims to foster “indulgent self-expression,” according to the website.

Abaida said she wants people to feel powerful when they wear her clothes.

“I want to push women, especially Arab women, to be number one. If a woman has something to say, she should say it,” she said.

The inspiration behind the current collection is the designer’s own strong personality.

“I like being independent, making my own money, (I’m) self-made you can say,” Abaida said.

The brand’s name, Extremedy, is derived from her own extreme personality, she added.

She started drawing when she was five-years-old and her interest in the art of fashion grew over time.

Before starting her own brand in Italy, Abaida worked as a professional model in Europe for 10 years. This background developed her taste in fashion and allowed her to learn more about the industry.

“I don’t believe in luck, I believe you can reach (your goals) if you work hard,” Abaida noted, referring to her go-getter spirit and work ethic.

Starting a new brand takes times and requires resources, so Abaida had to wait until she had enough of both to launch Extremedy.

In the future, she plans to open boutiques in several international hubs and she isn’t keeping her dreams small.

“Since (the brand) is Italian, the first (boutique) should be in Milan, then Dubai, New York and London,” Abaida said.

The Autumn/Winter 2019-20 collection features a number of pieces, with the brand’s signature “1980” motif and bold inscriptions.

The designer hopes that one day she will be able to dress Rihanna and Cardi B.

Topics: fashion arab designer Dubai

