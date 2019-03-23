Arab coalition targets Houthi military camps in Sanaa

The Saudi-led Arab coalition targeted Houthi military camps in Sanaa on Saturday, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses from the area said that the coalition air force targeted the Al-Dailami air base with three raids, two raids on Beit Atran and another camp in a different location.

This comes hours after the Houthis announced the fall of a coalition aircraft in the outskirts of Sanaa, according to media published by the Houthis.

The US ambassador to Yemen blamed the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Thursday for the hold-up to a UN-led peace deal in the main port of Hodeidah and said Houthi weapons pose a threat to other countries in the region.