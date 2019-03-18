You are here

Russia to mark five years since Crimea annexation

Soldiers, believed to be Russian, ride on military armoured personnel carriers on a road near the Crimean port city of Sevastopol March 10, 2014. (REUTERS)
Woman attends an opposition rally in Moscow, Russia 17 March 2019.
An opposition supporter attends a rally in support of economic changes and to mark the fifth anniversary of Crimea annexation, in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2019. (REUTERS)
People gather near a monument to the so-called "polite people" or the Russian servicemen, who enhanced security during a referendum before Russia's annexation of Crimea, during celebrations of its fifth anniversary of the annexation in Simferopol, Crimea March 15, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • The March 2014 referendum, held by Crimean authorities, was not recognized internationally
MOSCOW: Russia on Monday will mark the fifth anniversary of Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, condemned by the West but celebrated by most Russians.
President Vladimir Putin will take part in celebrations in the Black Sea peninsula, where he is also due to launch a new power station, the Kremlin said.
Moscow’s 2014 takeover of Crimea was denounced by Kiev and the West as an annexation and led to sanctions against Russia, but it resulted in a major boost of Putin’s popularity at the time.
In Russia, March 18 has been officially proclaimed as the “Day of Crimea’s Reunification with Russia.”
In Moscow, city authorities have thrown a street festival called “Crimean Spring” that hosts jazz concerts, cooking workshops and a photography exhibition a stone’s throw from the Kremlin.
Up to 10,000 people are expected to take part in a flash mob in the Moscow region Monday, dancing to the Soviet-era song “Waltz of Sevastopol” — the Crimean city home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet.
Hundreds are expected to participate in another flash mob recreating the Russian flag in the Crimean seaside resort Yalta.

“For us, the question of Crimea is decided forever,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said several days before the anniversary.
“This is because its reunification with Russia was the result of the free will of the peninsula’s people in a referendum,” she added.
The March 2014 referendum, held by Crimean authorities, was not recognized internationally.
Putin signed a treaty with representatives from Crimea to make it part of Russia two days after the unrecognized vote, on March 18 2014.
Ukraine and much of the international community condemned the move as a violation of international law.
Last week, the United States, Canada and the European Union slapped new sanctions on more than a dozen Russian officials and businesses in response to Moscow’s “continued aggression in Ukraine.”
But Putin, whose approval ratings soared after Moscow took over Crimea, has repeatedly rejected any prospect of returning the peninsula to Ukraine.
“What, have you gone mad?” he told a journalist who asked him if there were any circumstances under which he would be ready to give up Crimea in a documentary aired last year.
“There are no such circumstances and never will be.”

“All these five years there has been an atmosphere of both open and hidden terror against the people of Crimea and international law,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told AFP.
The Crimean Tatars, a Muslim-majority community that is largely opposed to the annexation, have faced pressure from Russian authorities.
Russia has banned the Mejlis, the Crimean Tatars’ elected assembly which resisted Russian rule, denouncing it as extremist.
“Crimea was taken away from the Crimeans, their homeland was taken away from them,” Klimkin said.
Ukraine “feels pain for this every day” and that “the international community will never recognize” the annexation, he said.
But surveys show Russians are less enthusiastic about Crimea being under Moscow’s rule than they were five years ago.
According to a survey published by the Center for Public Opinion (FOM) in early March, only 39 percent of Russians believe the annexation brought Russia more good than harm, compared to 67 percent in 2014.

Topics: Russia Crimea

No sign of imminent North Korea missile launch: Seoul

Above, a satellite image by DigitalGlobe of North Korea’s Sohae facility, which has been used to launch satellites into space since 2011. (DigitalGlobe via AP)
  • ‘Tongchang-ri is a launch site but we don’t see any activity being carried out for a missile launch’
  • North Korea has used Sohae to launch satellites into space since 2011
SEOUL: It is too soon to tell if recent activity at some of North Korea’s rocket facilities is preparation for a missile launch, South Korea’s defense minister told a parliamentary hearing on Monday. Early in March, several American think-tanks and South Korean officials reported that satellite imagery showed possible preparations for a launch from the Sohae rocket launch site at Tongchang-ri, North Korea, which has been used in the past to launch satellites but not intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.
“It’s hasty to call it missile-related activity,” Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told a parliamentary defense committee.
“Tongchang-ri is a launch site but we don’t see any activity being carried out for a missile launch.”
When asked if he could confirm whether Sohae was functionally restored, Jeong said it was inappropriate for intelligence authorities to comment on every media report one way or the other.
He also said there were signs of continued nuclear activity in North Korea, without elaborating.
Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told a separate parliamentary panel that it was possible that the recent developments at the missile site were to bolster North Korea’s leverage in negotiations.
“But given North Korea’s continued work, thorough analysis is needed to find out its exact intentions,” Cho said.
On Friday, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui told foreign diplomats and journalists in Pyongyang that leader Kim Jong Un was considering suspending talks with the United States and may rethink a freeze on missile and nuclear tests unless the United States made concessions.
The activity at Sohae appeared to begin shortly before US President Trump met Kim at a summit in Hanoi late last month.
The summit broke down over differences about US demands for North Korea to denuclearize and its demand for dramatic relief from international sanctions imposed for its nuclear and missile tests, which it pursued for years in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.
Trump said after his first summit with Kim in Singapore last June that Kim had promised to dismantle the Sohae test site, a pledge the North Korean leader reiterated and expanded on at a summit with Moon in September.
North Korea has used Sohae to launch satellites into space since 2011, and the United States says its work there has helped develop missile technology.
A satellite launch in April 2012 killed off an Obama administration deal for a freeze in North Korean nuclear and missile testing reached weeks earlier.
On Wednesday, 38 North, a group that monitors North Korea, reported that there had been no new activity at Sohae since March 8.
On Friday, the group reported that satellite imagery showed no activity at North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear reactor complex, or at dismantled facilities at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

Topics: North Korea nuclear South Korea

