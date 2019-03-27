You are here

Erdogan's party battles for major cities in Turkey local polls

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party, AKP, during a rally in Adiyaman, Turkey, on March 26, 2019, ahead of local elections scheduled for March 31, 2019. (AP)
  • Opposition parties hope economic woes may translate into a victory against Erdogan
  • Erdogan’s party has won every vote since first coming to power in 2002
ISTANBUL: To hear President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the campaign trail, Turkey’s municipal elections on Sunday may be a fight for survival against foreign and domestic enemies trying to destroy the country.

For many Turks, it may be more about the family finances.

No one expects a major defeat for Erdogan’s AKP. But with Turkey’s economy in recession and inflation in double digits, the ruling party faces a tough battle to capture key cities like Istanbul and the capital Ankara. Sunday’s vote — for 30 major cities, 51 provincial municipalities and district councils — will be a barometer on how well the AKP is faring after building its ballot box success on Turkey’s growth under Erdogan.

The Turkish leader has campaigned hard for AKP, despite not running himself, often speaking more than three times a day and rolling out heavyweight candidates like former premier Binali Yildirim for Istanbul mayor.

Opposition parties hope economic woes may translate into a victory against Erdogan in key municipalities such as Istanbul and Ankara where polls show a tight race.

“Losing either city now would be a huge symbolic blow to his power in Turkey,” said Soner Cagaptay, an analyst with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “He has gone for a strategy of pulling out all the stops.”

Erdogan’s party has won every vote since first coming to power in 2002. The next presidential and legislative elections will be in 2023.

After a currency crisis last year partly over US sanctions, Turkey’s economy slipped into recession for the first time since 2009. 

Just weeks before the vote, Erdogan last month ordered city authorities in Istanbul and Ankara to open their own vegetable and food stalls to sell produce at discount prices. Erdogan has sometimes appeared on the defensive over the economy, even arguing long lines forming at the municipal food stalls were a sign of “prosperity,” when the opposition portrayed them as a mark of “poverty.”

Rather than campaigning on the economy or local issues, Erdogan has more often made the vote about Turkey’s national security and survival against enemies looking to undermine the AKP’s progress.

In a patriotic appeal to his electoral base — often more religiously conservative Turks — Erdogan has shown videos trying to associate the main opposition CHP party as linked to PKK Kurdish militants. After the attack on Muslims at two New Zealand mosques, Erdogan played clips of a video made by the gunman at his rallies.

The move, an attempt to tarnish one of Turkey’s main secular opposition leaders, drew international opprobrium. “These elections are not just municipal elections; this is a vote for our survival,” Erdogan said at a rally this week in Mus in eastern Turkey.

Facing the AKP electoral powerhouse, major opposition parties have changed strategy to present common candidates in several cities, including Istanbul and Ankara, in an effort to not split the anti-Erdogan vote.

Main opposition party CHP and smaller nationalist group Iyi party, are supporting the same candidate in Turkey’s two major cities.

The pro-Kurdish opposition HDP party, weakened by the arrests of some of its lawmakers and leader on terrorism charges, has focused its efforts in the Kurdish majority southeast of Turkey.

Erdogan has presented the HDP as linked with the PKK militants, who are listed as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.

He has threatened to replace mayor posts won by pro-Kurdish parties with state-appointed trustees, a move previously carried out by the government, which was denounced by rights groups for undermining the rule of law.

Faced with Erdogan’s pressure, the HDP, which won six million votes in the last legislative election in 2018, has urged supporters to vote against the AKP in major western cities where Kurdish voters could make a difference.

Actors union expels two stars for criticizing Egypt in US

Actors union expels two stars for criticizing Egypt in US

  • The union called their actions “a great betrayal of their homeland and of the Egyptian people
  • Mohamed Abdel Fattah, a member of the union, told Arab News that regardless of his opinion of the actors’ visit to the US, the union had overstepped the mark
CAIRO: The Egyptian Actors Union has cancelled the membership of two prominent former associates — Khalid Abol Naga and Amr Waked — after they attended a session in Washington, DC. criticizing the country’s human rights record. 

The union called their actions “a great betrayal of their homeland and of the Egyptian people … pushing the agenda of conspirators against the security and stability of Egypt.” 

It added that the pair would not act in Egypt again, stressing that it could not accept members it considered traitors.

Waked ridiculed the decision, describing the organization, through his official Twitter account, as “the union of political arts.” Naga said that it was important that the union should not rush to judgements, and that it should have contacted him first to ask for an explanation.

Lawyers on behalf of the organization have filed letters to the Egyptian attorney general’s office against the pair, accusing them of committing acts of treason, incitement against the state and publishing false news.

In an informal session of the US Congress in Washington, Waked called on Egyptian people not to fear the regime. 

He added that he had received threats that he would be arrested if he returned, but that it was his duty to express his opinion on behalf of the Egyptian people.

Mohamed Abdel Fattah, a member of the union, told Arab News that regardless of his opinion of the actors’ visit to the US, the union had overstepped the mark.

“There are hundreds of unemployed actors, but I do not see any activity from them on that, only decisions to persecute colleagues. I am surprised by their interest in political affairs, all the while ignoring the problems of members such as the unsafe environments under which many members work.”

Doubts have also been raised over the legality of the decision, given that it remains unclear whether Waked and Naga were notified of the intention to expel them, or even investigate them before their expulsion, contravening Egyptian law.

