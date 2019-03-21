You are here

﻿

Darah sends atlas of Makkah, holy sites to US, UK

Updated 21 March 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) has sent Arabic and English copies of the “Illustrated Atlas of Makkah and the Holy Sites” to the British Museum and the US Library of Congress to serve as a resource for scientists and researchers.
The 325-page atlas documents the history of Makkah and the Two Holy Mosques using photos and text, and has served as a research resource since its release 16 years ago. It also features historical writings by Arab and foreign Muslim pilgrims.
As part of its support for projects that serve the history of Islam in general, and the history of Makkah specifically, Darah has made the atlas available on its official website and at book fairs, including the Riyadh International Book Fair.
The publication, co-authored by Dr. Miraj Nawab Mirza and Dr. Abdullah Saleh Shawesh, comprises six units, including Makkah in the eyes of Muslim and Western painters, early photos and illustrations, and the Grand Mosque and Makkah in the days of King Abdul Aziz and his sons.
The atlas also includes a historical supplement on the development of photography since the discovery of the darkroom until the emergence of dry film, which was developed into digital cameras in 1991. SPA Riyadh
The atlas is the first publication to include early illustrations and photos of Makkah, taken by local and international Muslim photographers.
It documents the foundations of the services provided by the modern Saudi state since the reign of King Abdul Aziz, such as paving the roads leading to Makkah, providing water for pilgrims, lighting the Grand Mosque, roofing the Masa’a, making the Kaaba’s Kiswah and door, and constructing the Makkah clock.

RIYADH: Riyadh International Book Fair on Wednesday hosted Dr. Diaa Al-Kaabi, who gave a lecture on the role of culture in Bahrain, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The academic, who is a professor at the University of Bahrain, highlighted the role of prominent Saudis in the founding of major cultural institutions in Bahrain. She named Muqbel Al-Zukair, and the families of Al-Gosaibi, Al-Bassam, Al-Ajaji, Al-Mashari and others, as pioneers.
She also mentioned the cultural agreement that was signed in 1974 between the Kingdom and Bahrain as the first such agreement signed between the two Gulf states.
Al-Kaabi presented a survey of all aspects of Bahraini culture, from the early 19th century until the present day. She highlighted major trends in Bahrain’s cultural industry, and the role of societies, theaters and universities, as well as state institutions, in promoting the nation’s culture to an international audience.
She addressed the beginnings of the cultural movement under Sheikh Issa bin Ali, which she considered as the founding of the country’s cultural consciousness. 
It heralded the age of enlightenment in Bahrain, which was part of the modern Arab Renaissance starting from the early nineteenth century, she said.
Al-Kaabi concluded her lecture by stressing that culture, if nurtured, could be a pillar of economic development as it provided many job opportunities and its revenues were high. 
Bahrain is the guest of honor at the fair, which runs until March 23.
A Bahraini pavilion will host 13 cultural events including poetry nights, seminars and children’s programs over the course of the fair. In total, more than 900 global publishing houses are set to participate, with 500,000 books and publications on display, and up to a million visitors expected to attend.

