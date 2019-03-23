You are here

More than 800,000 visit Riyadh book fair

The fair committees worked according to operational plans to ensure the success of the region’s largest cultural event and to help realize the targets of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. (SPA)
Updated 24 March 2019
SPA
  • The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts (SASCA) took part in the fair through a number of movies and interactive workshops on reading and writing
RIYADH: More than 800,000 people had visited the Riyadh International Book Fair 2019 by the end of Friday, according to Abdullah Al-Kinani, supervisor of cultural affairs at the Ministry of Media.
Al-Kinani said that the support of the book fair by King Salman and the crown prince encouraged the staff responsible for organizing the event to go the extra mile.
The fair committees worked according to operational plans to ensure the success of the region’s largest cultural event and to help realize the targets of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by paving the way for an attractive cultural environment.
The fair’s cultural program featured seminars, lectures, poetry evenings, plays, films and workshops, targeting all age groups and supported by the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra).
The children’s pavilion presented nine quality programs and attracted more than 1,000 young visitors a day.
The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts (SASCA) took part in the fair through a number of movies and interactive workshops on reading and writing.
The Bahrain pavilion presented a number of events including a live evening on the art of “Al-Hajjri.”

