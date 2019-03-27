You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman meets Jordan PM, Libyan commander
﻿

King Salman meets Jordan PM, Libyan commander

1 / 3
Saudi Arabia's King Salman met on Wednesday the commander of the Eastern Libyan forces Khalifa Haftar. (SPA)
2 / 3
King Salman meets Jordan’s Prime Minister and Defense Minister Dr. Omar Al-Razzaz at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday. SPA
3 / 3
The reception was attended by senior Saudi officials. (SPA)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

King Salman meets Jordan PM, Libyan commander

  • The king stressed during the meeting Saudi Arabia’s keenness on ensuring Libya’s stability and security
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: King Salman received at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday Jordan’s prime minister and defense minister, Dr. Omar Al-Razzaz, and his accompanying delegation

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations, ways to develop and enhance them in various fields, and the latest regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Turki, Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Minister of State Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

Also on Wednesday, the king met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan Army.

During the meeting, the king affirmed Saudi Arabia’s keenness on the security and stability of Libya, and wished its people progress and prosperity. They also reviewed the latest developments in Libya.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also met with Haftar on his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Libya Khalifa Haftar

UN praises Saudi aid center’s humanitarian role in Yemen

$2.62 billion has been pledge in support of the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan. (SPA)
Updated 46 min 54 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
0

UN praises Saudi aid center’s humanitarian role in Yemen

  • Saudi Arabia is a key partner in the multilateral humanitarian system, Lowcock said
Updated 46 min 54 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: The UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator has praised the Saudi government and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) for their humanitarian work in Yemen.

Mark Lowcock sent a letter of thanks to KSRelief’s Supervisor General Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the center said in a statement to Arab News on Wednesday.

“I would like to thank you for participating in the ‘high-level pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen’ that took place on Feb. 26, and particularly for your government’s generous contribution to support the humanitarian response in Yemen,” Lowcock wrote, according to the KSRelief statement.

“The event was a great success to which member states and partners pledged $2.62 billion in support of the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan,” he added.

“Your generous pledge of $750 million was central to the success of the event, and will significantly contribute to the alleviation of the suffering of the people of Yemen.”

Saudi Arabia is a key partner in the multilateral humanitarian system, Lowcock said, adding: “I look forward to our continued collaboration to ensure that together, we provide the Yemeni people with opportunities for a better future.”

The number of Yemenis who benefited last year from medical services provided by KSRelief was 2,501,897.

KSRelief provides medical services to all Yemenis in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Relief Committee, represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population, and with local and international partners. 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief orphan project honors mothers
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid center KSRelief highlights humanitarian work at Chile conference

Latest updates

Media ‘has key role in overcoming regional challenges,’ says Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed
0
What We Are Reading Today: A Lot of People Are Saying
0
Kabul recalls envoy after Pakistan PM’s suggestion for interim govt
0
UN praises Saudi aid center’s humanitarian role in Yemen
0
Israel treats Gaza like a PlayStation
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.