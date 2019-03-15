Middle East media group MBC wins regional broadcast rights for F1 World Championship

LONDON: The Middle East media group MBC has won the regional broadcast rights for the FIA Formula One World Championship, it was announced today.

The region’s largest media company will air the championship across the Middle East and North Africa, starting this season until 2023.

The deal will see the return of the world’s biggest motorsport event to a free-to-air network in the region, following years of being available on subscription-only networks.

The rights were previously held by the Qatar-owned beIN Sports, which charges its subscribers.

The championship will now be free to watch on MBC Action, with the channel covering all stages of each event, including training sessions, qualifiers, and Grand Prix day.

“The FIA Formula One World Championship is the most prestigious and popular year-long motorsport event par excellence” said Mazen Hayek, MBC Group’s official spokesman.

“MBC Action is thrilled to broadcast it free-to-air to millions of fans in Saudi Arabia and across MENA, after having been encrypted and subscription-based, for years.

“This falls in line with MBC Group’s long-established commitment to offer the best premium content of all genres, free-to-air, to audiences across MENA, with the region’s vibrant youth mind.”



The deal is through an agreement between MBC Group and the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile).

“Each Grand Prix will include correspondents on site, bringing the latest news from the ground, with exclusive analytical coverage coming from MBC’s studios, courtesy a number of guest commentators,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

The 2019 season commences today, with the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2019 in Melbourne.