You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim World League, Moscow sign deal to tackle extremism
﻿

Muslim World League, Moscow sign deal to tackle extremism

Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa meets Russian Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow. SPA
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA
0

Muslim World League, Moscow sign deal to tackle extremism

  • Need for cooperation in fight against intolerance stressed
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA
0

MOSCOW: Moscow and the Muslim World League (MWL) are to develop closer ties following a meeting between the body’s secretary-general and the speaker of the Russian Parliament.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa met Vyacheslav Volodin to discuss dialogue and cultural exchange, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In the meeting, they discussed subjects related to promoting and supporting dialogue among followers of different religions and civilizations, activating cultural contacts and exchanges between the Muslim world and Russia and highlighting the importance of religious leaders in promoting positive integration.

Volodin said the MWL secretariat is leading a broad global movement toward promoting universal harmony and noted its global influential religious power.

Al-Issa signed a cooperation agreement between the MWL and Moscow’s Fund for Islamic Culture, Science and Education. The agreement focused on tackling extremism and promoting tolerance.

It also addressed the interaction between Muslims and Islamic organizations in Russia and Muslim-majority countries.

The agreement stressed the need for cooperation in the fight against extremism, intolerance, aggression and hostility among religions, races and ideologies that could lead to terrorism.

The agreement also provided for the urgent need to cooperate among organizations of a humanitarian nature, in order to ensure communication among different peoples and cultures. It also stressed the need to start implementing its provisions to achieve and promote peace and security.

Both parties agreed to exchange information on the activities of scientific centers, cultural forums and websites.

The fund will act as a mediator for the MWL’s charity work in Russia with Islamic organizations and institutions.

Al-Issa last year received the coordinator of the Russia-Islamic World strategic vision group, Dr. Veniamin Popov, and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh.

The Russia-Islamic World strategic vision group was established in 2006, in response to Russia joining the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as an observer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier said the Islamic world could “fully count” on Russia’s help and support.

“We are ready to boost cooperation with our partners in confronting terrorist forces as well as in search for ways to peacefully resolve regional crises,” Putin said in an address to participants of the strategic vision group.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Muslim World League (MWL)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
MWL chief receives World's Religions Peace Award
0
World
Holocaust a crime against all humanity, says MWL chief

Arab nations facing ‘serious’ challenges over food security: agriculture chief

Updated 46 sec ago
SPA
0

Arab nations facing ‘serious’ challenges over food security: agriculture chief

  • Al-Fadhli said the gathering provided an opportunity to discuss important problems facing the agricultural sector in Arab states
Updated 46 sec ago
SPA
0

JEDDAH: Arab countries must pay “serious” attention to improving the management of water and land resources to reduce the “food gap” in the region, a senior agriculture official has warned.
Food security was one of the major challenges facing the region’s agricultural sector, said the director-general of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), Dr. Ibrahim Adam Ahmed Al-Dekhairi.
Speaking on Thursday at the 49th meeting of the AOAD’s executive council, being held in Jeddah, Al-Dekhairi stressed that despite making significant strides more work needed to be done to address the issue.
“The AOAD’s reports on the situation of food security in Arab countries have shown that the food gap shrank from $39.4 billion in 2009 to $34.5 billion in 2015,” Al-Dekhairi said. “This is the result of combined Arab efforts and the strategies, plans and programs adopted by Arab states to reduce the food gap in recent years.
“To further reduce the food gap in the Arab region, improving the management of water and land resources and their uses in agriculture must be seriously considered,” the director-general added.
The session of the AOAD, which comes under the umbrella of the Arab League, was also attended by the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli and the Palestinian Minister of Agriculture Dr. Sufian Abdulrahman Sultan, who chaired the council meeting.
Al-Fadhli said the gathering provided an opportunity to discuss important problems facing the agricultural sector in Arab states, to explore ways of overcoming the challenges, and implement programs and projects aimed at achieving agricultural integration.
Al-Dekhairi noted that the AOAD had reviewed action strategies designed to keep in line with sustainable development goals for 2030.
He also highlighted the “significant strides” made by the AOAD in areas including organizational management, funding sources, private-sector cooperation, partnerships with regional and international bodies, and the use of information and communication technologies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Agriculture

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s high-tech plan to guard food security
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Agriculture 2018 to focus on organic, fish farming

Latest updates

Al-Jubeir attends Christchurch memorial to honor victims of mosque attack
0
Forget Brexit, there’s a new British royal baby on the way
0
Trump turns Mueller probe’s findings into political weapon
0
Buddhist nun prays for Vietnamese workers who died in Japan
0
Lebanese singer in war of words with official Israeli spokesmen
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.