Bert van Marwijk confirmed as new UAE boss

Bert van Marwijk is back coaching in the Gulf. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Bert van Marwijk confirmed as new UAE boss

  • Former Saudi Arabia coach given task of guiding the UAE to their first World Cup since 1990.
  • To be presented to the fans just before the UAE take on the Green Falcons on Thursday.
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: The UAE FA has confirmed that Bert van Marwijk is to be the national side’s new coach.
The former Saudi Arabia manager arrived in Dubai on Wednesday to thrash out terms and has agreed to a deal that sees him potentially stay in the dugout through to the 2023 Asian Cup.
The Dutchman becomes the new UAE coach with the national side in a state of flux. The much-heralded “Golden Generation” failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup and underwhelmed on their way to the Asian Cup semifinals on home soil in January.
He replaces Alberto Zaccheroni whose defensive tactics both failed to find success and inspire the fans. The Italian left the job after the last-four exit at the Asian Cup.
Thanks to his track record with Saudi Arabia Van Marwijk was reportedly the UAE’s first choice to take the side into World Cup qualifying, which starts in September — his first task being to get the Whites to their first World Cup since 1990.
The 66-year-old guided the Green Falcons to the Russian World Cup — the Saudis’ first appearance at the showpiece for 12 years — during a two-year stint which ended in September 2017 after contractual negotiations broke down.
The UAE face his former side in a friendly on Thursday, with a friendly against Syria set for next Tuesday. Van Marwijk will be in the stands for those matches with interim boss Saleem Abdelrahman in charge of the players on the pitch.
The Dutchman will be presented to the public and media shortly before Thursday’s friendly against the Green Falcons.

Topics: Bert van Marwijk UAE UAE football Saudi Arabia football Green Falcons

Jurgen Klopp tells out-of-form Mohamed Salah to use teammate Sadio Mane as inspiration

Updated 20 March 2019
AFP
Jurgen Klopp tells out-of-form Mohamed Salah to use teammate Sadio Mane as inspiration

  • Egyptian ace hasn't scored for seven matches, his worst run since 2015.
  • Klopp cool over form but tells star man Mane is the one to learn from.
Updated 20 March 2019
AFP
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah should use Sadio Mane as inspiration as the Egypt star looks to hit peak form after an inconsistent season.
Salah scored 44 times in his debut season with Liverpool, but his second campaign has not been so smooth.
Although Salah has 20 goals in the current campaign, his goalless run of seven matches is the longest he has experienced since a 10-game streak for Roma in 2015-16.
That is a concern, with Liverpool chasing their first top-flight title since 1990 and also through to the Champions League quarterfinals.
Fortunately for Liverpool, Senegal winger Mane is in fine form and has moved level on 20 goals with Salah, after netting 11 in as many games.
Mane had gone goalless in eight outings in November and December during a spell of 17 matches in which he scored just three times.
Having seen Mane work through his drought successfully, Klopp believes Salah will soon see his luck change in front of goal as well.
“Sadio played pretty much always like this but now he is always in the right spot in the right moment. In football it’s sometimes like this,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.
“He is in a really good moment, of course. The only thing he did when he was not always in the right spot was work and work and work.
“That’s exactly what Mo has to do, exactly the same, just work, do the right things and it will come again.
“He’s just rather unlucky, where Sadio is lucky in the moment — he is in brilliant shape, that’s true.
“But then, he is in the right shape and maybe a yard away from him is Mo, but somebody else scored. That’s how it is, all good.”

Topics: Mohamed Salah Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane

