More than $7.4 million donated to help families in NZ shooting

A handout image obtained from Dubai's Public Diplomacy Office on March 23, 2019 shows the Gulf emirate's Burj Khalifa tower lit the previous night with an image of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in apprciation of her solidarity position with her country's Muslim community following the March 15 massacre of 50 worshippers in a mosque in Christchurch by an Australian white supremacist. (AFP)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, second right, waves as she leaves Friday prayers at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP)
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gestures as she departs following a gathering for congregational Friday prayers and two minutes of silence for victims of the twin mosque massacre, at Hagley Park in Christchurch on March 22, 2109. (AFP)
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves after the Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 22, 2019. (Reuters)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, meets muslim men following Friday prayers at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) meets with Muslim community leaders after the Parliament session in Wellington on March 19, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 24 March 2019
AFP
Updated 24 March 2019
AFP

  • Since then, New Zealanders have responded with an outpouring of support for the country’s small Muslim community
Updated 24 March 2019
AFP
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: More than NZ$10.8 million ($7.4 million) in public donations has been received so far to help families of the 50 people killed in New Zealand’s mosque shootings, according to a pair of fund-raising websites.
A support fund on New Zealand site GiveaLittle.co.nz had received NZ$8,271,847 from more than 91,000 donors as of Sunday, while LaunchGood.com, a global crowdfunding platform focused on Muslims, had netted NZ$2,546,126 from over 40,000 donors.
The slaughter of 50 people at Friday prayers in two Christchurch mosques on March 15 shocked the normally laid-back country and prompted global horror, heightened by the gunman’s cold-blooded livestreaming of the massacre.
Since then, New Zealanders have responded with an outpouring of support for the country’s small Muslim community.
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last week that the country would cover the costs of burying the 50 victims as well as “repatriation costs for any family members who would like to move their loved ones away from New Zealand.”
The attack also left dozens of people injured, some critically.
Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian white supremacist, was arrested within minutes of the massacre and has been charged with murder.

Three of four engines on stricken Norway cruise ship restarted

Updated 24 March 2019
AFP
Three of four engines on stricken Norway cruise ship restarted

  • The Viking Sky lost power and started drifting mid-afternoon Saturday about two kilometers off More og Romsdal in dangerous waters and high seas
  • The captain forced to send out a distress call and trigger a massive airlift operation
Updated 24 March 2019
AFP
OSLO: A cruise ship that broke down in rough seas off the Norwegian coast with some 1,300 passengers and crew on board has restarted three of its four engines and will be towed to port, emergency services said Sunday.
“Three of the four engines are now working which means the boat can now make way on its own,” emergency services spokesman Per Fjeld said.
The Viking Sky lost power and started drifting mid-afternoon Saturday about two kilometers (1.2 miles) off More og Romsdal in dangerous waters and high seas, prompting the captain to send out a distress call and trigger a massive airlift operation.
The airlift was continuing in the early morning, Fjeld said.
Police said 338 of the 1,373 people on board the Viking Sky had so far been taken off by helicopter.
The vessel is making slow headway at two to three knots (4-5 kilometers) an hour off the dangerous, rocky coast and a tug will help it toward the port of Molde, about 500 kilometers northwest of Oslo, officials said.
Police said that 17 people had been taken to hospital.
The passengers are mostly British or American, they added.

