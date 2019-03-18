Booming Bangalore: India’s ‘It’ city

You are here

The calm starts at the poolside at the Shreyas Retreat (File/Sony Pictures Classics)
VINEETHA MENON
  • Yoga at the resort offers the chance for gentle self reflection
  • The chance for some simple, but delicious food is just around the corner
DUBAI: Officially called Bengaluru — though not by the locals — Bangalore, the capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, is lauded as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ thanks to the presence of prestigious IT companies and a burgeoning technology sector. Once known for its sprawling gardens and lakes, today Bangalore is more easily identified by shiny shopping malls, hip restaurants and traffic-congested roads. But beyond the trappings of urban life, the city still surprises with refreshing spots where you can hit reset.

One such oasis of calm is Shreyas Retreat. This coconut farm turned yoga retreat, set amid 25 acres of lush greenery, is the real deal, and one of India’s best-kept secrets. Though probably not for long.

Experiences here revolve around ‘self-discovery’, but with a refined approach to wellness. An in-house doctor will prescribe treatments ranging from oil massages and herbal healing experiences based on Ayurveda — regarded as the world’s oldest medicinal system — to more modern remedies such as hydrotherapy. You can choose to stay in one of the poolside cottages strategically placed around the retreat’s central courtyard, with the 25-meter pool and heated jacuzzi on your doorstep, or be at one with nature in a charming Garden Tented Cottage, several of which are scattered across the grounds. They come complete with canopied roof and outdoor patio, offering incredible views.

Need some time to reflect, then try the resort's yoga sessions at the Shreyas Retreat. (Supplied) 

Guests can also join in group-yoga sessions in the morning and evening, deepen their meditation practice or lend a helping hand at the retreat’s organic gardens. If all seems too new-age for you, packages are entirely customizable and really do cater to everyone — from the blissed-out yogi and spa seeker, to curious foodies who want to learn more about Indian cuisine.

The retreat is also an inspiring base to explore nearby landscapes, with trekking trips and village visits easily arranged. If you’d like to plan your own thrills, the scenic Nandi Hills, Hogenakkal Falls (often called the Niagara Falls of India), and cultural hotspot Mysore are just a few hours drive away.

The Nandi Hills provide the more adventurous with some spectacular scenery. (File/Shutterstock)  

For unique attractions closer to the city, a day at Lalbagh Botanical Garden is one well spent. Sprawling across 240 acres in the heart of Bangalore, it started out in 1760 as the private garden of Mysore ruler Hyder Ali. The government-run garden is home to the largest collection of tropical plants in India and a popular spot for bird-watching. Visitors have plenty to take in, including a serene lake, bonsai garden, aviary, sculptures and more. Its best known feature is the centuries-old glass house — designed along the lines of London’s Crystal Palace — that plays host to bi-annual flower shows which attract thousands of visitors.

A short stroll away from Lalbagh is Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (or MTR as it’s more commonly known), established in 1924. This is a no-frills dining experience. Delicious steaming hot food is served on steel plates as patrons tear into crunchy dosas (savory pancakes) and soft idlis (steamed rice cakes). Make sure to order try the rava idli — made from semolina — which was invented by MTR during World War II when rice was in short supply.

Bangalore is home to a handful of world-class galleries, including the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). However, if you’re short on time, there’s only one name you need to remember – Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. Home to a respected college of fine arts, the complex is buzzing with art aficionados and curious tourists picking up unique souvenirs. There are 14 permanent museum galleries to explore here, as well as five rotating art galleries that blend the best of contemporary works alongside more traditional and Indian folk pieces. Afterwards, wander through the verdant grounds, following sand-swept paths and enjoying the city’s creative energy. Bangalore may be India’s digital heart, but it’s got soul.

Nomad Games debut in Saudi Arabia with spectacular opening ceremony

An exhibition of the Nomad Games debuted as part of the Ar Rumahiyah King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival on Friday night, with a spectacular opening ceremony. (AN photos by Iqbal Hossain)
RASHID HASSAN
Nomad Games debut in Saudi Arabia with spectacular opening ceremony

  • Nomad Village will host a movie venue, “Cinemastan,” showing 90 short films shortlisted from 79 countries
  • The event is dedicated to preserving traditional nomadic culture
RIYADH: The Olympic Games may celebrate the world’s oldest sporting tradition, but a relative newcomer, the Nomad Games, offers a fascinating alternative to sports fans.
An exhibition of the games debuted as part of the Ar Rumahiyah King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival on Friday night, with a spectacular opening ceremony.
Teams from over 85 countries will compete in a wide range of events, including horse riding, hunting, archery, wrestling and traditional dance.
The games will take place over a 10-day-period at the Nomad Village, a heritage site built especially for the event. There will also be a marketplace offering traditional products from the competing nations, from food and textiles to artworks and handicrafts from 90 countries, as well as many other family-based activities.
The festival site is divided into sections, including a commercial area, a desert park, and a village center where all fun-filled activities will take place.
Astor Echevoaria, a member of the Argentine delegation, said: “We are glad to be the part of the maiden Nomad Games in Saudi Arabia, and look forward to them flourishing in this part of the world. It’s basically a platform to come together from different parts of the globe, with a message of peace.”
Nomad Village will also host a movie venue, “Cinemastan,” showing 90 short films shortlisted from 79 countries. The movies will depict cultural legends and the stories of significant historical figures, and run every day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The first Nomad Games were held in 2014 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, with 580 athletes from 19 countries competing in different sports, and 1,200 people taking part in a cultural program, “Nomad Universe.”
The games are dedicated to preserving traditional nomadic culture, and have become Central Asia’s biggest sporting event. The competition takes place biennially, with the next event to be held in Turkey in 2020.
The village welcomes visitors from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the festival, and entry is free.

