Saudi relief center concludes training for Yemeni women

LAHIJ: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has completed a pilot project management course for women heads of households in the Yemeni governorate of Lahij.
About 100 women trainees were taught skills to help manage, market and sell products that will improve the living conditions of family breadwinners as part of the Yemen Livelihood Improvement Project.
Courses taken by trainees in past months include sewing, hairdressing and food preparation. The women trainees expressed their gratitude to KSRelief for providing them with training to improve their incomes.
Recently, the center distributed 360 food baskets, weighing 46 tons, to displaced people in Dhale governorate in Yemen, helping 3,780 people — and 300 food baskets, weighing 22 tons and 200 kg in a number of districts of Al-Jouf governorate in Yemen, helping 1,800 individuals — as part of a project to distribute 102,170 food baskets targeting nine Yemeni governorates.
The center also conducted a training session on how to combat insect threats to agriculture and another in agricultural marketing as part of training programs for the Yemen Livelihood Improvement Project.
