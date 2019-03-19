You are here

  • Home
  • UAE and Saudi Arabia emerging as regional ‘tech powerhouses’
﻿

UAE and Saudi Arabia emerging as regional ‘tech powerhouses’

36th Gitex Technology Week in Dubai World Trade Center: New Technology exhibition in Gulf and MENA Region at DWTC, Dubai. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

UAE and Saudi Arabia emerging as regional ‘tech powerhouses’

  • UAE and Saudi Arabia still have work to be done in order to catch up with countries with cutting-edge skill sets in technology, business and data science
  • Ahead of private sector expansion, business will be a key area for improvement in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The UAE and Saudi Arabia show the most promise in terms of skills in technology, according to the Coursera’s Global Skills Index, an in-depth report on skill trends and performance across 60 countries in the Middle East and around the world.

“The UAE shows the most promise in Technology (#40) compared to Business (#52) and Data Science (#38). This may be a reflection of the UAE government betting big on AI and fostering a testing ground for robotics,” the report stated.

“Saudi Arabia ranks higher in Technology (#50) compared to Business (#58) and Data Science (#58). Its strong performance in Human-Computer Interaction (92%) is likely a reflection of the government’s investment in digitization,” it added.

“Although there’s been a significant increase in education investment in recent decades, MEA students still aren’t graduating with the right skills, as the 31% youth unemployment rate indicates.”

While they are on the right track, and are regional powerhouses, results show that the UAE and Saudi Arabia still have work to be done in order to catch up with countries with cutting-edge skill sets in technology, business and data science such as Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

Ahead of private sector expansion, business will be a key area for improvement in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The UAE’s lowest performing domain is business and it ranks #52 globally and #4 in the region. Saudi Arabia also ranks lower in business at #58 globally and second to last in the region. It lags the most in accounting and marketing (2%). Upskilling in business will be key areas to the region’s goals for private sector expansion.

“As the countries shift their industrial base away from natural resources, they must focus on building a knowledge-based economy that’s driven by a highly skilled workforce. The development of technology and data science skills, in particular, will continue to emerge with the adoption of new-age technologies such as Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and blockchain, underpinned by the UAE Vision 2021 and Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, respectively,” the findings stated.

Finland, Switzerland and Austria round up the top three worldwide respectively in terms of business skill sets, which include accounting, marketing, finance, sales, management and communication. Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and Egypt, however, sit as the bottom three respectively.

Argentina, Czech Republic and Austria sit as the top three worldwide respectively in terms of technology, while Kenya, Pakistan and Nigeria round up the bottom three. Technology skill sets studied include computer networking, operating systems, human computer interaction, databases, security engineering and software engineering.

In terms of data science worldwide, Israel, Switzerland and Belgium are rated as the top three worldwide respectively, with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Nigeria sitting at the bottom three. Data science skills include math, statistics, machine learning, data management, statistical programming, and data visualization.

Coursera’s full Global Skills Index can be found below:

Topics: UAE Saudi Arabia Coursera global skills index

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Japan joins Saudi Arabia to lift engineers’ skills
0
Corporate News
Industry stalwarts to headline takaful meet in Dubai

Oil near 2019 highs on OPEC supply cuts, US sanctions

OPEC scrapped its planned meeting in April, effectively extending supply cuts that have been in place since January until at least June, when the next meeting is scheduled. (Reuters)
Updated 16 min 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil near 2019 highs on OPEC supply cuts, US sanctions

  • OPEC scrapped its planned meeting in April, effectively extending supply cuts that have been in place since January until at least June, when the next meeting is scheduled
Updated 16 min 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were near 2019 highs on Tuesday, supported by supply cuts led by producer club OPEC.
US sanctions against oil producers Iran and Venezuela are also boosting prices, although traders said the market may be capped by rising US output.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $59.10 per barrel at 0314 GMT, virtually unchanged from their last settlement and close to the 2019 high of $59.23 reached the previous day.
Brent crude oil futures were up 10 cents at $67.64 per barrel, also close to this year’s peak of $68.14 reached late last week.
In China, Shanghai crude futures, launched in March last year, bounced 4.5 percent from their last close to 467.6 yuan ($69.64) per barrel, also near 2019 highs of 475.7 yuan a barrel reached during a brief spike in February.
In dollar-terms, this pushed Shanghai crude into a premium over Brent.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Monday scrapped its planned meeting in April, effectively extending supply cuts that have been in place since January until at least June, when the next meeting is scheduled.
OPEC and a group of non-affiliated producers including Russia, known as OPEC+, started withholding supply to halt a sharp price drop in the second-half of 2018, when markets came under pressure from surging output as well as an economic slowdown.
“The OPEC+ deal has brought stability to crude prices and signs of an extension have taken crude higher,” said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at futures brokerage OANDA.
Prices have been further supported by US sanctions against oil exports from Iran and Venezuela, traders said.
Because of the tighter supply outlook for the coming months, the Brent forward curve has gone into backwardation since the start of the year, meaning that prices for immediate delivery are more expensive than those for dispatch further in the future, with May Brent prices currently around $1.20 per barrel more expensive than December delivery Brent.
Outside OPEC, analysts are eyeing US crude oil production, which has soared by more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) since early 2018, to around 12 million bpd, making America the world’s biggest producer ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Weekly output and storage data will be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.
On the demand-side, there is concern that an economic slowdown will erode oil consumption.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note that economic “risks are skewed to the downside” and that “we forecast global demand growth of 1.2 million bpd year-on-year in 2019 and 1.15 million bpd during 2020.”
The bank said it expected “Brent and WTI to average $70 per barrel and $59 per barrel respectively in 2019, and $65 per barrel and $60 per barrel in 2020.”

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC

Related

0
Business & Economy
OPEC may cancel April meet, but hold steady on oil output: Saudi energy minister
0
Business & Economy
Oil slips on economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts still support

Latest updates

UAE and Saudi Arabia emerging as regional ‘tech powerhouses’
0
Egypt’s historic Wafd party eclipsed under El-Sisi’s rule
0
Oil near 2019 highs on OPEC supply cuts, US sanctions
0
US securities regulator: Musk’s contempt defense ‘borders on the ridiculous’
0
Sex abuse in UN peacekeeping drops, up elsewhere: report
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.