You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli strikes hit northern Aleppo city, damages materials only: Syria
﻿

Israeli strikes hit northern Aleppo city, damages materials only: Syria

The night strikes come at a time of heightened tension between Israel and Syria. (File/AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

Israeli strikes hit northern Aleppo city, damages materials only: Syria

  • Syrian air defenses have intercepted a number of “attacking missiles.”
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

The Syrian army on Wednesday intercepted several missiles that were fired by Israeli jets during raids on an industrial zone in the northern city of Aleppo with damage to materials only, state television said.
“The Israeli aggression targeted some positions in Sheikh Najar industrial zone and a number of enemy missiles were brought down,” an army statement said.
Military experts say Aleppo is one of the main areas where Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have a strong military presence where it supports local militias that have for years been fighting alongside the Syrian army to defeat insurgents.
Israel, which considers Iran as its biggest threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel had carried out “hundreds” of attacks over the past few years of Syria’s war to curtail Iran and its ally Hezbollah.
With an election approaching, Israel’s government has increased its attacks in Syria and has also taken a tougher stance toward Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon. 

Topics: Syria Isreal

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Syria says Israeli warplanes hit Damascus airport warehouse
0
Middle-East
Syrian state media says Israel artillery strikes Quneitra province

Yemen’s PM: Government doing best to help all civilians

Updated 50 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
0

Yemen’s PM: Government doing best to help all civilians

  • The government is trying to alleviate the suffering of all Yemenis
  • A Human Rights organization recorded more than 712 Houthi violations in Dhamar
Updated 50 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Yemeni Prime Minister said the government is putting additional efforts to enhance the performance of state institutions, normalize the situation and start the reconstruction of the country, Saudi national news agency SPA reported Wednesday.

The government is performing its responsibilities towards all Yemenis without exception to alleviate the suffering caused by the war, Moin Abdul Malek told the Turkish ambassador in a meeting.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the various reforms the government adopted to halt economic collapse and save the currency.

Meanwhile, Shumool Organization for Media and Human Rights in Yemen recorded more than 712 violations committed by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Dhamar province in 2018.

“The Houthi militants targeted civilians, including women and children, in all the districts of the province,” Shumool said in a press conference.

The militants committed 312 personal safety violations, 311 violations of public and private property, and 10 crimes to undermine state institutions.

Shumool also recorded 39 cases of underaged Houthi fighters in the province.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
UN praises Saudi aid center’s humanitarian role in Yemen
0
Middle-East
Dozens of Houthis killed as battles rage in Yemen

Latest updates

Get your ‘moves like Jagger’ ready: Maroon 5 back in Dubai
0
Erdogan juggles Moscow, Washington over Russia missile deal
0
Southern Asians unaware of deadly health risks from polluted air
0
Yemen’s PM: Government doing best to help all civilians
0
Pakistan minister brands US envoy ‘little pygmy’ in Twitter row
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.