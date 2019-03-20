LONDON: The UAE FA has confirmed that Bert van Marwijk is to be the national side’s new coach.
The former Saudi Arabia manager arrived in Dubai on Wednesday to thrash out terms and has agreed to a deal that sees him potentially stay in the dugout through to the 2023 Asian Cup.
The Dutchman becomes the new UAE coach with the national side in a state of flux. The much-heralded “Golden Generation” failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup and underwhelmed on their way to the Asian Cup semifinals on home soil in January.
He replaces Alberto Zaccheroni whose defensive tactics both failed to find success and inspire the fans. The Italian left the job after the last-four exit at the Asian Cup.
Thanks to his track record with Saudi Arabia Van Marwijk was reportedly the UAE’s first choice to take the side into World Cup qualifying, which starts in September — his first task being to get the Whites to their first World Cup since 1990.
The 66-year-old guided the Green Falcons to the Russian World Cup — the Saudis’ first appearance at the showpiece for 12 years — during a two-year stint which ended in September 2017 after contractual negotiations broke down.
The UAE face his former side in a friendly on Thursday, with a friendly against Syria set for next Tuesday. Van Marwijk will be in the stands for those matches with interim boss Saleem Abdelrahman in charge of the players on the pitch.
The Dutchman will be presented to the public and media shortly before Thursday’s friendly against the Green Falcons.
Bert van Marwijk confirmed as new UAE boss
Bert van Marwijk confirmed as new UAE boss
- Former Saudi Arabia coach given task of guiding the UAE to their first World Cup since 1990.
- To be presented to the fans just before the UAE take on the Green Falcons on Thursday.
LONDON: The UAE FA has confirmed that Bert van Marwijk is to be the national side’s new coach.