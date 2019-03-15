You are here

Middle East media group MBC wins regional broadcast rights for F1 World Championship

MBC will air the FIA Formula One World Championship across the Middle East and North Africa, starting this season until 2023.
LONDON: The Middle East media group MBC has won the regional broadcast rights for the FIA Formula One World Championship, it was announced today.
The region’s largest media company will air the championship across the Middle East and North Africa, starting this season until 2023.
The deal will see the return of the world’s biggest motorsport event to a free-to-air network in the region, following years of being available on subscription-only networks.

The rights were previously held by the Qatar-owned beIN Sports, which charges its subscribers.  

The championship will now be free to watch on MBC Action, with the channel covering all stages of each event, including training sessions, qualifiers, and Grand Prix day.
“The FIA Formula One World Championship is the most prestigious and popular year-long motorsport event par excellence” said Mazen Hayek, MBC Group’s official spokesman.
“MBC Action is thrilled to broadcast it free-to-air to millions of fans in Saudi Arabia and across MENA, after having been encrypted and subscription-based, for years.
“This falls in line with MBC Group’s long-established commitment to offer the best premium content of all genres, free-to-air, to audiences across MENA, with the region’s vibrant youth mind.”


The deal is through an agreement between MBC Group and the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile).
“Each Grand Prix will include correspondents on site, bringing the latest news from the ground, with exclusive analytical coverage coming from MBC’s studios, courtesy a number of guest commentators,” the broadcaster said in a statement.
The 2019 season commences today, with the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2019 in Melbourne.

Arab News scoops more international design awards with SND honor

LONDON: Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English-language newspaper, has won two Awards of Excellence in this year’s Society for News Design (SND) honors.
The newspaper scooped the awards for its front page by “New Yorker” illustrator Malika Favre, which was published to mark the move to allow women in Saudi Arabia to drive.


It was commissioned by Arab News for the cover of a special souvenir edition on June 24 of last year. The illustration, of a road reflected in a woman’s sunglasses, has become one of the most retweeted artworks celebrating women driving in the Kingdom.
It was recognized by SND awards, one of the most prestigious in the industry.
“For Arab News to be recognized on a global scale with this award is a great honor. The SND awards are the ones every newspaper and designer wants to win, so this is huge. It is brilliant to see our ‘women drivers’ cover continue receiving such great accolades,” said Simon Khalil, global creative director at Arab News.


“Malika Favre was the obvious choice for our cover, and her illustration brilliantly captures the significance of this moment on the day Saudi Arabia changed forever. We are very pleased SND has recognized our efforts with this prestigious award.”
In February, the cover image was recognized in the international design awards run by “HOW” magazine.
SND was founded in 1979 and showcases the very best of newspaper design from around the globe.

