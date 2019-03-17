You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi film forum raises curtain on new-look cinema
﻿

Saudi film forum raises curtain on new-look cinema

The forum will bring together key stakeholders across the design, construction and technology sectors to discuss the latest techniques of building world-class cinemas. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi film forum raises curtain on new-look cinema

  • Cinema Build KSA will gather experts from around the world to be a part of Saudi plans to open more than 2,500 screens in the next five years
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi entrepreneurs will be shown the latest advances in global cinema design and construction at a major forum in Riyadh next month.
The Cinema Build KSA forum on April 14-15 at the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh comes as the world eyes Saudi Arabia’s efforts to unlock the massive potential of its cinema market as part of wide-ranging Vision 2030 economic reforms.     
The Kingdom is set to have almost 350 cinemas with more than 2,500 screens creating more than 30,000 jobs.
The cinema forum, organized by  Eyes of Cities in collaboration with  Great Minds Event Management, will bring together key stakeholders across the design, construction and technology sectors to discuss the latest techniques of building world-class cinemas.
The event will  also highlight new building solutions and equipment used in developing future cinemas, multiplexes and malls.    
General Commission of Audiovisual Media (GCAM) CEO Bader Al-Zahrani said: “The cinema sector in Saudi Arabia will see significant growth, especially with the commission’s efforts to promote national and foreign investment in the sector.”
GCAM is working toward achieving Quality of Life Program’s goal by opening 45 cinemas by 2020, said Al-Zahrani, who will inaugurate the Cinema Build KSA forum and deliver the opening speech.
Cinema Build KSA will gather experts from around the world to be a part of Saudi plans to open more than 2,500 screens in the next five years.
With licenses being issued to the first set of exhibitors, authorities are setting up a road map to achieve their goal of becoming leaders in developing world-class cinemas.     
Commenting on Cinema Build KSA, Leila Masinaei, managing partner at Great Minds Group, said: “The cinema industry in the MENA region is undergoing a massive expansion. The lifting of the 35-year cinema ban in KSA, rapid population growth and urbanization, and the regional focus on economic diversification and new strategies that focus on the leisure and entertainment sectors are among key factors for this growth.”

Topics: Cinema Build KSA forum General Commission of Audiovisual Media (GCAM) Saudi Vision 2030 Culture and Entertainment

Related

0
Art & Culture
Cast and crew’s delight as Dunya’s Day becomes first Saudi film to premiere in Kingdom
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi film council offers courses to support local filmmakers

Saudi king’s stance on Christchurch attack lauded

Al-Othaimeen said: “The words of King Salman come as support for the OIC, its committees, institutions and administrations, to control and combat Islamophobia.” (SPA)
Updated 12 min 15 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi king’s stance on Christchurch attack lauded

  • Al-Othaimeen said: that the world now had “an opportunity to admit that terrorism has no religion, and that everyone is at risk”
Updated 12 min 15 sec ago
SPA
0

JEDDAH: Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), praised King Salman for his “strong and firm” response to Friday’s terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed.
He also called on the international community to confront terrorism and hate speech in all forms against religion and the values of coexistence.
Al-Othaimeen said: “The words of King Salman come as support for the OIC, its committees, institutions and administrations, to control and combat Islamophobia.”
He said that the world now had “an opportunity to admit that terrorism has no religion, and that everyone is at risk,” adding that the king had provided leadership around which all Muslims could unite to face hate.
“Cooperation is essential to determine responsibilities and commitments, to criminalize hate, and to set controls and legislation to prevent extremists from using social media, spreading their destructive ideas, recruiting the weak and filling their hearts and minds with hatred.”
He also expressed profound grief and sorrow at the tragic deaths of many residents in the port city of Beira, Mozambique, as tropical cyclone Idai unleashed widespread damage and destruction on Friday, cutting off communications and electricity.
Al-Othaimeen sent his condolences to the people of Mozambique, urging OIC member states to provide immediate support to affected areas, to prevent the situation escalating from a natural disaster into a humanitarian crisis.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

0
Middle-East
OIC foreign ministers condemn Israeli violations against Palestinians
0
Middle-East
OIC foreign ministers to map out Islamic road to prosperity

Latest updates

Saudi king’s stance on Christchurch attack lauded
0
Syria in ruins as war enters 9th year
0
Liverpool rescue win over Fulham as Mohamed Salah stutters once again
0
Saudi Water Forum launched in Riyadh
0
Bahraini official talks museums at Riyadh book fair
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.