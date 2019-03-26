You are here

Fresh rocket fire from Gaza threatens ceasefire after Israeli threat

Palestinians sit with their belongings in a street outside their destroyed house after an Israeli missile targeted a nearby Hamas site, in Gaza City March 26, 2019. (Reuters)
United Nations’ Nickolay Mladenov used a Security Council address on Tuesday to call on the international community to urge Israel and Palestine to calm tensions. (Screenshot: UN TV)
JERUSALEM: Palestinian militants fired a rocket at Israel late Tuesday despite a cease-fire announced by Hamas, hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was prepared for further military action in Gaza.
The flare-up began early Monday with a rare long-distance rocket strike from the Gaza Strip that hit a house north of Tel Aviv, wounding seven Israelis.
The Israeli military hit back with a series of air strikes across the enclave into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday and Palestinian militants launched new rockets despite Hamas claiming Egypt had brokered a cease-fire.
Calm returned shortly after dawn and prevailed throughout the day.
The Israeli army announced that restrictions it had imposed on civilians — including canceling school and prohibiting gatherings — had been lifted.
There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties from the latest projectile, which the army said was fired at around 8 p.m.
Hamas, the Islamic Jihad and other groups said “the rocket that hit near Ashkelon was the work of an individual and the factions are committed to calm” as long as Israel is.
A security source in Gaza said an air strike hit a Hamas military base in Khan Yunis following the projectile launch at Israel.
There were no deaths on either side, but seven Israelis and seven Palestinians were wounded in the escalation at a highly sensitive time ahead of Israel’s April 9 elections.
Israel’s retaliatory strikes began around the same time Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump in Washington.
Netanyahu, who cut short his US visit, said “we are prepared to do a lot more.”
“We will do what is necessary to defend our people and to defend our state,” he said via satellite link to pro-Israel lobby AIPAC’s annual conference.
The army said later that after a situation assessment with Netanyahu, military chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi ordered more forces be sent to the southern region.
Kohavi also “approved completing the summoning of additional reserve soldiers,” a statement from the military read, without providing further details.

Earlier, the United Nations' Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov urged Israel during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday "to exercise maximum restraint."

The Israeli prime minister is widely believed to want to avoid a fourth war in Gaza since 2008 with unpredictable consequences ahead of the elections, but he is also under heavy political pressure.
During its raids, the Israeli army said it struck 15 fresh targets, including what it called a Hamas military compound and an Islamic Jihad position.
It had reported late-night mortar fire and 30 new rocket launches from Gaza, on top of 30 rockets detected earlier Monday evening.
Some of the rockets fired at Israel were intercepted by air defenses while others hit uninhabited areas.
A house in the southern Israeli town of Sderot was damaged by a rocket.
A security source in Gaza said there had been a total of around 80 Israeli strikes.
The coastal enclave was rocked by explosions and fireballs rose into the sky in Gaza City.
In Gaza, Raed Al-Qahtawi, whose home was damaged in an Israeli strike on Hamas leader Ismail Haniya’s office, said he received a warning call from Hamas authorities beforehand.
“We were sitting in the house and then they called us and told us to clear the house immediately,” he said.
In response to the rocket fire, Israel sent reinforcements to the Gaza area and announced a limited call up of reservists.
It also closed its people and goods crossing with the blockaded enclave and reduced the zone in the Mediterranean it allows for Palestinian fishermen.
Netanyahu said it was the largest-scale attack on Hamas sites since the last war between them in 2014.
Following those strikes, militants in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets in response and air raid sirens wailed in southern Israel.
A joint statement from militant groups in Gaza, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, took responsibility for those rockets.
Hamas then announced Egypt had brokered the cease-fire — as it has repeatedly in the past — but Israel did not confirm it.
Israeli media quoted an unnamed official saying Israel had not accepted any cease-fire.
Israel’s army blamed Hamas for the rocket that hit the house Monday in the community of Mishmeret, around 20 kilometers north of Tel Aviv.
A Hamas official however denied the group was responsible for that rocket and indicated it may have been fired by accident or even due to “bad weather.”
The hospital that treated the wounded said the seven Israelis were injured lightly by burns and shrapnel, including three children.
Even if Israel and Hamas manage to implement the cease-fire announced Monday, more tensions are likely on the horizon.
Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of protests and clashes along the Gaza-Israel border, and large demonstrations are expected for it.

