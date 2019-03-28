Saudi working women given SR800 monthly transport assistance

RIYADH: Private sector female employees are being given up to SR800 ($213) per month to help toward the costs of travelling to and from work.
The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) said the financial assistance covered 80 percent of transport fees as part of its “Wusul” program to support the transfer of working women.
Under the scheme, women working in the private sector are provided with safe, high-quality transportation services in partnership with private taxi companies through licensed smart apps.
To benefit from the program, working women must have been registered with the social welfare system for less than 36 months and receive a maximum monthly salary of SR8,000.
HADAF has updated the transfer program to benefit more workers as part of its support for women with jobs in the private sector.
