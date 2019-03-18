You are here

  • Home
  • Bahraini official talks museums at Riyadh book fair
﻿

Bahraini official talks museums at Riyadh book fair

Sheikh Khalifa Al-Khalifa, director of the Museums Directorate at the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, speaks during a cultural session at Riyadh International Book Fair. (SPA)
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA
0

Bahraini official talks museums at Riyadh book fair

  • Al-Khalifa displayed many other historical images of archaeological sites in Bahrain
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: Sheikh Khalifa Al-Khalifa, director of the Museums Directorate at the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, reviewed the history of his country’s National Museum at the Riyadh International Book Fair.
Al-Khalifa highlighted that the museum movement in Bahrain began in the 1950s, and that the government began to take care of historical heritage by loaning items to international institutions until the National Museum opened in 1988.
As part of the talk, he presented an old picture of the museum’s construction process. He pointed out that the center included six important halls, including galleries, laboratories and support services, in addition to the administrative department.
Al-Khalifa also displayed many other historical images of archaeological sites in Bahrain. He noted the importance of research and educational work museums provided, the need to instill historical value in future generations and raise awareness among society of a nation’s heritage.
He said: “Heritage exhibitions are important for the Arab world. Perhaps Saudi Arabia today sets the standard in its interest in cultural heritage. It is a great advantage. The Saudi experience is inspiring to many countries, organizations and institutions interested in history. We try to benefit from the experience of the Kingdom.”

Topics: Museums Directorate at the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities Riyadh International Book Fair 2019

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pavilion presents heritage at Paris Book Fair
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s megaprojects in spotlight at Riyadh International Book Fair

Saudi Water Forum launched in Riyadh

The workshops attended by a large number of officials in the water sector. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Water Forum launched in Riyadh

  • The last workshop was on the contribution of Japan’s water strategy to achieving the goals of Vision 2030
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: The Saudi Water Forum, organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture under the title “Sustainable Water for Sustainable Development,” was launched on Sunday in Riyadh.
The event’s first day saw the holding of four workshops attended by a large number of officials in the water sector.
The ministry, through this forum, seeks to benefit from international experts and use its outcomes and recommendations to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan and the National Water Strategy.
The first workshop tackled the issue of water sustainability. It addressed modern technical and technological processes that can be employed to manage water projects, as well as the main challenges facing the water sector globally and in the Kingdom.
The second workshop dealt with smart technologies in water distribution management, their role in providing accurate measurements and readings, and their ability to detect malfunctions and leaks.
It also presented a new distribution mechanism that could promote water sustainability and help achieve the sector’s goals if adopted.
The latest designs and operating methods of membrane desalination plants were discussed in the third workshop.
The last workshop was on the contribution of Japan’s water strategy to achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

Topics: Saud water forum

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Forum to review Japan’s efforts in Saudi water sector
0
Business & Economy
Private funds to expand Saudi water plant investments

Latest updates

Syria in ruins as war enters 9th year
0
Liverpool rescue win over Fulham as Mohamed Salah stutters once again
0
Saudi Water Forum launched in Riyadh
0
Bahraini official talks museums at Riyadh book fair
0
Saudi Arabia win first gold medal at Kickboxing Championship in Jordan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.