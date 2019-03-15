You are here

  • Home
  • US should not curb aid to Arab coalition in Yemen -Pompeo
﻿

US should not curb aid to Arab coalition in Yemen -Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, US, March 15, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters
0

US should not curb aid to Arab coalition in Yemen -Pompeo

Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration opposes curbs on US assistance for the Arab coalition fighting to support the legitimate government in Yemen, United States US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.
“The way to alleviate the Yemeni people’s suffering isn’t to prolong the conflict by handicapping our partners in the fight, but by giving the Arab coalition the support needed to defeat Iranian-backed rebels and ensure just peace,” Pompeo said at a news conference. 
Pompeo will travel to Israel, Lebanon and Kuwait next week, including talks with Cypriot and Greek leaders in Jerusalem on energy security in the Mediterranean, the State Department said.
In Kuwait City, Pompeo will seek to strengthen cooperation on defense, cybersecurity and trade, spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement. In Israel, which is preparing for key elections next month, he will meet with Cypriot and Greek leaders to discuss exporting natural gas to Europe, Palladino added.

Topics: Mike Pompeo Yemen Arab Coalition Houthi

Related

0
Middle-East
White House opposes resolution to end US support for Yemen military campaign
0
Middle-East
Houthis committed 41 violations within 24 hours: Arab coalition

Syria slams ‘hypocrisy’ of donors

Damascus says the sanctions have contributed to a fuel crisis in the country, which on Friday marked the eighth anniversary of its civil war. (AP)
Updated 15 March 2019
AFP
0

Syria slams ‘hypocrisy’ of donors

  • International donors pledged nearly $7 billion in aid for 2019 for civilians caught up in the conflict
  • European powers stressed progress on a UN-led peace process must come before they release funds to rebuild Syria
Updated 15 March 2019
AFP
0

DAMASCUS: Syria on Friday accused donors who pledged aid to help its citizens displaced by the country’s eight-year war of “hypocrisy” as they continue to impose sanctions on the regime.
International donors — led by the European Union — meeting on Thursday in Brussels pledged nearly $7 billion in aid for 2019 for civilians caught up in the conflict.
But European powers stressed progress on a UN-led peace process must come before they release funds to rebuild Syria — though they no longer insist President Bashar Assad must go.
“The hypocrisy of the discourse of the officials of some countries taking part in the Brussels conference is both laughable and angering,” a source at the foreign ministry said.
EU sanctions have deprived “the European Union of any credibility when it speaks about helping Syrians and alleviating their suffering,” state news agency SANA quoted the source as saying.
The source criticized what it called the “deliberate and systematic politicization of the humanitarian issue and attempts to use it through conferences like these to continue to exert pressure on Syria and compound the crisis.”
It slammed the conference for not inviting the Damascus government, calling it the “main concerned party” in the matter.
Since late 2011, the 28-member bloc has imposed sanctions on 277 Syrian officials including Damascus ministers over their role in the “violent repression” of civilians.
It has frozen the assets of some 72 entities and introduced an embargo on Syrian oil, investment restrictions and a freeze on Syrian central bank assets within the European Union.
The United States has also imposed a flurry of sanctions against Syrian officials, and had worked to hamper oil shipping to Syria.
Damascus says the sanctions have contributed to a fuel crisis in the country, which on Friday marked the eighth anniversary of its civil war.
Numerous rounds of US-backed peace talks have failed to stem the bloodshed, which has killed more than 370,000 people and pushed millions more from their homes.

Topics: Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Anti-Daesh Syria force boosted as extremist holdout shrinks
Update 0
Middle-East
Syria death toll more than 370,000 in 8 years of war: monitor

Latest updates

US should not curb aid to Arab coalition in Yemen -Pompeo
0
Snapchat to launch gaming platform next month
0
Syria slams ‘hypocrisy’ of donors
0
New Zealand terrorist attacks: One Jordanian dead, eight injured with two in critical condition
0
Middle East media group MBC wins regional broadcast rights for F1 World Championship
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.