You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi tourism body launches tour guide training in Madinah
﻿

Saudi tourism body launches tour guide training in Madinah

Specialists introduced trainees to the methods used to guide people through historical sites, museums and landmarks. (Reuters)
Updated 25 March 2019
SPA
0

Saudi tourism body launches tour guide training in Madinah

  • The SCTH in Madinah was looking forward to providing distinguished services for tourists
Updated 25 March 2019
SPA
0

MADINAH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) in Madinah organized two tour guide training sessions last week, in cooperation with the National Center for Human Resources Development (Takamul).
The five-day sessions took on 32 trainees, introducing them to the tasks of tour guides, including presenting historical information to people with no prior knowledge of the subject under time constraints, as well as teaching other skills the SCTH deems essential for the profession.
Specialists introduced trainees to the methods used to guide people through historical sites, museums and landmarks in Madinah, and to explain their significance in a concise, easily appreciated manner.
Faisal Al-Madani, director of the SCTH in Madinah, said the training sessions aimed to prepare people for a successful career in the tourism and hospitality industries, improve standards across the region, and introduce discipline and rigor in presenting research and information to groups of people.
He added that the SCTH in Madinah was looking forward to providing distinguished services for tourists.

Topics: Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH Madain Saleh

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism commission empowers women in industry
0
Saudi Arabia
Major new Saudi tourism project to get underway

MiSK, Qiddiya team up for internship program 

Updated 25 March 2019
Arab News
0

MiSK, Qiddiya team up for internship program 

  • Interns will work on entertainment mega-project
  • Program open to university seniors and new graduates
Updated 25 March 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: A new internship program for young Saudis has been launched in the Kingdom, following a partnership between Misk Foundation and the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC).

The program runs from June 16 to Aug. 31, 2019, and provides an opportunity for university seniors and recent graduates to be part of Qiddiya, an entertainment mega-project located 40 minutes from Riyadh.

Interns will have the chance to work at Qiddiya’s corporate offices alongside professionals from around the world and will be placed across 12 departments.

They will learn and develop skills that are required to succeed in their professional lives.

They will also gain exposure to QIC’s culture and learn from executives with over 20 years of experience across several sectors. 

QIC CEO Mike Reininger said: “We are contributing directly to the Saudi Vision (2030 reform plan) by creating a richer lifestyle for Saudi citizens while spurring innovation in the creative, hospitality and entertainment sectors. This unique opportunity allows students and fresh graduates to experience what it takes to be part of the change in Saudi by giving them the chance to work alongside a group of both local and international seasoned professionals. Thanks to this partnership with MiSK, we will be training the next generation of industry leaders.” 

Application to the program is open for those with fewer than two years of professional experience. Candidates must show strong academic credentials and submit a short video as part of their application.

King Salman led the Qiddiya ground-breaking ceremony in front of a global audience last April.

The project is aimed at helping to stem the $30 billion a year which Saudis currently spend abroad on tourism, and has the backing of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

It targets local, regional and international tourists and will be Saudi Arabia’s preeminent entertainment, sports and cultural destination.

It is expected to be the world’s largest entertainment city by 2030, with a total area of 334 square kilometers, surpassing Walt Disney World in Florida, which is only 110 sq. km.
 

Topics: MISK Qiddiya Vision 2030

Related

Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Misk program gives a boost to young Saudis who mean business
0
Saudi Arabia
Qiddiya Investment Company officially established as standalone company

Latest updates

Journey home begins for Christchurch’s foreign victims
0
Adoptive mom arrested for alleged abuse of child YouTube stars
0
Kenyan who gave earnings to poor wins $1M teacher prize
0
Record-breaking attractions at LuLu Food Carnival
0
Shawarmer marks 20 years with food waste campaign
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.