Jurgen Klopp tells out-of-form Mohamed Salah to use teammate Sadio Mane as inspiration

Paul Pogba pleads with Manchester United to make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanent coach

PARIS: Paul Pogba has revealed he wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become Manchester United on a permanent basis after the Norwegian turned the club’s fortunes around.

The former United striker has transformed the mood and results since he took over Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, leading the club into the Champions League quarterfinals and lifting them into contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

“Of course we want him to stay,” the France midfielder said. “The results have been great. I have a great relationship with him, he has a great relationship with the players.

“When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy. Solskjaer deserves it. He knows the club, he knows everything about the club.

“He is a really happy coach that gave confidence back to the players. This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results that we had before.”

REAL MOVE?

Having no sooner said he was "happy" at Old Trafford Pogba hinted at a possible move to Real Madrid, saying it was a "a dream club."

Playing for Real, "is a dream for every kid, for every football player," the midfielder said.

"It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. I've always said Real Madrid is a dream club for every player," the 26-year-old said.

The Spanish outfit recently re-appointed another World Cup winning French midfielder in Zinedine Zidane as head coach taking over from Santiago Solari.