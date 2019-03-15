US should not curb aid to Arab coalition in Yemen -Pompeo

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration opposes curbs on US assistance for the Arab coalition fighting to support the legitimate government in Yemen, United States US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.
“The way to alleviate the Yemeni people’s suffering isn’t to prolong the conflict by handicapping our partners in the fight, but by giving the Arab coalition the support needed to defeat Iranian-backed rebels and ensure just peace,” Pompeo said at a news conference.
Pompeo will travel to Israel, Lebanon and Kuwait next week, including talks with Cypriot and Greek leaders in Jerusalem on energy security in the Mediterranean, the State Department said.
In Kuwait City, Pompeo will seek to strengthen cooperation on defense, cybersecurity and trade, spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement. In Israel, which is preparing for key elections next month, he will meet with Cypriot and Greek leaders to discuss exporting natural gas to Europe, Palladino added.
