You are here

  • Home
  • Imam of attacked New Zealand mosque says ‘we still love this country’
﻿

Imam of attacked New Zealand mosque says ‘we still love this country’

Police escort men from a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

Imam of attacked New Zealand mosque says ‘we still love this country’

  • "Everyone laid down on the floor, and some women started crying, some people died immediately," he said
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: An imam who was leading prayers at a Christchurch mosque when a gunman brandishing semi-automatic weapons mowed down his congregation said Saturday that the Muslim community's love for New Zealand would not be shaken by the massacre.
"We still love this country," said Ibrahim Abdul Halim, imam of Linwood Mosque, vowing that extremists would "never ever touch our confidence".
Halim gave a harrowing account of the moment during Friday prayers when gunshots rang out in the mosque, replacing peaceful reflection with screaming, bloodshed and death.
"Everyone laid down on the floor, and some women started crying, some people died immediately," he said.
But, he said, New Zealand Muslims still felt at home in the south Pacific nation.
"My children live here" he said, adding, "we are happy".
He said the majority of New Zealanders "are very keen to support all of us, to give us full solidarity", describing how strangers exchanged hugs with him on Saturday.
"They start to... give me big hug, and give me more solidarity. This is something very important."
The attacks on two mosques by a right-wing extremist left 49 people dead.

Topics: New Zealand Christchurch

Related

0
World
Mosque attacks spark outrage, fuel concern over Islamophobia
0
World
‘We have never seen anything like this’: New Zealand expat in the UAE says

Philippines hopes extremist group ‘neutralized’ after de facto leader killed

A church attack by suspected suicide bombers in January killed 22 people and wounded more than 100. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 March 2019
0

Philippines hopes extremist group ‘neutralized’ after de facto leader killed

  • Dawla Islamiya is an alliance of pro-Daesh fighters, foreign and Filipino, drawn from armed groups in the volatile Mindanao region
  • The death of Abu Dar would mean Dawla Islamiya had been “neutralized”
Updated 16 March 2019
0

MANILA: The Philippine military believes it may have “neutralized” the remnants of an alliance of pro-Daesh extremists, after the suspected death of the group’s de facto leader during clashes last week.
Forensic tests were being carried out to determine if one of four rebels killed on Thursday was Abu Dar, who security forces believe has led Dawla Islamiya, an alliance of pro-Daesh fighters, foreign and Filipino, drawn from armed groups in the volatile Mindanao region.
Four soldiers were also killed during the fighting in Lanao del Sur province, which Daesh claimed responsibility for on the mobile messaging service Telegram.
Regional army commander, Col. Romeo Brawner, told ABS-CBN News that the death of Abu Dar would mean Dawla Islamiya had been “neutralized.”
Dawla Islamiya in 2017 occupied southern Marawi City for five months before its core leaders were reported killed by the military in air strikes and street battles, among them Isnilon Hapilon, Islamic State’s anointed “emir” in Southeast Asia. Abu Dar was seen in seized video footage sitting beside Hapilon.
If confirmed, his death would represent rare progress at a time of heightened alert across the predominantly Muslim areas of Mindanao, where a church attack by suspected suicide bombers in January killed 22 people and wounded more than 100, just days after a local referendum on autonomy returned an overwhelming “yes” vote.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the church bombings, which the government believes were carried out by its supporters from another Mindanao group, Abu Sayyaf, which has a long history of criminal and extremist activity.

Topics: Philippines

Related

0
World
Philippines’ Duterte publicly names 46 officials under drug investigation
Special 0
Middle-East
Milken set out to democratize finance, became a major philanthropist

Latest updates

For Syrians, 8 years of war leaves stories of loss and hope
0
Royal household split: Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone
0
Were Facebook and Twitter partners in the Christchurch massacre?
0
Red Hot Chili Peppers rock Egypt’s pyramids
0
YouTube’s PewDiePie ‘sickened’ by mosque gunman’s namedrop
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.