ANKARA: Germany has reportedly initiated a campaign to push German Muslims to develop a new interpretation of Islam, the Financial Times reported on Monday. 

“What we need now is an Islam for German Muslims that belongs to Germany,” Markus Kerber, the government representative responsible for relations with the Muslim community under the German Interior Ministry, reportedly told the Financial Times.

The move of Europe’s economic powerhouse is expected to influence Turkey’s state-led diaspora engagement with German-Turks as well as its state-level relations with Germany. But experts do not anticipate relations to further deteriorate as they say they are already as bad as they can get. 

Turks, mostly from the conservative section of society, have been emigrating to Germany since the early 1960s; originally as guest workers during the economic boom. They have since become the largest Muslim community in the country. 

Germany’s new plan aims to counter foreign influence on the Muslim community and provide homegrown training to all imams preaching in Germany. 

The largest Islamic organization in Germany is the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs, which is affiliated to Turkey’s state directorate for religious affairs. Turkey is sending imams to Germany who are paid by the Turkish government and who are preaching in Turkish in 900 mosques funded by Ankara.

According to Yoruk Halil, a halal butcher living in Frankfurt, Germany’s new move will be beneficial for the Turkish Muslim community. 

“Those imams coming from Turkey do not benefit Turkish youth in Germany because these young people have been raised with a totally different culture and they mostly speak German, so they cannot establish a healthy dialogue with those imams,” Halil told Arab News. “In order to reach out to the Muslim community, including Turks, there is a need to use homegrown imams. 

My 15-year-old son has been going to the mosque for five years and he even told me that he has better communication with imams being trained and educated in Germany,” he said. 

There is also a continuing debate over requiring Muslims in Germany to pay a worship tax.

Turkey is against any “Germanification” of Islam and considers any redefinition of Islam for Germany against the universality of the religion. 

Germany’s move intends to further integrate Muslims’ daily routines into German society, to boost the loyalty of the 3 million members of the German-Turkish community.  It is therefore considered a move for breaking the Turkish community’s ties with their national and religious identity as well as their traditions.

Last year, German police recorded some 578 hate crimes against Muslims between January and September, while about half of Germans think that Islam is incompatible with the values of their nation, according to recent research by pollster YouGov.

“Turkey has been developing diaspora politics since the mid-2000s, and Turks in Germany have been put at the center of it,” Murat Onsoy, an expert in Turkey-Germany relations at Hacettepe University in Ankara, told Arab News. 

However, for Onsoy, the presence of imams in Germany who have been appointed by Turkey is a socialization factor for the Turkish diaspora — who show relatively low rates of crime — and to maintain their links with their home country. 

“If Germany rejects Turkish funding to these mosques, they will face serious difficulties in covering their expenses,” he said. 

Germany has a community of about 4.5 million Muslims worshipping at about 2,400 mosques, and the number is expected to rise with the refugee influx from Muslim countries such as Afghanistan and Sy The German federal constitution, called Basic Law, gives autonomy to Muslim communities to receive funding and religious officials from abroad to operate mosques in Germany. 

“It is unlikely that this article of the constitution would be easily amended. Various provinces would react to such a move, resulting in widespread protests. The Turkish government would raise the issue at the intergovernmental Islamic organizations, and the German government would be obliged take a step back,” Onsoy said. 

He, however, draws attention to the timing of the debate. 

“It coincides with the upcoming local elections in Turkey this Sunday, and in the past we witnessed that such potential crises with Western countries have been used by the ruling government to consolidate its voters through engaging in international polemics and assuming the role of the defender of external Turks and ‘Islam’ worldwide,” he said. 

Ayhan Kaya, professor at Istanbul Bilgi University, said that the move in Germany to bring a homegrown reading to Islam had already been on the table since Angela Merkel’s initiative in 2006. 

“Although it contradicts with the Sunni Islam rhetoric, what Germany did is a counter-move against the lobbying strategies of Muslim countries such as Turkey, Morocco or Algeria within German territories,” he told Arab News. 

Kaya also noted that in the past Germany and Turkey developed joint projects to train imams who would be appointed in Germany by providing them with linguistic and cultural-integration skills. 

“This latest move is a dialectic result of the political maneuvers on the diasporas by countries who are sending and receiving migration,” he said.

