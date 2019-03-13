You are here

﻿

Security Council members report no progress on Yemen deal

Martin Griffiths reported no progress Wednesday in getting the warring parties to withdraw their forces from the key port of Hodeidah. (AFP file photo)
Updated 13 March 2019
AP
  • France’s Foreign Minister Francois Delattre, the current council president, said the report was “not good
  • The first significant fighting since the ceasefire erupted in Hodeidah on Sunday
UNITED NATIONS: Security Council members said envoy Martin Griffiths reported no progress Wednesday in getting the warring parties in Yemen to withdraw their forces from the key port of Hodeidah and two smaller ports as called for in an agreement they signed in December.
France’s Foreign Minister Francois Delattre, the current council president, told reporters after Wednesday’s closed-door meeting that his report was “not good.” Belgium’s UN Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve was blunter, telling reporters: “At this point of time there is no progress so the council might do something.”
Griffiths had been more optimistic last month, telling the council he expected the imminent pullout of forces, which would provide an opportunity to move to the major goal of ending the four-year conflict in Yemen that has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
But Britain’s UN Ambassador Karen Pierce said council members have always said the agreement between Yemen’s government and Houthi militants reached in Stockholm “is fragile — and this is proof that it is fragile.”
“I wouldn’t say it was in more trouble than we expected,” she said. “It’s the age old problem of building trust and confidence between the parties.”
“It’s clear that one party has more problems than the other at the moment, but this tends to swing around,” Pierce said, without naming the party.
Griffiths did not speak to reporters.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Griffiths “informed council members they were still working with the parties to make the redeployment in Hodeida a reality.”
Responding to a question on whether the Hodeidah agreement was unraveling, Dujarric said, “I would not use the term unraveling. I think patience and determination are really the name of the game.”
“No one expected this to be easy,” Dujarric said. “This is the first agreement reached by the parties since the start of the conflict” and Griffiths and the UN redeployment monitoring team “are determined to help the parties to reach an agreement to implement what was actually agreed to.”
Germany’s UN Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said that at Wednesday’s council meeting “there was frustration that we haven’t made more progress.”
“But what was clear is that there is no alternative but to continue on that process and to use all the different channels that are at our disposal to get the parties to implement the Stockholm agreement,” he said.
On Tuesday, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — China, France, Russia, Britain and the US— called on both sides to implement a peace deal on the port city.
Under the plan agreed on during talks in December, coalition-backed forces and Houthi militiamen would pull out of Hodeidah, while allowing a local force to take control. But on Sunday, fighting erupted in Hodeidah, the first significant clashes since warring sides agreed to a cease-fire.
The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital, Sanaa, by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
An Arab coalition including Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.
The fighting in the Arab world’s poorest country has killed thousands of civilians, left millions suffering from food and medical care shortages, and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Egypt boosts compulsory drug tests after train crash that killed 25

Updated 14 March 2019
Aya Zain
Egypt boosts compulsory drug tests after train crash that killed 25

  • Probers blamed last month's deadly train collission at Cairo's train station to a drug addicted driver
  • The driver was found to have left his train without turning off its engine
CAIRO: School bus drivers, rail workers and university students in Egypt face more compulsory drug tests in the wake of last month’s deadly train crash at in Cairo.

Nearly 30 school bus drivers are being prosecuted after testing positive for hashish, morphine or Tramadol, a cheap over-the-counter medicine that is popular among low-income earners.

Twenty-five people died in last month’s incident at Ramses station in Cairo, when a runaway train hit platform buffers and its fuel tank exploded in a fireball. The driver was subsequently found to be a drug addict.

Out of 5,000 railway employees tested, many were positive, said Amr Osman, director of the Fund for Drug Control and Treatment. Exact numbers will be revealed later, he said. Now Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity has formed a medical committee to test almost 1,500 school bus drivers in the governorates of Cairo, Giza, Sharqeya, Gharbeya and Daqahleya.

Those who test positive will be referred to the Public Prosecution. Offenders will face imprisonment for at least two years and a fine of 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($574).

Minister of Higher Education Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar said his ministry was also looking into drug testing university students. This would put students who were vulnerable or exposed to drugs “back on the rightful path,” he said. 

“In education, we have a crucial role to combat drugs, not just with drug testing but also with raising awareness on the dire consequences of drug addiction.”

According to a 2018 study published by the Health Ministry, 24 percent of more than 10,000 students had experimented with drugs.

In the 2016-17 school year, 150 out of 4,000 school bus drivers were prosecuted for testing positive for drugs.

Topics: Egypt

