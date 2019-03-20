You are here

Jurgen Klopp tells out-of-form Mohamed Salah to use teammate Sadio Mane as inspiration

Mane and Salah have combine to score a bucketload of goals for the Reds over the past 18 months. (AFP)
Updated 20 March 2019
AFP
  • Egyptian ace hasn't scored for seven matches, his worst run since 2015.
  • Klopp cool over form but tells star man Mane is the one to learn from.
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah should use Sadio Mane as inspiration as the Egypt star looks to hit peak form after an inconsistent season.
Salah scored 44 times in his debut season with Liverpool, but his second campaign has not been so smooth.
Although Salah has 20 goals in the current campaign, his goalless run of seven matches is the longest he has experienced since a 10-game streak for Roma in 2015-16.
That is a concern, with Liverpool chasing their first top-flight title since 1990 and also through to the Champions League quarterfinals.
Fortunately for Liverpool, Senegal winger Mane is in fine form and has moved level on 20 goals with Salah, after netting 11 in as many games.
Mane had gone goalless in eight outings in November and December during a spell of 17 matches in which he scored just three times.
Having seen Mane work through his drought successfully, Klopp believes Salah will soon see his luck change in front of goal as well.
“Sadio played pretty much always like this but now he is always in the right spot in the right moment. In football it’s sometimes like this,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.
“He is in a really good moment, of course. The only thing he did when he was not always in the right spot was work and work and work.
“That’s exactly what Mo has to do, exactly the same, just work, do the right things and it will come again.
“He’s just rather unlucky, where Sadio is lucky in the moment — he is in brilliant shape, that’s true.
“But then, he is in the right shape and maybe a yard away from him is Mo, but somebody else scored. That’s how it is, all good.”

Paul Pogba pleads with Manchester United to make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanent coach

Updated 23 min 25 sec ago
AFP
Paul Pogba pleads with Manchester United to make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanent coach

  • Interim boss Solskjaer has guided United into last eight of Champions League and into top-four contention.
  • But Pogba also hints at possible Real Madrid switch.
PARIS: Paul Pogba has revealed he wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become Manchester United on a permanent basis after the Norwegian turned the club’s fortunes around.
The former United striker has transformed the mood and results since he took over Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, leading the club into the Champions League quarterfinals and lifting them into contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.
“Of course we want him to stay,” the France midfielder said. “The results have been great. I have a great relationship with him, he has a great relationship with the players.
“When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy. Solskjaer deserves it. He knows the club, he knows everything about the club.
“He is a really happy coach that gave confidence back to the players. This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results that we had before.”

REAL MOVE? 

Having no sooner said he was "happy" at Old Trafford Pogba hinted at a possible move to Real Madrid, saying it was a "a dream club."

Playing for Real, "is a dream for every kid, for every football player," the midfielder said.

"It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. I've always said Real Madrid is a dream club for every player," the 26-year-old said.

The Spanish outfit recently re-appointed another World Cup winning French midfielder in Zinedine Zidane as head coach taking over from Santiago Solari.

