You are here

  • Home
  • Arab coalition targets Houthi military camps in Sanaa
﻿

Arab coalition targets Houthi military camps in Sanaa

The Arab coalition raid took place in Sanaa. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 March 2019
Arab News
0

Arab coalition targets Houthi military camps in Sanaa

  • The raid included the Al-Dailami air base
  • The US blamed the Houthis for the hold-up to a UN-led peace deal
Updated 23 March 2019
Arab News
0

The Saudi-led Arab coalition targeted Houthi military camps in Sanaa on Saturday, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses from the area said that the coalition air force targeted the Al-Dailami air base with three raids, two raids on Beit Atran and another camp in a different location.

This comes hours after the Houthis announced the fall of a coalition aircraft in the outskirts of Sanaa, according to media published by the Houthis.

The US ambassador to Yemen blamed the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Thursday for the hold-up to a UN-led peace deal in the main port of Hodeidah and said Houthi weapons pose a threat to other countries in the region.

Topics: Yemen

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
US blames Houthis for stalling Yemen peace deal
0
Middle-East
Pompeo thanks Saudi crown prince for supporting UN Yemen envoy Griffiths during Middle East tour

Hundreds of Algerian lawyers protest against Bouteflika

Updated 23 March 2019
Reuters
0

Hundreds of Algerian lawyers protest against Bouteflika

  • They gathered in Algiers’ center, the scene of mass protests for one month
  • Algerians first took to the streets a month ago to protest against Bouteflika’s plan to seek a fifth mandate
Updated 23 March 2019
Reuters
0

ALGIERS: Hundreds of Algerian lawyers protested again on Saturday in the capital to demand the immediate resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who has been for 20 years in power.
They gathered in Algiers’ center, the scene of mass protests for one month, holding up slogans that read: “Respect the will of the people” and “Yes to a judiciary free from corrupt dignitaries.”
Algerians first took to the streets a month ago to protest against Bouteflika’s plan to seek a fifth mandate.
The 82-year old, who has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, bowed to the protesters last week by reversing plans to seek re-election.
But he stopped short of quitting as head of state and said he would stay on until a new constitution is adopted. The move further enraged Algerians, and many of Bouteflika’s allies have turned against him.
Some members of the ruling National Liberation Front party, known by its French acronym FLN, have also sided with the demonstrators.
The powerful military has been watching the protests unfold.
The generals have intervened in the past at momentous times, including canceling an election which Islamists were poised to win in 1992, triggering a civil war in which an estimated 200,000 people were killed.
On Friday, hundreds of thousands protested across the North African country.

Topics: Algeria

Related

0
Middle-East
Algeria tensions: Governing party chief backs protesters
Special 0
Middle-East
Thousands of Algerian protesters gather in central Algiers: witnesses

Latest updates

At least 11 wounded in Somalia Al-Shabab claimed attack
0
Hundreds of Algerian lawyers protest against Bouteflika
0
Pacquiao polls Twitter on who to fight next
0
‘I’ve been waiting to get to Saudi Arabia for years’: Akon tells Asharqiah crowd
0
Syria Kurd autonomy under threat after Daesh 'caliphate' falls
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.