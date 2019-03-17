You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisia seeks extradition of Ben Ali brother-in-law from France
﻿

Tunisia seeks extradition of Ben Ali brother-in-law from France

Belhassen Trabelsi was arrested on Thursday in France. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 March 2019
AFP
0

Tunisia seeks extradition of Ben Ali brother-in-law from France

  • The justice ministry said he was facing 17 arrest warrants in Tunisia and 43 international warrants
  • The millionaire businessman and brother of Ben Ali’s wife Leila Trabelsi left Tunisia in January 2011
Updated 17 March 2019
AFP
0

TUNIS: Tunisia said Sunday it is seeking the extradition of deposed president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali’s brother-in-law, who has been arrested in France and is wanted at home for alleged fraud.
The justice ministry, in a statement received by AFP, said it had learned from the Interpol office in Tunis that Belhassen Trabelsi was arrested on Thursday in France.
It said he was facing 17 arrest warrants in Tunisia and 43 international warrants.
There was no official confirmation in France of Trabelsi’s arrest.
But a source close to the investigation said he had been detained in the south of the country earlier this week in connection with alleged financial wrongdoing. There were no further details.
The millionaire businessman and brother of Ben Ali’s wife Leila Trabelsi left Tunisia in January 2011 when the Arab Spring uprising forced the veteran leader to flee to Saudi Arabia.
Trabelsi and his family flew in a private jet to Montreal where he requested political asylum but Canada turned down his appeal in 2015, and a year later as it prepared to deport him he vanished.
He is wanted in Tunisia where he is thought to have headed a clan that embezzled government funds.
A leaked June 2008 US diplomatic cable concluded that Trabelsi was “the most notorious (Ben Ali) family member and is rumored to have been involved in a wide-range of corrupt schemes.”
Trabelsi — whose holdings included an airline and hotels — has denied the allegations against him, saying he accumulated his wealth from being a successful entrepreneur.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

0
Middle-East
Tunisia minister says hospital infection killed 12 newborns
0
Middle-East
Tunisia divided over equal inheritance for women

Syria to UN envoy: Constitution is a ‘sovereign’ matter

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on March 17, 2019 shows Foreign Minister Walid Muallem (C-R) meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen (C-L) in the Syrian capital Damascus . (AFP / HO / SANA)
Updated 17 March 2019
AP
0

Syria to UN envoy: Constitution is a ‘sovereign’ matter

Updated 17 March 2019
AP
0

DAMASCUS: Syria’s foreign minister says the country’s constitution is a sovereign matter to be decided by the Syrians themselves without any foreign intervention.
The comments by Walid Al-Moallem were made during a meeting with the United Nations’ special envoy to Syria, Geir Pederson.
Pederson, who took up his post in January, arrived in Syria on Sunday for meetings with Syrian officials. The envoy has said that the long-delayed formation of a committee to draft a new constitution for Syria is “a potential door-opener for the political process.”
The 150-member committee is intended to represent the government, the opposition and civil society and is seen by the UN as key to holding free elections and ending the civil war in Syria, which entered its ninth year this week.

Topics: Syria Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Moualem Geir Pedersen

Related

0
Middle-East
For Syrians, 8 years of war leaves stories of loss and hope
0
Middle-East
Syria slams ‘hypocrisy’ of donors

Latest updates

UK counter-terrorist police probe attempted murder as terrorist incident
0
Christian’s post-New Zealand attack gesture for Muslim worshippers in Manchester goes viral
0
Syria to UN envoy: Constitution is a ‘sovereign’ matter
0
Valtteri Bottas claims Australian Grand Prix win as Ferrari challenge fades
0
Tired of feeling tired? Sleep deprivation exacts health toll in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.