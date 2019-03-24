You are here

  • Home
  • Stopping Israeli violence, promoting regional security vital: Egypt, Jordan, Iraq
﻿

Stopping Israeli violence, promoting regional security vital: Egypt, Jordan, Iraq

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hosted the summit that was attended by Jordan's King Abdullah II and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. (Photo: Office of Iraqi PM)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

Stopping Israeli violence, promoting regional security vital: Egypt, Jordan, Iraq

  • Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq held an economic cooperation summit in Cairo on Sunday
  • President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hosted the summit that was attended by Jordan's King Abdullah II and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Stopping escalation of Israeli violence in Jerusalem and violations against the Al-Aqsa mosque is necessary, Egypt and Jordan said in a joint statement Sunday.
A further statement issued by Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq said that the countries support Palestine and its claim to East Jerusalem as its capital.
The three countries held an economic cooperation summit in Cairo on Sunday.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hosted the summit that was attended by Jordan's King Abdullah II and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.
The statement issued by the trio also emphasized the need to fight against terrorism in all its forms and confronting all those who provide terrorism with funds, arms, and media platforms.
Egypt, Jordan and Iraq called for coordination with other Arab countries to restore stability in the region.
They also emphasized the independence of Arab countries and the importance of preventing external intervention in their internal affairs.
The statement stated the concept of the nation state must be strengthened in order to confront terrorism and sectarian strife.
Support for Iraq’s efforts to complete reconstruction and help displaced people return to their homes after the defeat of Daesh was also expressed by the three countries.
On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during his first trip abroad since taking office in October.
During the meeting, Abdul Mahdi sought Egypt’s support for efforts to tackle extremist militants in the region, and highlighted “the importance of drying up the sources of terrorism.”
He said “cooperation between Egypt and Iraq will be essential for this matter,” according to an official statement.

Topics: Iraq Jordan Egypt

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraqi parliament sacks local governor after Mosul boat capsizing
0
Middle-East
Security tops agenda as Iraqi PM visits Egypt in first foreign trip

Iraqi, Jordanian leaders join Egypt at Cairo summit

A handout photo released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on March 24, 2019 shows Jordan's King Abdullah II (L) and Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi (R) meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) at the presidential palace in the Egyptian capital Cairo. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
Mohamed El-Bardisi
0

Iraqi, Jordanian leaders join Egypt at Cairo summit

  • The statement stressed the importance of combating terrorism in all its forms and confronting those who support it by funding
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
Mohamed El-Bardisi
0

CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Adel Abdul Mahdi, the prime minister of Iraq, held a trilateral summit at the Federal Palace in Cairo at the weekend to discuss cooperation on a number of pressing regional issues.
While discussing energy, industrial development and infrastructure, the three leaders issued a joint statement stressing the importance of working with the rest of the Arab world to restore stability in, and find solutions to, ongoing crises in Palestine, Syria, Libya, and Yemen.
They expressed hope that the upcoming Arab League summit in Tunisia could provide a springboard for action on these conflicts, and that the assembled nations might agree a framework around which to share the burden of reconstructing the countries in question.
The statement also stressed the importance of combating terrorism in all its forms and confronting those who support it by funding, arming or providing safe havens and media platforms to political and religious extremists.
This came in the wake of the tragic attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand by a white supremacist gunman, and the declaration that the extremist group Daesh had relinquished control of its final territorial stronghold, the Syrian village of Baghouz, on Saturday.

Security issues
Amr Hashim Rabie, of Cairo’s Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said: “The summit came at an important time, especially as it dealt with a number of developmental, economic, political and security issues, most notably in combating terrorism.”
El-Sisi and Mahdi also agreed to restart bilateral committees between Cairo and Baghdad which had not been held since 2002, shortly before the invasion of Iraq by a US-led coalition.
Hossam Al-Omda, a member of Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Committee, agreed with Rabie that the timing of the trilateral summit was significant. He cited the escalating events currently underway in the region, especially in neighboring Syria, with the defeat of Daesh and US government recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and increasing tensions in Gaza.

Topics: Jordan Iraq Egypt

Related

0
Middle-East
Stopping Israeli violence, promoting regional security vital: Egypt, Jordan, Iraq
0
Middle-East
Golan Druze protest Trump’s pledge to Israel

Latest updates

Brenton Tarrant: How the far right changed the face of terror
0
Iraqi, Jordanian leaders join Egypt at Cairo summit
0
Saudi Arabia’s East Coast Festival lines up top-class cultural activities
0
Golan Druze protest Trump’s pledge to Israel
0
Saudi tourism body launches tour guide training in Madinah
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.