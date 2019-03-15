New Zealand terrorist attacks: One Jordanian dead, eight injured with two in critical condition

You are here

﻿

DUBAI: One Jordanian was killed and eight others were injured - with two in critical condition - during the New Zealand terrorist attacks on the two mosques on Friday.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry announced that Khaled Haj Musatafa was killed in the attacks, while Jordanian barber Wasseim Alsati and his daughter were among those critically injured. The foreign ministry said efforts are being made to provide all assistance and support needed by the victims and their families.

After the incident, Alsati shared a heartfelt video, via his official Facebook account, appealing for people to pray for his injured daughter and confirmed his condition was “hopefully” stable.
“Please pray for my son and my daughters, hopefully she will be so much better,” he said.

“I’m very sorry I have not been able to answer your calls and messages right now, I am really tired,” Alsati added, saying “it has been a pleasure to know you all and thank you for the support and all the help that you have given me so far.”

Alsati opened up a barber shop called Wass’ Barbers in Christchurch, where he and his family have been living for many years.

Wasseim was hit with four bullets, two in his back, one in the stomach and another in his foot, while his daughter was hit with three bullets.

Jordanian Foreign ministry said in a statement in the aftermath of the shooting incident that it is believed that two Jordanians were among the victims of the terrorist attacks.

The ministry added that they are following up on the matter to ensure the victims are safe and are being treated accordingly. Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on his twitter account “We condemn the horrific barbaric attacks against innocent worshippers in #NewZealandShooting mosque. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Terrorism in all its forms and it’s ideology of hate is a common enemy that we must fight together.”

At least 49 people, including children, were killed, and 50 others critically injured when a gunman opened fire on Masjid Al Noor mosque and Linwood mosque in New Zealand.

New Zealand police detained three men and a woman, with one of them being charged with murder. 

One of four people detained in New Zealand after mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch is Australian, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

US should not curb aid to Arab coalition in Yemen -Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, US, March 15, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 15 March 2019
Reuters
0

US should not curb aid to Arab coalition in Yemen -Pompeo

Updated 15 March 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration opposes curbs on US assistance for the Arab coalition fighting to support the legitimate government in Yemen, United States US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.
“The way to alleviate the Yemeni people’s suffering isn’t to prolong the conflict by handicapping our partners in the fight, but by giving the Arab coalition the support needed to defeat Iranian-backed rebels and ensure just peace,” Pompeo said at a news conference. 
Pompeo will travel to Israel, Lebanon and Kuwait next week, including talks with Cypriot and Greek leaders in Jerusalem on energy security in the Mediterranean, the State Department said.
In Kuwait City, Pompeo will seek to strengthen cooperation on defense, cybersecurity and trade, spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement. In Israel, which is preparing for key elections next month, he will meet with Cypriot and Greek leaders to discuss exporting natural gas to Europe, Palladino added.

