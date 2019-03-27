King Salman meets Jordan PM, Libyan commander

RIYADH: King Salman received at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday Jordan’s prime minister and defense minister, Dr. Omar Al-Razzaz, and his accompanying delegation

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations, ways to develop and enhance them in various fields, and the latest regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Turki, Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Minister of State Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

Also on Wednesday, the king met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan Army.

During the meeting, the king affirmed Saudi Arabia’s keenness on the security and stability of Libya, and wished its people progress and prosperity. They also reviewed the latest developments in Libya.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also met with Haftar on his visit to Saudi Arabia.